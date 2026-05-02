Susie's Duck Sanctuary's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Rubber ducky, you're the one! And these duckies help send care to the duckies in need, while you enjoy some self-care. Bundle includes OSEA bath soak, sparkly rubber ducks, weighted stuffy, duck headband, bracelets, and themed towel.
Starting bid
Ducks are very social creatures, like most of us! Celebrate your favorite human in style by bidding on the bestie bundle, a doubled package of goodies with one of each for you and one for them! Bundle includes: two limited edition Pride Sanctuary shirts, bracelets, stationary and pens, and stickers.
Starting bid
Celebrate the beginnings of this fantastic organization by bidding on one-of-a-kind duckling jewelry, an original children's book, images of our inspirational waterfowl herself, Daffy, and SDS decals. Beautiful items to share when you talk story about the Sanctuary!
Starting bid
Do not miss your chance to own a stunning piece of locally made jewelry. Hand crafted on Hawai'i Island, this unique work of art flows around your neck like the waters surrounding these islands. Daffy loved to surf Waikīkī with our founder Susie, drawn to the clear ocean waves. We just know she would have been drawn to this incredible necklace as well!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!