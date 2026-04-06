Evolve Community Foundation Inc

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Evolve Community Foundation Inc

About the memberships

Sustain the System – Leadership & Community Circle

Ambassador Circle
$10

Renews monthly

Entry-Level Commitment


Board members at this level demonstrate:

  • Alignment with mission and purpose
  • Active participation in governance discussions
  • A foundational financial commitment to the organization

This level reinforces the expectation that all leadership contributes to sustaining the system.

Steward Circle
$25

Renews monthly

Engagement & Oversight Support


Board members at this level contribute to:

  • Supporting program accessibility and participation
  • Strengthening engagement within the system
  • Maintaining awareness of program operations and outcomes

This level reflects a deeper commitment to supporting engagement and accountability.


Leadership Circle
$50

Renews monthly

Operational Steward


Board members at this level demonstrate:

  • Commitment to sustaining program operations
  • Active engagement in organizational planning and oversight
  • Support for resource allocation and program effectiveness

This level reflects responsibility for ensuring the organization functions consistently and effectively.

Executive Circle
$100

Renews monthly

Strategic Contributor


Board members at this level contribute to:

  • Expanding organizational reach and partnerships
  • Strengthening program outcomes and impact
  • Supporting strategic initiatives and growth planning

This level reflects a commitment to advancing the organization beyond stability toward expansion.

Chairman Circle
$200

Renews monthly

Fiduciary Leader


Board members at this level demonstrate:

  • Strong financial commitment aligned with fiduciary responsibility
  • Oversight of organizational stability, risk, and compliance
  • Leadership in long-term sustainability and institutional growth

This level reflects a commitment to protecting the integrity, viability, and future of the organization.

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