Sustain and Sip Silent Auction

Enjoy a taste of downtown Waco with a curated gift basket from The Olive Branch Bakery & Café—a beloved local spot known for its Southern-inspired comfort food and fresh-baked treats. This $100 value basket features a selection of specialty items, a few café favorites and a gift card for a visit, to bring the charm of The Olive Branch home with you. Perfect for foodies, brunch lovers, or anyone who appreciates a little local flavor!
Enjoy a taste of downtown Waco with a curated gift basket from The Olive Branch Bakery & Café—a beloved local spot known for its Southern-inspired comfort food and fresh-baked treats. This $100 value basket features a selection of specialty items, a few café favorites and a gift card for a visit, to bring the charm of The Olive Branch home with you. Perfect for foodies, brunch lovers, or anyone who appreciates a little local flavor!
Tunnel Tour Experience
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Grab a group of friends of up to 10 folks and join Sunshine Paddle Adventures for a thrilling, privately lead, kayak tour on The Brazos River in Downtown Waco through the Tunnel systems!
Your tour includes:
➽ 10 single kayaks - or - 5 double kayaks
➽ 1 experienced tour guide
➽ Exclusive tunnel access to Brasoz tunnel system
➽ 3 hours on the beautiful Brazos River in Waco
➽ Towable kayak cooler for use
➽ Bottled water and light snacks
➽ More fun than you can shake a stick at
Total Value: $1000
Grab a group of friends of up to 10 folks and join Sunshine Paddle Adventures for a thrilling, privately lead, kayak tour on The Brazos River in Downtown Waco through the Tunnel systems!
Your tour includes:
➽ 10 single kayaks - or - 5 double kayaks
➽ 1 experienced tour guide
➽ Exclusive tunnel access to Brasoz tunnel system
➽ 3 hours on the beautiful Brazos River in Waco
➽ Towable kayak cooler for use
➽ Bottled water and light snacks
➽ More fun than you can shake a stick at
Total Value: $1000
Trio of Employee Selected Wines
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🍷 Waco Wine Shoppe Curated Wine Trio
Indulge in a refined tasting experience with this exclusive selection from the Waco Wine Shoppe. Featuring three hand-selected natural wines from small, family-owned producers, this collection offers a journey through unique terroirs and winemaking traditions. Carefully chosen by the Shoppe’s experts, these bottles showcase depth, character, and elegance—perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates a great pour.
Valued at $200, this trio is a true toast to craftsmanship and community. Cheers!
🍷 Waco Wine Shoppe Curated Wine Trio
Indulge in a refined tasting experience with this exclusive selection from the Waco Wine Shoppe. Featuring three hand-selected natural wines from small, family-owned producers, this collection offers a journey through unique terroirs and winemaking traditions. Carefully chosen by the Shoppe’s experts, these bottles showcase depth, character, and elegance—perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates a great pour.
Valued at $200, this trio is a true toast to craftsmanship and community. Cheers!
Gift Basket
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get adventure-ready with a curated gift basket from The Bear Mountain, Waco’s go-to outdoor and bike shop! Packed with a mix of premium outdoor gear, handy essentials, and fun surprises, this basket is perfect for nature lovers, weekend warriors, or anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. Whether you're planning your next hike, bike ride, or camping trip, this bundle has something to elevate your experience. Bid for a chance to win high-quality gear from a locally loved shop that’s been outfitting Waco adventurers since 2007. Adventure awaits—and it starts with this basket!
Get adventure-ready with a curated gift basket from The Bear Mountain, Waco’s go-to outdoor and bike shop! Packed with a mix of premium outdoor gear, handy essentials, and fun surprises, this basket is perfect for nature lovers, weekend warriors, or anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. Whether you're planning your next hike, bike ride, or camping trip, this bundle has something to elevate your experience. Bid for a chance to win high-quality gear from a locally loved shop that’s been outfitting Waco adventurers since 2007. Adventure awaits—and it starts with this basket!
Assortment of hand selected Sendero Hats
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Since 2014, Sendero Provisions Co. has crafted premium apparel inspired by the spirit of the West. Our full line of men’s and women’s clothing includes original denim, performance gear, swimwear, and versatile dresses designed for every occasion. We’re not reinventing apparel—we’re reintroducing folks to the way it used to be.
Sendero got its start right here in Waco, and we’re committed to growing our business in the city that’s always had our back. Up for auction are two collections of our signature hats—handpicked from our all-time favorites and valued together at $200. All proceeds from this auction will directly benefit Keep Waco Beautiful.
Since 2014, Sendero Provisions Co. has crafted premium apparel inspired by the spirit of the West. Our full line of men’s and women’s clothing includes original denim, performance gear, swimwear, and versatile dresses designed for every occasion. We’re not reinventing apparel—we’re reintroducing folks to the way it used to be.
Sendero got its start right here in Waco, and we’re committed to growing our business in the city that’s always had our back. Up for auction are two collections of our signature hats—handpicked from our all-time favorites and valued together at $200. All proceeds from this auction will directly benefit Keep Waco Beautiful.
One Unforgettable Night at the AC Hotel Downtown Waco
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself to a complimentary one-night stay at the stylish AC Hotel Waco Downtown — just steps from the Magnolia Silos and the Historic Austin District. With sleek modern design, luxe amenities, and unbeatable location, it's the perfect way to relax, recharge, and experience the heart of Waco. Bid big, stay in comfort— and help Keep Waco Beautiful!
Basket includes: Traditional Spanish Cava, calming sachet of lavender for restful sleep, luggage tags for your adventures, a complimentary night stay, and a $25 food and beverage voucher for the AC Lounge. This package has a retail value of $250.
Treat yourself to a complimentary one-night stay at the stylish AC Hotel Waco Downtown — just steps from the Magnolia Silos and the Historic Austin District. With sleek modern design, luxe amenities, and unbeatable location, it's the perfect way to relax, recharge, and experience the heart of Waco. Bid big, stay in comfort— and help Keep Waco Beautiful!
Basket includes: Traditional Spanish Cava, calming sachet of lavender for restful sleep, luggage tags for your adventures, a complimentary night stay, and a $25 food and beverage voucher for the AC Lounge. This package has a retail value of $250.
Family Passes and Indfividual Passes Package
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dive into fun with this Waco Surf silent auction item! Get ready for thrilling water park adventures with two Family Pack passes and two Individual passes, valued at approximately $500!
Waco Surf, formerly BSR, is your ultimate Texas water playground. While these passes don't include the renowned surf lagoon or cable park, they unlock a world of aquatic excitement on the water park side, granting access to all its incredible amenities, including the legendary Wedge slides and the world's longest lazy river!
Don't miss your chance to splash into summer fun for the whole family (and a few friends!) at Waco Surf. Bid high and make a wave!
Dive into fun with this Waco Surf silent auction item! Get ready for thrilling water park adventures with two Family Pack passes and two Individual passes, valued at approximately $500!
Waco Surf, formerly BSR, is your ultimate Texas water playground. While these passes don't include the renowned surf lagoon or cable park, they unlock a world of aquatic excitement on the water park side, granting access to all its incredible amenities, including the legendary Wedge slides and the world's longest lazy river!
Don't miss your chance to splash into summer fun for the whole family (and a few friends!) at Waco Surf. Bid high and make a wave!
🎣 The Ultimate Brazos River Fly Fishing Adventure
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🎣 The Ultimate Brazos River Fly Fishing Adventure
Join full-time guide Cody Benton for a personalized fly fishing trip on the Brazos River—his lifelong home and playground. Cruise in a Rio Craft boat, sight-cast for a wide range of fish species, and enjoy an authentic experience steeped in local heritage.
🧢 Stay protected with Duck Camp gear used by pros, and pack up your Rio Craft cooler with snacks and drinks. Revival East Side Eatery provides a delicious lunch to keep you fueled on the water.
💸 Total Value: $1,100
Fishing Trip: $650
Duck Camp Gift Card: $200
Cooler: $175
Lunch: $40
An unforgettable, all-inclusive adventure for anglers and nature lovers alike!
🎣 The Ultimate Brazos River Fly Fishing Adventure
Join full-time guide Cody Benton for a personalized fly fishing trip on the Brazos River—his lifelong home and playground. Cruise in a Rio Craft boat, sight-cast for a wide range of fish species, and enjoy an authentic experience steeped in local heritage.
🧢 Stay protected with Duck Camp gear used by pros, and pack up your Rio Craft cooler with snacks and drinks. Revival East Side Eatery provides a delicious lunch to keep you fueled on the water.
💸 Total Value: $1,100
Fishing Trip: $650
Duck Camp Gift Card: $200
Cooler: $175
Lunch: $40
An unforgettable, all-inclusive adventure for anglers and nature lovers alike!
Original neon Sign
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Have a little piece of history from your once-favorite cocktail bar in Waco! This piece will definitely brighten up your home bar and take it to another level.
Have a little piece of history from your once-favorite cocktail bar in Waco! This piece will definitely brighten up your home bar and take it to another level.