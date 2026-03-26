Colorado People's Center

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Colorado People's Center

About the memberships

Become a Sustainer - Build the Colorado People's Center!

Brick Sustainer
$10

Renews monthly

All sustainers are invited to our annual Sustainer Appreciation event!

We appreciate every contribution! It's small donations and volunteer power that make this project possible.

Beam Sustainer
$30

Renews monthly

All sustainers are invited to our annual Sustainer Appreciation event! Monthly contributors of $30 or more receive a hat or t-shirt as a gift.



We appreciate every contribution! It's small donations and volunteer power that make this project possible.

Cornerstone Sustainer
$50

Renews monthly

All sustainers are invited to our annual Sustainer Appreciation event! Monthly contributors of $50 or more receive a hat and t-shirt as a gift.

We appreciate every contribution! It's small donations and volunteer power that make this project possible.

Bedrock Sustainer
$100

Renews monthly

All sustainers are invited to our annual Sustainer Appreciation event! Monthly contributors of $100 or more receive both a hat and a t-shirt.

We appreciate every contribution! It's small donations and volunteer power that make this project possible.

Other - Monthly
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

All sustainers are invited to our annual Sustainer Appreciation event! Monthly contributors of $30 or more receive a hat or t-shirt as a gift, and contributors of $50 or more receive both a hat and a t-shirt.

We appreciate every contribution! It's small donations and volunteer power that make this project possible.

One-Time Donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

We appreciate every contribution! It's small donations and volunteer power that make this project possible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!