Susan G Komen VIPink Ambassador Silent Auction

This basket donated by the third floor will leave you feeling pampered a plenty. It features a 60 minute massage with Brienne and is overflowing with other goodies including multiple masks, deep conditioning treatments, an eye roller, lip scrub, whipped recovery cream, lotion, muscle soaks, body scrub, candles, under eye gel pads, fragrance mist, soaps, loofahs and bath bombs galore, and two bottles of Chi-Chi's pina colada wine cocktail. There is truly too much to list packed into this one.