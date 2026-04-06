Sustain the System – Leadership & Community Circle

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Entry-Level Commitment
Board members at this level demonstrate:
This level reinforces the expectation that all leadership contributes to sustaining the system.
Renews monthly
Engagement & Oversight Support
Board members at this level contribute to:
This level reflects a deeper commitment to supporting engagement and accountability.
Renews monthly
Operational Steward
Board members at this level demonstrate:
This level reflects responsibility for ensuring the organization functions consistently and effectively.
Renews monthly
Strategic Contributor
Board members at this level contribute to:
This level reflects a commitment to advancing the organization beyond stability toward expansion.
Renews monthly
Fiduciary Leader
Board members at this level demonstrate:
This level reflects a commitment to protecting the integrity, viability, and future of the organization.
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