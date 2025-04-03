Sustain and Sip Silent Auction

Since 2014, Sendero Provisions Co. has crafted premium apparel inspired by the spirit of the West. Our full line of men’s and women’s clothing includes original denim, performance gear, swimwear, and versatile dresses designed for every occasion. We’re not reinventing apparel—we’re reintroducing folks to the way it used to be. Sendero got its start right here in Waco, and we’re committed to growing our business in the city that’s always had our back. Up for auction are two collections of our signature hats—handpicked from our all-time favorites and valued together at $200. All proceeds from this auction will directly benefit Keep Waco Beautiful.

