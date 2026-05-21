Hosted by

Guest House Inc

About this event

Survive to Thrive Guests

709 S Memorial Dr

New Castle, IN 47362, USA

Table Host (6 guests at a table)
Free
Available until Jul 31

As a table host, you are invited to bring five guests to join you for the evening. [total of 6 guests at a table]
Attendance is free and includes dinner for you and your guests. Additionally, a complimentary T-shirt will be provided to everyone seated at your table.

VIP Admission (2 guests)
Free
Available until Jul 31

We are pleased to offer you priority reserved seating and access to our table host area. [total of 2 guests joining a table of 6 people] This priority seating is free and includes dinner.

General Admission (1 person)
Free
Available until Aug 15

All are welcome to attend this event. Please note that while seating will be located directly behind the table host, priority seating is not guaranteed and assigned seating is not available. Attendance is free and includes a complimentary dinner.

Add a donation for Guest House Inc

$

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