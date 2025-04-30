Surviving 4 Brown Girls Foundation Launching 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 1
50% of Annual Membership Dues are used to facilitate and operate nonprofit. The other 50% is used to provide resources and essentials for a fighter and her family each month of the year.
No expiration
Our 1st Annual Survivors Charity Gala is being held to give recognition to the women and men of breast cancer in the black and brown communities. This event was created to bring impact, education, and advocacy to our underserved communities and I need your help.
Each ticket sold will help us generate and pack 8 survivor/thriver support boxes this year.
Will you be attending the SURVIVORS GALA 2026?
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!