Survive to Thrive Guests

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About this event
As a table host, you are invited to bring five guests to join you for the evening. [total of 6 guests at a table]
Attendance is free and includes dinner for you and your guests. Additionally, a complimentary T-shirt will be provided to everyone seated at your table.
We are pleased to offer you priority reserved seating and access to our table host area. [total of 2 guests joining a table of 6 people] This priority seating is free and includes dinner.
All are welcome to attend this event. Please note that while seating will be located directly behind the table host, priority seating is not guaranteed and assigned seating is not available. Attendance is free and includes a complimentary dinner.
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