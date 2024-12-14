Business Sponsorships

- Added to our Connections Community (page with resources to providers/resources for members). Added to our website, and on printed material given to new members
- Listed as a sponsor on our website
- Display signage of business at events on main stage/main area at any and all public events held during time of sponsorship
- Social Media Shoutouts (Once per Week)
- 10 minute videographer session with a member of your organization and our founder, to discuss a topic we both support, posted on social media, and access for your organization to display
- Your logo, busines name, and brief description (75 characters approx.) on all promotional materials (handouts, posted flyers, banners, etc)
- 1 free admittance (individual) to each hosted event
- 1 free booth at any and all public events hosted during time of sponsorship
- Early registration and discount to events for entire team
- One time, 5-10 minute Q&A at a held support group meeting (occurs weekly) to members
- Monthly lunch for your staff (Up to 15 people)
Gold Membership- 6 Months
$1,700
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Silver Sponsorship- Yearlong
$2,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
- Added to our Connections Community (page with resources to providers/resources for members). Added to our website, and on printed material given to new members
- Listed as a sponsor on our website
- Display signage of business at any and all events held during time of sponsorship
- Social Media Shoutouts (Once every other Week)
- Your logo on all promotional materials (handouts, posted flyers, banners, etc)
- 50% off of booth/vendor spot at any public event
- Early registration to events for entire team
- Lunch for your staff, once per quarter (For up to 15 people)
Silver Sponsorship- 6 Months
$1,100
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Bronze Sponsorship- Yearlong
$1,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
- Added to our Connections Community (page with resources to providers/resources for members). Added to our website, and on printed material given to new members
- Listed as a sponsor on our website
- Social Media Shoutout (once per month)
- Logo on displayed flyer
- Display signage of business at any and all events held during time of sponsorship
Bronze Membership- 6 Months
$800
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
