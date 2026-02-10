Susan G Komen VIPink Ambassador Silent Auction

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3000 Medical Center Pkwy
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This indulgent self care basket donated by Paul and Jackie Bolt includes Elin Hilderbrand's best selling book What Happens in Paradise, a shea sugar scrub, black cherry merlot candle, two amazing smelling bars of Buff City soap and a $20 Crumbl cookie gift card.
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This soothing basket donated by Matana & Medical Records is a lavender lovers dream. It includes a lavender lemonade candle, ginger honey concentrate, insulated tumbler, lavender bath bombs, ceramides hydrogel mask, 2 relaxing lavender mud masks and 2 hydrating pineapple peel off masks.
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This basket donated by the 3rd Floor is for the hard core coffee lovers out there and includes Bourbon flavored Black Rifle ground coffee, Spirit of '76 Black Rifle ground coffee, Walkers salted caramel chocolate chunk shortbread cookies, sugar free barista syrups in salted caramel, vanilla and amaretto, regular and sugar free Werther's Original coffee candies, a Think Pink coffee mug to enjoy your delicious hot coffee creations, a cozy knit hat and scarf to wrap up in and even more coffee candies to top it off.
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This basket donated by the third floor will leave you feeling pampered a plenty. It features a 60 minute massage with Brienne and is overflowing with other goodies including multiple masks, deep conditioning treatments, an eye roller, lip scrub, whipped recovery cream, lotion, muscle soaks, body scrub, candles, under eye gel pads, fragrance mist, soaps, loofahs and bath bombs galore, and two bottles of Chi-Chi's pina colada wine cocktail. There is truly too much to list packed into this one.
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The Berry Sweet Charcuterie Board Combo is donated by NMC Bentonville Auxiliary and includes not one but two charcuterie boards, a strawberry print table runner, two Aromatique candles, and matching strawberry stone coasters.
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This Razorback Tailgate themed bundle is donated by Juli McWhorter and includes two extra large coffee mugs, a grilling apron, and two Razorback serving platters. Woo Pig!
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This Relax & Unwind Bundle is donated by NMC Bentonville Auxiliary and includes a MudPie brand serving bowl, decorative cork collector hanging, garden dill cracker seasoning mix, manana Mexican dip and cheeseball mix, and a bottle of Menage a Trois red blend wine.
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This literary play on a traditional charcuterie board donated by Valentina Vasquez and Angie York includes the New York Times bestseller Project Hail Mary and the GMA Book Club pick Atmosphere as well as a Smirly bamboo cheeseboard and all the fixins: almond flour crackers, apple chips, cashews, stuffed olives, whole grain mustard and three choices of sweet and savory jams. Just add the prosciutto and gouda.
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This tote donated by Admitting team is everything you need to wash the day away, including three bath bombs, shea sugar scrub and loofah, three face masks, a soothing candle, Cook's brut grand reserve champagne and a colorful cozy plush throw with heart print.
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This Bunny Basket donated by Quality & Risk will have you ready for Easter with a set of three kitchen towels, candle, bunny and egg wooden decorations, sea salt caramel milk chocolate bunnies, plushie bunny, decorative vase with spring flowers and a bunny basket with ears and fluffy tail.
Starting bid
This picnic basket is loaded and ready for your adventure. It includes the basket with utensils and blanket, travel size cutting board, crackers, shortbread cookies and butter cookies, sourdough nibblers pretzels, honey roasted peanuts, gummy bears, milk chocolate truffles, sparkling rose grape juice cocktail and Korbel brut champagne.
Starting bid
This grilling combo donated by the Radiology department includes a four piece stainless steel grilling utensil set, extending grill light, instant read thermometer, refillable long reach lighter, heavy duty grill scrubber, Meat Mitch Naked BBQ Sauce, three seasonings and a metal bucket.
Starting bid
This gift card basket donated by HR has got your fast food cravings covered with a $15 Macdonald's gift card, $10 KFC gift card, $10 Sonic gift card, $10 Five Guys gift card and plenty of Mamba chews top it off.
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