Susan's Legacy Silent Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay at any Heritage Hotels & Resorts location across New Mexico. From historic charm to luxurious comfort, this gift card offers a relaxing escape with authentic local flair, perfect for a weekend retreat or spontaneous adventure! Value of $300. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be e-mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Unwind with a 30-minute private hot tub session for two at Betty’s Bath & Day Spa. Enjoy a peaceful, rejuvenating soak in a serene outdoor setting—perfect for couples, friends, or a well-deserved self-care break. They host two outdoor hot tub areas that include a saltwater filtration, dry sauna, and cold shower to promote healthy circulation. Valued at $30. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Spice up your culinary skills with this fun and interactive cooking class for two! Guided by a professional chef and local New Mexican, you and a guest will learn new techniques, explore fresh ingredients, and create a gourmet meal from scratch. Perfect for date night, friends, or food lovers looking for a unique and flavorful experience. No experience needed—just come hungry and ready to learn! Valued at $180. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be e-mailed to the recipient, classes are hosted in Albuquerque*
Starting bid
Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Ticket includes their signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.Valued at $65.95. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be e-mailed to the recipient, the experience is hosted in Albuquerque*
Starting bid
Experience world-class music under the stars with tickets to the Santa Fe Opera! Set against a stunning desert backdrop, this unforgettable evening combines breathtaking performances with one of New Mexico’s most iconic cultural experiences. Enjoy 2 tickets for one of the following performances during The Santa Fe Opera's 2025 Season in August: La Boheme, The La Boheme on Tuesday, August 19th, The Marriage of Figaro on Friday, August 22nd, Rigoletto on Wednesday, August 20th, Die Walkure on Thursday, August 21st. Valued at $250. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be e-mailed to the recipient, the Opera is in Santa Fe*
Starting bid
Create lasting memories with a professional portrait photography session! This certificate includes a personalized photo shoot with a skilled photographer—perfect for families, couples, grads, or headshots. Valued at $500. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient, Kim Jew is located in ABQ*
Starting bid
Nourish. Relax and Replenish with Italian cuisine at any M'tucci's location. $50 value. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient, M'tucci's is located in ABQ*
Starting bid
Cheer on New Mexico United with four tickets to an upcoming home match in the 2025 season! Enjoy the excitement, energy, and community spirit of professional soccer in Albuquerque. Perfect for a fun night out with friends or family. Vamos United! Valued at $100. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient, Tickets must be used in ABQ*
Starting bid
Add a meaningful touch to any home or office with this unique set of four coasters, each featuring an inspirational quote over a beautiful image background. Thoughtfully handmade by an NMCA board member, this set combines functionality with heartfelt artistry. How do you put a price on handmade? *Item must be picked up*
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal with this gift card to Dion's, one of New Mexico’s local favorites. Whether it’s a date night, family dinner, or casual outing, this is your chance to savor great food and support a great cause! *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient, Dion's is located in ABQ and select CO and Tx locations*
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a memorable dining experience with a gift card to El Pinto. From local favorites to chef-inspired dishes, enjoy great food and warm hospitality—on us! Perfect for any occasion. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient, El Pinto is located in ABQ*
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for 4 at ABQ Country Club's golf course- a golf course typically reserved for members! This 18 hole golf course features an abundance of trees lining the fairways, contoured greens and a parklike atmosphere that challenges both the amateur and the pro. $360 value (exp 11/30/25) *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets for the live performance of "Translations" at West End Productions. Exploring the cultural and linguistic tensions in 19th-century Ireland, a group of Irish villagers grapple with the arrival of British soldiers and the imposition of English names and language on their landscape. A perfect night out for theater lovers! November 7 – November 23, 2025. Valued at $48. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be e-mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a serene escape at Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe’s world-renowned Japanese-style resort. Inspired by the peaceful mountain hot spring retreats of Japan, this $200 gift card can be redeemed across the property, including the luxurious spa, tranquil lodging, and award-winning Izanami Restaurant. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Decorate your front porch with a traditional 6ft chile rista from chile traditions in ABQ. Your ristra certificate must be redeemed within 30 days of July 19 in store. Valued at $20. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Enjoy a steak dinner at Embers Steakhouse inside Isleta Resort & Casino, where a delicious meal meets exciting casino action! Savor a perfectly cooked steak, then try your luck at the gaming tables or slots for a night full of fun and flavor. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Try out rock-climbing and bring the whole family, some friends, or keep for yourself to enjoy the experience! This gift card to Stone Age Climbing Gym includes a pack of 4x 1-day passes (including rentals). Valued at $120. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
This stunning, one-of-a-kind quilt has been lovingly handcrafted by an experienced quilter with years of skill and artistry, Executive Director, Kathryn Weil. Featuring intricate stitching, carefully selected fabrics, and a timeless design, this quilt is as functional as it is beautiful. Whether displayed as a decorative piece or used to cozy up on a chilly night, this heirloom-quality quilt will be a treasured addition to any home. Value: Priceless! "This item requires item pickup*
Starting bid
Let one of our experienced instructors show you the joy of painting while unlocking your own inner-creative nature, in this festive communal sip and paint atmosphere! Experience the fun by taking one of Kelly Jo Designs lively, light-hearted painting classes perfect for girls’ night out, team building, or just something a little different to do on a date. They offer all kinds of sip and paint experiences, whether it be a canvas scene, acrylic pour or a pottery paint night, you can celebrate while you create! Valued at $80. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Bid on two tickets to a live performance at ABQ Little Theater, one of New Mexico’s original local theaters. Experience an unforgettable evening of entertainment, culture, and community. Valued at $70. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Treasure a piece of New Mexico magic with this unique Balloon Fiesta poster from 2019! Keep for yourself or frame and gift to another. This piece is signed by the artist, Daniel Killen. Includes a signed official Balloon Fiesta poster and a A must-have for any hot air balloon enthusiast or Fiesta fan! Courtesy of the Balloon Fiesta Museum and valued at $150. *Item must be picked up*
Starting bid
Show your love for one of New Mexico’s most iconic events with this official Balloon Fiesta jacket! This men’s size small (suitable for all genders) with quality craftsmanship, perfect for breezy mornings or cool evenings. Courtesy of the Balloon Fiesta Museum and valued at $200. *Item must be picked up*
Starting bid
From everyday essentials to fun splurges, this $50 Amazon gift card lets you choose from millions of items. Whether it’s books, gadgets, home goods, or gifts—you’re just a click away from something great! *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious treats, breakfast, or a cozy lunch at one of our favorite local spots. This $25 gift card to Cafe Lush is the perfect way to support a local gem and treat yourself. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Dinner and a Movie for Four at Flix – Plus 4x Collectible Shrek 2 Glasses! Enjoy a night out with four tickets to Flix Brewhouse, where you can dine in style while watching the latest films on the big screen. This package includes four specialty Shrek 2 collectible glasses, making it a perfect combo of food, film, and fun for family or friends! Valued at $48. * Due to the glasses, this item will need a physical pick-up*
Starting bid
Enjoy a double dose of soothing self-care including a 50-minute *private soaking session*, robe rentals for two, and unlimited communal soaking in the spring-fed thermal pools. This pass is valued at $175. Ojo Santa Fe is a celebrated refuge for rest and rejuvenation dating back to pre-historic times when local pueblos would gather around the natural springs for ceremony and daily rituals. Today Ojo Santa Fe preserves this iconic Southwest heritage while offering the modern-day traveler an abundant array of healing and recreational activities. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Dive into mystery in the backdrop of New Mexico with a signed copy of Sister's Arcana, written and donated by a local New Mexican author, Saleema Ishq. Mental health meets the esoteric world of tarot, a psychological thriller that explores sisterhood, grief, and the path to self-trust—perfect for book lovers and supporters of local talent! Value $11.11, but how do you put a price on supporting local talent? *Item must be picked up*
Starting bid
nleash your inner artist at Kiln It, Albuquerque’s paint-your-own pottery and art studio! This gift card can be used toward a wide range of creative experiences—paint pottery, create mosaics, design your own canvas, or even try your hand at the pottery wheel. Perfect for all ages and skill levels, Kiln It is a fun and inspiring place to explore your creativity. *Item available for mail*
Starting bid
Step into a world of wonder with 6 admission tickets to Tinkertown Museum, one of New Mexico’s most whimsical and beloved roadside attractions! Built by hand and filled with charm, Tinkertown features animated miniature towns, carved figures, antique collections, and creative surprises around every corner. Perfect for a family outing, visiting guests, or anyone who loves folk art and imagination in motion. A truly magical New Mexico experience for all ages! Valued at $6 a ticket for priceless entertainment for your family. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of fun and friendly competition with this $50 gift card to Topgolf! Perfect for a casual outing, date night, or group get-together—no golf skills required. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Bid on 3 personalized, 1-hour online yoga sessions—solo or with friends! Led by Tori Renwick, a 200-hour certified yoga teacher originally from Albuquerque, these sessions are tailored to your needs—whether that’s building strength, finding calm, improving mobility, or simply taking a mindful pause. Tori teaches vinyasa, yin, mobility, and prenatal yoga, and classes are designed to nourish both body and mind. No experience needed, just show up as you are. Valued at $300. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be e-mailed to the recipient*
Starting bid
Let the little ones run wild with this set of three Jungle Jam gift cards, each good for:
2-hour child admission, one adult spectator pass, and a pair of Jungle Jam grip socks
Valued at $30.10 per pass, this package is perfect for families looking for safe, active indoor fun. Great for birthday treats, weekend adventures, or gifting to friends with kids!
Starting bid
Enjoy a hearty breakfast or lunch at Weck’s, a beloved New Mexico classic known for its generous portions and down-home flavor. This item includes 2 meal vouchers, perfect for treating yourself or sharing with a friend. Whether you're craving a full stack of pancakes or a famous papas bowl, Weck’s delivers comfort food with a local touch. A delicious way to support a local favorite! Valued at $30.
Starting bid
Stay active and energized from the comfort of your home with one month of unlimited Zoom-based fitness classes! Choose from a variety of live, instructor-led workouts designed to fit all levels and schedules. Whether you’re into strength training, yoga, cardio, or stretching, this pass gives you the flexibility to join as many classes as you’d like for 30 days. Valued at $145, transferable to gift to another person.
Starting bid
Stay active and energized from the comfort of your home with one month of unlimited Zoom-based fitness classes! Choose from a variety of live, instructor-led workouts designed to fit all levels and schedules. Whether you’re into strength training, yoga, cardio, or stretching, this pass gives you the flexibility to join as many classes as you’d like for 30 days. Valued at $145, transferable to gift to another person.
Starting bid
Add a touch of sparkle to your style with this stunning Ari Gold Pave Crystal Heart Necklace by Kendra Scott. Featuring a delicate heart pendant encrusted with white cubic zirconia, this elegant piece is perfect for layering or wearing solo. A timeless accessory that adds charm to any outfit. Valued at $65
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday look with these chic Mikki Pave Huggie Earrings from Kendra Scott. Crafted in gold with delicate pave crystal detailing, these lightweight earrings offer the perfect balance of sparkle and sophistication. A versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Valued at $65
Starting bid
Experience the intersection of science, history, and local flair with this unique bundle! Includes a 1-year membership to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, a New Mexico-style kitchen towel that adds charm to any space, and a beautifully crafted Daneed pottery coffee cup—perfect for your morning brew. A blend of education, culture, and artistry, all in one radiant package! Total value $134
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!