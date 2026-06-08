Surviving the 2:00 AM Automate Rejection: the "Unwanted Divorce" of Modern Work NYC

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About this event
Includes standard entry to the 30-minute core keynote presentation, full access to the live AI resume "stress-testing" demonstration, and post-talk executive small talk. A physical copy of the book is bundled and automatically drop-shipped straight to your delivery address post-event.
Exclusive Post-Talk Masterclass & Systems SessionIncludes everything in General Admission plus:
$
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