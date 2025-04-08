Susan's Legacy Silent Auction Fundraiser

Let one of our experienced instructors show you the joy of painting while unlocking your own inner-creative nature, in this festive communal sip and paint atmosphere! Experience the fun by taking one of Kelly Jo Designs lively, light-hearted painting classes perfect for girls’ night out, team building, or just something a little different to do on a date. They offer all kinds of sip and paint experiences, whether it be a canvas scene, acrylic pour or a pottery paint night, you can celebrate while you create! Valued at $80. *This item is available for online distance bidding and can be mailed to the recipient*