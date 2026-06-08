Cognitive Institute of Dallas

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Cognitive Institute of Dallas

About this event

Surviving the 2:00 AM Automate Rejection: the "Unwanted Divorce" of Modern Work NYC

555 Broadway

New York, NY 10012, USA

General Admission
$179
Available until Sep 15

Includes standard entry to the 30-minute core keynote presentation, full access to the live AI resume "stress-testing" demonstration, and post-talk executive small talk. A physical copy of the book is bundled and automatically drop-shipped straight to your delivery address post-event.

VIP Admission
$249

Exclusive Post-Talk Masterclass & Systems SessionIncludes everything in General Admission plus:

  • Premium seating for the intimate 20-minute post-talk strategy session with Dr. Rachel Levitch.
  • Exclusive digital entry credentials to the 2026 Interactive "Digital Friction Audit" Tool.
  • Advanced Human Sustainability Research Brief & Corporate Zero-Trust Implementation Framework download.
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