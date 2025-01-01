Sustainable Classrooms' Hybrid Silent Auction

Total Value: $199.95 Experience the charm of St. Regis, Montana and the breathtaking beauty of the Route of the Hiawatha with this carefully curated package—perfect for road-trippers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves all things Montana! This bundle includes a Huckleberry Lovers Kit, a $25 gift certificate to the St. Regis Gift Shop, five $10 certificates to The Winki’s Diner, and two weekday trail + shuttle passes for the world-famous Route of the Hiawatha—an unforgettable bike trail adventure through scenic mountain tunnels and trestles. Package Includes: 🍇 Huckleberry Lovers Kit – A sweet assortment of locally made huckleberry treats 🛍️ $25 Gift Certificate to St. Regis Gift Shop – Perfect for souvenirs, snacks, or locally crafted goods 🍔 Five $10 Gift Certificates to The Winki’s Diner – Enjoy classic diner favorites in a cozy, local spot 🚴‍♂️ Two Route of the Hiawatha Passes (Weekday, Non-Holiday) – Includes trail access and shuttle service for two riders on this iconic bike trail About St. Regis Gift Shop A must-visit just off I-90, offering Montana-themed gifts, snacks, huckleberry products, and souvenirs in a charming roadside setting. 📍 Address: 55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866 📞 Phone: (406) 649-2408 About The Winki’s Diner Known for its friendly atmosphere and homestyle comfort food, this diner is a local staple for travelers and residents alike. 📍 Address: 55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866 📞 Phone: (406) 649-2408 About the Route of the Hiawatha Recognized as one of the most scenic rail-to-trail routes in the country, the Route of the Hiawatha offers a family-friendly biking experience with epic tunnels, high trestles, and breathtaking mountain views. 🌐 Website: www.ridethehiawatha.com

Total Value: $199.95 Experience the charm of St. Regis, Montana and the breathtaking beauty of the Route of the Hiawatha with this carefully curated package—perfect for road-trippers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves all things Montana! This bundle includes a Huckleberry Lovers Kit, a $25 gift certificate to the St. Regis Gift Shop, five $10 certificates to The Winki’s Diner, and two weekday trail + shuttle passes for the world-famous Route of the Hiawatha—an unforgettable bike trail adventure through scenic mountain tunnels and trestles. Package Includes: 🍇 Huckleberry Lovers Kit – A sweet assortment of locally made huckleberry treats 🛍️ $25 Gift Certificate to St. Regis Gift Shop – Perfect for souvenirs, snacks, or locally crafted goods 🍔 Five $10 Gift Certificates to The Winki’s Diner – Enjoy classic diner favorites in a cozy, local spot 🚴‍♂️ Two Route of the Hiawatha Passes (Weekday, Non-Holiday) – Includes trail access and shuttle service for two riders on this iconic bike trail About St. Regis Gift Shop A must-visit just off I-90, offering Montana-themed gifts, snacks, huckleberry products, and souvenirs in a charming roadside setting. 📍 Address: 55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866 📞 Phone: (406) 649-2408 About The Winki’s Diner Known for its friendly atmosphere and homestyle comfort food, this diner is a local staple for travelers and residents alike. 📍 Address: 55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866 📞 Phone: (406) 649-2408 About the Route of the Hiawatha Recognized as one of the most scenic rail-to-trail routes in the country, the Route of the Hiawatha offers a family-friendly biking experience with epic tunnels, high trestles, and breathtaking mountain views. 🌐 Website: www.ridethehiawatha.com

More details...