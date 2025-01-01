Hosted by

Sustainable Classrooms' Hybrid Silent Auction

#1 Togo Painting - Woman Cleaning Fish item
#1 Togo Painting - Woman Cleaning Fish
Description: Beautiful canvas painting of a woman cleaning fish in a bucket. The vivid colors and details beautifully capture Togolese culture. Artist Name: Origin: Lomé, Togo
#2 Togo Painting - 2 Woman Dancing item
#2 Togo Painting - 2 Woman Dancing
Description: A vibrant canvas painting of two women dancing. The piece uses vivid colors to reflect Togolese cultural richness. Artist Name: Origin: Lomé, Togo
#3 Togo Painting - Tribal item
#3 Togo Painting - Tribal
Description: A beautiful canvas painting featuring vivid colors that symbolize the essence of Togolese culture. Artist Name: Origin: Lomé, Togo
#4 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Wall Art item
#4 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Wall Art
Description: Hand-carved wooden wall art depicting a woman wrapped in bright-colored fabric, carrying a bowl on her head. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#5 Togo Wooden Sculptures - Safari Animals item
#5 Togo Wooden Sculptures - Safari Animals
Description: Hand-carved wooden sculptures of a giraffe and two elephants with white tusks. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#6 Togo Wooden Sculptures - Elephant with Small Tray item
#6 Togo Wooden Sculptures - Elephant with Small Tray
Description: A hand-carved wooden sculpture of an elephant holding a tray in the shape of Africa. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#7 Togo Wooden Sculpture - African Instrument item
#7 Togo Wooden Sculpture - African Instrument
Description: Hand-carved wooden sculpture of an African instrument. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#8 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Woman Pounding Fufu item
#8 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Woman Pounding Fufu
Description: Hand-carved wooden sculpture of a woman pounding fufu, a traditional dish made from boiled potatoes or cassava. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana. You can also find a video that will show how the traditional Togolese food, fufu, is made. This sculpture depicts the process.
#9 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Woman Carrying Bucket & Baby item
#9 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Woman Carrying Bucket & Baby
Description: A hand-carved wooden sculpture of a woman carrying a baby on her back and a bucket on her head. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#10 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Woman item
#10 Togo Wooden Sculpture - Woman
Description: Hand-carved wooden sculpture of a woman. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#11 Small Djembe Drum with Maraca Instrument item
#11 Small Djembe Drum with Maraca Instrument
Description: A hand-carved djembe drum made from wood, hide, cord, and fabric, with a village scene depicted on the fabric. The maraca, made from a dried gourd, is wrapped with woven string and plastic beads. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#12 Large Djembe Drum item
#12 Large Djembe Drum
Description: A hand-carved djembe drum made from wood, hide, cord, and fabric, decorated with traditional African fabric. The pipe of the drum features carvings of an elephant on one side and a horse on the other. It comes with a handsewn fabric cover for travel protection. Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA Origin: Lomé, Togo Check out the silent auction description page to watch a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
#13 Handcrafted Rwandan Dolls item
#13 Handcrafted Rwandan Dolls
Value: Priceless These two handmade dolls come from Gisenyi, Rwanda, crafted with care and attention to detail. Each doll reflects the vibrant culture and artistry of the region, making them not only beautiful keepsakes but also meaningful symbols of traditional Rwandan craftsmanship.
#14 Global Treasures: Nepali Handmade Collection item
#14 Global Treasures: Nepali Handmade Collection
Value: Priceless These unique handmade items were originally purchased from a women’s center in Kathmandu, Nepal, through the New Hope Foundation, which empowers local women by providing sustainable economic opportunities. This collection includes: Two handmade necklaces crafted from stunning blue stones A handknitted bag A handknitted winter hat Each item showcases the skill and dedication of the artisans, making this a meaningful addition to your collection.
#15 Eco Travel Set: Recycled Book & Cultural Fan item
#15 Eco Travel Set: Recycled Book & Cultural Fan
Value: Priceless Celebrate global craftsmanship with this Travel Book & Fan set featuring: A handmade book crafted from recycled paper and bamboo (origin unknown), ideal for journaling your adventures or capturing reflections. A decorative fan depicting elements of Japanese culture, adding a touch of elegance and tradition to any space. These items offer a glimpse into cultures from around the world and make perfect gifts or keepsakes.
#16 Peace Center Basket item
#16 Peace Center Basket
Value: $160.75 This beautifully curated basket features handmade, sustainable, and fair-trade goods crafted by artisans from around the world. The basket includes: Handwoven basket Cheese utensils Wooden bookmarks Painted wooden cup Bowl cover Dangly earrings Each item reflects a commitment to supporting ethical craftsmanship and global artisans. About Jeannette Rankin Peace Center The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center is a Missoula-based nonprofit whose mission is “To inspire and empower Western Montana communities in building a compassionate world through education, dialogue, and action.” Contact: Jeannette Rankin Peace Center 📍 519 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula, MT 59801 📞 (406) 543-3955 🌐 Peace Center Website
#17 Industrial Vintage Insulator Lamp item
#17 Industrial Vintage Insulator Lamp
Value: $150.00 This one-of-a-kind industrial-style lamp blends craftsmanship, history, and creativity into a stunning functional piece. Made from repurposed iron pipe and featuring an antique blue glass insulator as the light source, this lamp offers a unique vintage-meets-modern aesthetic. Perfect for adding character to any space, this handcrafted piece is as much a conversation starter as it is a source of warm, ambient light. About Wood, Wind & Wire Tina Stulc and Bill Filler of Wood, Wind & Wire turned their love of crafting into a passion for upcycling unique materials into artistic, functional decor. What began as homemade holiday gifts for family quickly evolved into a sought-after collection of iron pipe and insulator lamps, each designed with their motto in mind: “Something Old Into Something New.” Wood, Wind & Wire Bill Filler & Tina Stulc 9286 N Great Hall Drive Hayden, ID 83835 (406) 350-1980 [email protected]
#18 Upcycled River Rescue Collection item
#18 Upcycled River Rescue Collection
Value: $97.00 Sustainability meets style in this one-of-a-kind accessory set, handcrafted from bike tubes pulled from the Clark Fork River. This package includes: Two durable wallets – sleek, water-resistant, and built to last. A unique pair of earrings – lightweight, stylish, and a true statement of eco-conscious fashion. Each piece is meticulously crafted to give discarded materials a second life, making this set perfect for anyone who loves sustainable fashion and supports environmental restoration. About Upcycled - Upcycled in Missoula transforms waste into functional and artistic products, rescuing materials from the Clark Fork River and beyond. Their mission is to reduce waste while creating handmade, high-quality goods that promote sustainability and conservation. 517 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801 (406)240-4731 upcycledshop.com [email protected]
#19 Missoula Getaway Package item
#19 Missoula Getaway Package
Value: $250.00 Experience a relaxing retreat in Missoula with this exclusive package, which includes: One-Night Stay at Hilton Garden Inn Missoula Enjoy a comfortable night's stay in a well-appointed room at the Hilton Garden Inn, conveniently located near Missoula International Airport and downtown. The hotel offers modern amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a welcoming atmosphere to ensure a pleasant stay. $50 Gift Card to Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern Savor a delightful meal at the on-site Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern, known for its creative American cuisine. The restaurant offers a unique dining experience with a menu that blends traditional flavors with contemporary twists. About Hilton Garden Inn Missoula Hilton Garden Inn Missoula offers true Montana hospitality with lodge-style décor, modern amenities, and a convenient location near the airport and downtown. Guests can enjoy on-site dining, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a 24-hour business center. Address: 3720 N. Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59808 Phone: (406) 532-5300
#20 Brain Health Kit item
#20 Brain Health Kit
Value: $968 Item Description: Unlock your brain’s potential with this comprehensive Brain Health Kit packed with tools to enhance cognitive function, protect neurons, and promote overall well-being. This premium kit includes: BioLight Shine – $500 value Neurofeedback Gift Certificate – $200 value Bio C60 – $99 value Methylene Blue or Bio Blue Capsules – $99 value Active H2 Plus – $50 value Symphony of the Brain – $20 value This powerful combination of products is designed to support cognitive enhancement, neuroprotection, mitochondrial function, and antioxidant benefits, helping you achieve optimal brain performance. About Montana Health Collective Neurofeedback The brain is flexible and capable of growth and transformation—it just needs the right support. At MHC Neurofeedback, they specialize in certified neurofeedback services to guide your brain toward a healthier, more adaptive way of functioning. Their goal is to help you achieve the full potential of your mind. Contact: Montana Health Collective Neurofeedback 📍 2831 Fort Missoula Rd, Ste 201, Missoula, MT 59804 📞 (406) 273-1947 🌐 mhcneurofeedback.com 📍 100 E Second St, Suite 219, Whitefish, MT 59937
#21 Scott Aspect Bike - Large Frame item
#21 Scott Aspect Bike - Large Frame
Value: $939.00 Item Description: Hit the trails with confidence on the Scott Aspect 950, a lightweight and efficient hardtail mountain bike built for both novice and laid-back riders. This versatile bike features: Aspect 700/900 Alloy Frame – Lightweight and durable for a smooth ride. Suntour XCT30-HLO 100mm Fork – Absorbs shocks and enhances comfort on uneven terrain. Shimano Altus 18-Speed Drivetrain – Provides reliable and smooth gear shifting. Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes – Ensures precise and powerful stopping, even in tough conditions. Whether you're exploring local trails or just enjoying a casual ride, this high-quality bike offers comfort, control, and durability. About Missoula Bike Source Missoula Bike Source is a trusted local bike shop offering top-tier bikes, expert maintenance, and exceptional customer service. Their knowledgeable staff ensures every rider finds the perfect fit for their riding style and goals. Contact: Missoula Bike Source 📍 1805 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 (406) 721-6525 🌐 missoulabikesource.com 📧 [email protected]
#22 Premium Liquor Basket item
#22 Premium Liquor Basket
Value: Item Description: Elevate your home bar with this curated liquor basket from Grizzly Liquor, featuring a premium selection of spirits perfect for any occasion. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet evening, this basket offers a variety of high-quality bottles that will impress any connoisseur. About Grizzly Liquor Located in the heart of Missoula, Grizzly Liquor is known for its extensive selection of premium wines, spirits, and specialty liquors. Their knowledgeable staff is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect bottle for any occasion, whether it's a special celebration or a casual night in. Value: Grizzly Liquor 📍 110 W Spruce St, Missoula, MT 59802 📞 (406) 549-7723 🌐 grizzlyliquor.com 📧 [email protected]
#23 Exclusive Shopping Spree at Refined Grey in Missoula item
#23 Exclusive Shopping Spree at Refined Grey in Missoula
Value: $120+ Item Description: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind private shopping experience at Refined Grey in Missoula! This exclusive package includes: Private party after store hours for you and your group 20% off storewide during the event Sips and sweets provided for all guests Minimum of 7 guests required Special gift for the hostess, which includes: $50 Gift Certificate 2 Glass Drink Cups 1 Margarita Vase with Metal Spoon Margarita Mix Perfect for a girls' night, birthday celebration, or a fun evening out! About Refined Grey Refined Grey is a locally owned boutique offering a carefully curated selection of home goods, gifts, and stylish finds. Contact: 📍 1008 Burlington Ave A., Missoula, MT 59801 📞 (406) 926-1059 🌐 https://refinedgrey.com/
#24 Soap Basket item
#24 Soap Basket
Value: $65 Item Description: Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with this Buff City Soap basket, filled with handcrafted, plant-based products. The basket includes: Body Scrub Body Butter Air Freshener Air Mister Body Soap Hand Soap And more! Perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to someone special! About Buff City Soap Buff City Soap offers handmade, cruelty-free products made with natural ingredients that nourish and refresh your skin. Contact: 📍 2230 N. Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59808 📞 (406) 926-2111 🌐 https://buffcitysoap.com/
#25 Spa Day Basket item
#25 Spa Day Basket
Value: $205.00 Item Description: Treat yourself to a rejuvenating spa experience with this thoughtfully curated basket that promotes relaxation and self-care. The basket includes: Massage Envy Gift Card – Redeemable at any location for a 60-minute massage or facial. Meadowsweet Botanicals Collection – Five locally handcrafted items, including: Sleep Well Cream Desert Rain Salve Montana Wood Spray Montana Adventure Balm Comfrey, Cottonwood, and Yarrow Liniment This luxurious package is perfect for unwinding and restoring your well-being. About Massage Envy Massage Envy is a national wellness provider offering therapeutic massage and skincare services designed to help you feel your best. About Meadowsweet Herbs Meadowsweet Herbs is a Missoula-based herbal shop committed to providing natural, plant-based remedies and wellness products. Contact: Massage Envy 📍 Multiple Locations Nationwide 🌐 https://www.massageenvy.com/ Meadowsweet Herbs 📍 180 S. 3rd St. W, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 (406) 728-0543 🌐 https://www.meadowsweet-herbs.com/
#26 Books, Tea & Coffee Lover's Bundle item
#26 Books, Tea & Coffee Lover's Bundle
Value: $166.35 Item Description: Delight in the perfect blend of literature, tea, and coffee with this thoughtfully curated package, featuring: 📚 Fact & Fiction Book Collection – A set of three exceptional books: Joy of Cooking – A timeless culinary guide that has been a staple for home cooks. The Mystery Guest – A gripping tale that promises to keep readers captivated. Stayed on Freedom by Dan Berger – A compelling chronicle of the Black Power movement through the lives of Michael and Zoharah Simmons. ☕️ Lake Missoula Tea Company Package – A selection of premium loose-leaf teas: Coming Up Roses Tea – A fragrant, floral infusion ideal for relaxation. Butterscotch Kuchen Tea – A rich and satisfying blend with caramel notes. Tea Infuser with Dish – A convenient and stylish way to steep your favorite teas. ☕️ Funk It Coffee Perks – A delightful addition for coffee lovers: Canvas Tote Bag – Perfect for carrying books, groceries, or everyday essentials. 2 Free Coffee Vouchers – Enjoy two complimentary cups of locally brewed coffee at Funk It in Missoula. About Fact & Fiction Established in 1986, Fact & Fiction is Missoula's premier independent bookstore, offering a wide selection of books across all genres and hosting literary events that foster a vibrant reading community. 📍 Location: 220 N. Higgins Ave., Missoula, MT 59802 📞 Contact: (406) 721-2881 🌐 Website: www.factandfictionbooks.com About Lake Missoula Tea Company Lake Missoula Tea Company sources premium loose-leaf teas from sustainable farms around the world, blending them in their certified organic facility. Their mission is to offer high-quality, ethically sourced teas that provide a unique and enjoyable experience for tea lovers. 📍 Location: 136 E. Broadway St., Missoula, MT 59802 📞 Contact: (406) 926-1038 🌐 Website: www.lakemissoulateacompany.com About Funk It Funk It is a beloved local coffee shop in Missoula that serves delicious, handcrafted beverages in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. 📍 Location: 314 N 1st St W, Missoula, MT 59802 📞 Contact: (406) 493-0714 🌐 Website: https://www.funkitcoffeeandthrift.com/
#27 Popcorn, Games, & a Book! item
#27 Popcorn, Games, & a Book!
Value: $79.95 Item Description: Enjoy a cozy night in with this delightful bundle, featuring: 🔥 Campfire Popcorn Popper – Perfect for creating delicious, buttery popcorn over an open flame, adding a fun and nostalgic touch to your evening. 🎲 Wood N Things Handmade Dice Games – A set of beautifully crafted, handmade dice games that offer endless entertainment for family and friends. 📚 The Border Trilogy by Cormac McCarthy – Immerse yourself in this critically acclaimed trilogy, which masterfully weaves together stories of life along the Texas-Mexico border. About Shakespeare & Co. Shakespeare & Co. is an independent bookstore in Missoula that offers a carefully curated selection of new and used books, supporting readers and fostering a love of literature in the community. 📍 Location: 103 S. 3rd St. W, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 Contact: (406) 549-9010 🌐 Website: www.shakespeareandco.com
#28 Brazilian Stella Maestro Stone Side Table item
#28 Brazilian Stella Maestro Stone Side Table
Value: $280 Item Description: Add an elegant touch to your space with this stunning Stella Maestro Stone Side Table crafted from rare stone sourced from Brazil. Known for its exceptional hardness and durability, this stone is extremely difficult to cut, making each piece a unique work of art. The table’s sleek design and natural beauty make it a perfect addition to any home or office. About Set In Stone Set in Stone is a Missoula-based business specializing in custom stone products. From home décor to functional pieces, Set in Stone uses high-quality stones, such as Stella Maestro, to create one-of-a-kind items. Set in Stone 📍 Location: N, 17055 US-93, Missoula, MT 59808 📞 Contact: (406) 726-3278 🌐 Website: http://www.setinstonemt.com/
#29 Handyman Kit item
#29 Handyman Kit
Ace Hardware Tool Bundle Value: $149.96 Item Description: Equip yourself with essential tools for home projects and yard maintenance with this high-quality bundle from Ace Hardware, featuring: Folding Lockback Utility Knife – A durable and versatile knife, perfect for cutting through tough materials with ease. 7-Piece Wrench Set – A must-have for any toolbox, offering various sizes to tackle different tasks. 33-Piece Ratchet Set – A comprehensive ratchet set for precision and efficiency in tightening and loosening bolts. 2 Tape Measures (12 ft & 15 ft) – Ensure accuracy in your projects with these reliable measuring tools. 2.5 Amp Weed Wacker – Keep your yard neat and tidy with this powerful and easy-to-use trimmer. About Ace Hardware Ace Hardware is a trusted neighborhood hardware store providing top-quality tools, home improvement supplies, and expert advice to DIYers and professionals alike. 📍 Location: Ace - Trempers, 2301 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 Contact: (406) 728-3030 🌐 Website: www.acehardware.com
#30 Outdoor Adventure Kit item
#30 Outdoor Adventure Kit
Outdoor Adventure Kit Value: $200.75 Item Description: Get ready for the great outdoors with this adventure-ready bundle, featuring high-quality gear from REI Missoula: (2) REI Camp Chairs – Sturdy, comfortable, and lightweight, perfect for relaxing around the campfire or at your favorite outdoor spot. REI Water Bottle – Stay hydrated on the go with this durable, reusable bottle. REI Stuff Waist Pack – A versatile and compact pack to keep your essentials close during hikes and day trips. REI Stickers – Show off your love for adventure with these fun, outdoor-themed stickers. Campfire Popcorn Popper – Add a nostalgic touch to your camping experience with this easy-to-use popper for making fresh popcorn over an open fire. About REI REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) is a cooperative outdoor retailer committed to providing high-quality gear, expert advice, and sustainable solutions for adventurers of all kinds. 📍 Location: 2230 N. Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59808 📞 Contact: (406) 541-1938 🌐 Website: www.rei.com
#31 Fishing Frenzy item
#31 Fishing Frenzy
Fly Fishing Starter Kit Value: $227.36 Item Description: Experience the thrill of fly fishing with this all-inclusive kit, generously donated by Cabela’s. Whether you're a beginner or looking to upgrade your gear, this set has everything you need to hit the water with confidence. White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit – A high-quality, performance-matched fly rod and reel combo, preloaded with backing, fly line, and leader. Designed with a forgiving moderate action, perfect for learning or refining your casting technique. Sling Pack – Convenient and comfortable storage for your fishing essentials. Fly Box with 12 Assorted Flies – A variety of flies to attract different fish species. Strike Indicators (2) – Improve your strike detection and increase your chances of landing a fish. Fishing Tools: 2" Nippers – For clean and precise line cuts. 5" Forceps – Essential for hook removal and knot tightening. 1" Clip-on Retractor with 18" Cord – Keeps tools within easy reach. Rod Tube – Protects your fly rod during transport and storage. Bonus Hats: Bass Pro Shops Hat – Classic outdoor style for any adventure. Worldwide Sportsman Hat – Represent your love for fishing with this comfortable cap. About Cabela’s Cabela’s is a trusted outdoor retailer offering high-quality fishing, hunting, and outdoor gear. With a commitment to excellence, they provide the best equipment for all your outdoor adventures. 📍 Location: 3650 Brooks St., Missoula, MT 59801 📞 Contact: (406) 203-5400 🌐 Website: www.cabelas.com
#32 Swann Enforcer Security System with American Flag item
#32 Swann Enforcer Security System with American Flag
Value: $504.99 This Swann Enforcer Security System is designed to provide top-tier protection for your home or business. It comes with six 4K Ultra HD security cameras, each featuring police-style flashing lights and siren that actively deter intruders. The system is expandable, allowing you to add two more cameras to cover additional areas if needed. Key Features: 6 Enforcer cameras with 4K Ultra HD resolution Police-style flashing lights and siren to prevent crime and deter intruders TrueDetect heat-sensing technology to reduce false alarms by detecting human movement based on heat signatures Color video at night for clearer, more detailed footage in low light conditions Pre-recording feature to capture moments before an event happens Secure local and cloud storage to ensure your recordings are safe and accessible 8-channel video recorder with 2TB hard drive for ample storage Expandable system – Add up to 2 more cameras American Flag design for a patriotic touch This security system is a powerful tool in keeping your property safe, with features that ensure crystal-clear video footage, even in low-light environments. The added American Flag item is a bonus, complementing the patriotic theme.
#33 Ultimate Movie Night Bundle item
#33 Ultimate Movie Night Bundle
Total Value: $138.98 Bring the magic of the movies to your home with this Ultimate Movie Night Bundle, featuring a Professional Popcorn Maker, 8 lbs of premium popping corn, popcorn oil, and popcorn bags—everything you need for a true theater-style experience! To make your movie night even more special, The Roxy Theater in Missoula donated four movie ticket stubs, so you can also enjoy a film on the big screen at this beloved independent cinema. Bundle Includes: Professional Popcorn Maker for fresh, buttery popcorn at home 8 lbs of premium popping corn Popcorn oil for authentic movie-theater flavor Popcorn bags for easy serving 4 movie ticket stubs to The Roxy Theater in Missoula Whether you're hosting a cozy movie night at home or planning an outing to The Roxy, this bundle has everything you need for a fun and delicious experience. About The Roxy Theater: Located in the heart of Missoula, The Roxy Theater is a nonprofit cinema dedicated to bringing independent, foreign, and classic films to the community while supporting local arts and culture. Address: 718 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801 Phone: (406) 728-9380 Website: www.theroxytheater.org
#34 Starbucks Lover’s Gift Basket Pt.1 item
#34 Starbucks Lover’s Gift Basket Pt.1
Total Value: $97.75 Calling all coffee lovers! This Starbucks Gift Basket is packed with everything you need to enjoy your favorite brews in style. Featuring Mexico Tenejapa San Cristobal coffee grounds, two stylish Starbucks tumbler cups, a Starbucks decorative ornament, and fun cup charms to personalize your new drinkware, this bundle is perfect for any caffeine enthusiast. Basket Includes: Mexico Tenejapa San Cristobal coffee grounds – A premium Starbucks coffee with rich, bold flavors 2 Starbucks tumbler cups – Enjoy your favorite drinks on the go Starbucks decorative ornament – A charming keepsake for any coffee fan Fun cup charms – Add a personalized touch to your Starbucks cups About Starbucks: This Starbucks location is a local favorite, serving handcrafted espresso drinks, fresh-brewed coffee, and delicious treats. Whether you’re grabbing your morning cup or looking for the perfect coffee gift, they have you covered. Address: 5260 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808 Phone: (406) 542-0069 Website: www.starbucks.com
#35 Starbucks Lover’s Gift Basket Pt.2 item
#35 Starbucks Lover’s Gift Basket Pt.2
Total Value: $149.70 Perfect for any coffee connoisseur, this Starbucks Starbucks Lover’s Gift Basket includes everything you need to make rich, smooth cold brew at home. Featuring Starbucks Siren’s Blend coffee, a cold press machine, two stylish Starbucks tumblers, a stainless steel mug, and a Starbucks decorative ornament, this bundle is ideal for those who love their coffee bold and refreshing. Basket Includes: Starbucks Siren’s Blend coffee – A well-balanced blend with notes of chocolate and citrus Cold press machine – Brew your own smooth and flavorful cold brew at home 2 Starbucks tumblers – Take your favorite beverages on the go Stainless steel Starbucks mug – A durable, sleek mug for hot or iced coffee Starbucks decorative ornament – A charming collectible for coffee lovers About Starbucks: Serving high-quality, ethically sourced coffee, this Starbucks location is a go-to spot for handcrafted drinks, tasty treats, and premium coffee products. Address: 5260 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808 Phone: (406) 542-0069 Website: www.starbucks.com
#36 Hiawatha Trail Passes & St Regis Travel Package item
#36 Hiawatha Trail Passes & St Regis Travel Package
Total Value: $199.95 Experience the charm of St. Regis, Montana and the breathtaking beauty of the Route of the Hiawatha with this carefully curated package—perfect for road-trippers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves all things Montana! This bundle includes a Huckleberry Lovers Kit, a $25 gift certificate to the St. Regis Gift Shop, five $10 certificates to The Winki’s Diner, and two weekday trail + shuttle passes for the world-famous Route of the Hiawatha—an unforgettable bike trail adventure through scenic mountain tunnels and trestles. Package Includes: 🍇 Huckleberry Lovers Kit – A sweet assortment of locally made huckleberry treats 🛍️ $25 Gift Certificate to St. Regis Gift Shop – Perfect for souvenirs, snacks, or locally crafted goods 🍔 Five $10 Gift Certificates to The Winki’s Diner – Enjoy classic diner favorites in a cozy, local spot 🚴‍♂️ Two Route of the Hiawatha Passes (Weekday, Non-Holiday) – Includes trail access and shuttle service for two riders on this iconic bike trail About St. Regis Gift Shop A must-visit just off I-90, offering Montana-themed gifts, snacks, huckleberry products, and souvenirs in a charming roadside setting. 📍 Address: 55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866 📞 Phone: (406) 649-2408 About The Winki’s Diner Known for its friendly atmosphere and homestyle comfort food, this diner is a local staple for travelers and residents alike. 📍 Address: 55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866 📞 Phone: (406) 649-2408 About the Route of the Hiawatha Recognized as one of the most scenic rail-to-trail routes in the country, the Route of the Hiawatha offers a family-friendly biking experience with epic tunnels, high trestles, and breathtaking mountain views. 🌐 Website: www.ridethehiawatha.com
#37 Clinton Farm's Basket item
#37 Clinton Farm's Basket
Total Value: $120.00 For garden lovers and plant enthusiasts, this Clinton Farms Gardening Basket is the perfect way to kickstart your next planting season. Featuring a $100 gift certificate to Clinton Farms, a pair of durable gardening gloves, and a beautiful ceramic flower pot, this package is ideal for anyone looking to grow fresh produce or flowers. Basket Includes: $100 Gift Certificate to Clinton Farms – Use toward farm-fresh produce, plants, or gardening supplies Gardening Gloves – Keep your hands protected while tending to your plants Ceramic Flower Pot – A stylish and sturdy pot for your favorite plant or flowers Important Note: The $100 gift certificate must be used by May 31st, so we encourage local bidding or planned travel to make the most of this amazing basket before the expiration date! About Clinton Farms: Located in Clinton, Montana, Clinton Farms is a trusted source for fresh produce, high-quality plants, and essential gardening supplies. Whether you're an experienced gardener or just starting, Clinton Farms has everything you need to cultivate a thriving garden. Address: 20505 E Mullan Rd, Clinton, MT 59825 Phone: (406) 825-4440
#38 Kids’ Family Field Trip Adventure item
#38 Kids’ Family Field Trip Adventure
Total Value: $140.00 Embark on a fun-filled, educational year with your family! This Kids’ Family Field Trip Adventure includes a year-long family membership to the Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium and a $50 gift card to Imagine Nation Station, Missoula's interactive play space for kids. Package Includes: One Year Family Membership to Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium – Covers 2 adults and up to 6 children under 18 for unlimited visits for an entire year! Explore the amazing world of butterflies, insects, and other critters. $50 Gift Card to Imagine Nation Station – Use this gift card toward admission or fun activities at this one-of-a-kind interactive children’s museum, designed to inspire creativity and hands-on learning. About Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium: Located in Missoula, MT, the Butterfly House & Insectarium offers a unique, hands-on experience where children and adults alike can discover the wonders of insects and butterflies, observe live species, and engage in educational exhibits. Address: 218 E Front St, Missoula, MT 59802 Phone: (406) 541-9280 Website: www.missoulabutterflyhouse.org About Imagine Nation Station: Imagine Nation Station is a vibrant Missoula, MT children's museum where kids can explore interactive exhibits, engage in imaginative play, and learn through hands-on activities that spark their curiosity and creativity. Address: 101 E Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Phone: (406) 541-PLAY Website: www.imaginenation.org
#39 Montana Grizzly & Missoula PaddleHeads item
#39 Montana Grizzly & Missoula PaddleHeads
Value: Est. $350 - $400 Get ready for an action-packed lineup of Montana Grizzly and Missoula PaddleHeads games with this incredible ticket package! Whether you're cheering on the Griz in multiple sports or enjoying a fun summer evening at the ballpark, this bundle is perfect for sports lovers. Included Tickets: 🏀 Men's Basketball – 4 general admission tickets 🏀 Women's Basketball – 4 general admission tickets ⚽ Soccer – 4 general admission tickets 🏐 Volleyball – 4 general admission tickets 🥎 Softball – 4 general admission tickets ⚾ Missoula PaddleHeads (2025 Season) – 4 reserved level seats for a single game Each Grizzly Athletics certificate is good for four general admission tickets to the listed games, making it perfect for a family outing or a group of friends. Plus, with reserved seats at a PaddleHeads game, you’ll enjoy a great view of the action at Missoula’s beloved independent league baseball team. About Montana Grizzly Athletics The University of Montana Grizzlies compete in NCAA Division I sports, drawing passionate fans to every game. From high-energy basketball showdowns to exciting soccer and volleyball matches, this package offers a chance to experience the best of Griz Nation! 🌐 Website: www.gogriz.com About the Missoula PaddleHeads The Missoula PaddleHeads are a professional baseball team in the Pioneer Baseball League, known for fun, family-friendly games and a fantastic ballpark atmosphere. Don’t miss your chance to catch a game from reserved seats during the 2025 season! 🌐 Website: www.gopaddleheads.com
#40 onX Premium Membership (1 Year) Pt.1 item
#40 onX Premium Membership (1 Year) Pt.1
Value: $34.99 Website: www.onxmaps.com Enjoy a 1-Year onX Hunt Premium Membership, providing detailed hunting maps, GPS tracking, and private/public land boundaries for a single state. Stay prepared with offline access, customizable waypoints, and 3D mapping tools. Note: If you win outside Missoula, we can ship the membership card or provide the activation code virtually (shipping costs not included).
#41 onX Premium Membership (1 Year) Pt. 2 item
#41 onX Premium Membership (1 Year) Pt. 2
Value: $34.99 Website: www.onxmaps.com Enjoy a 1-Year onX Hunt Premium Membership, providing detailed hunting maps, GPS tracking, and private/public land boundaries for a single state. Stay prepared with offline access, customizable waypoints, and 3D mapping tools. Note: If you win outside Missoula, we can ship the membership card or provide the activation code virtually (shipping costs not included).
#42 onX Premium Membership (1 Year) Pt. 3 item
#42 onX Premium Membership (1 Year) Pt. 3
Value: $34.99 Website: www.onxmaps.com Enjoy a 1-Year onX Hunt Premium Membership, providing detailed hunting maps, GPS tracking, and private/public land boundaries for a single state. Stay prepared with offline access, customizable waypoints, and 3D mapping tools. Note: If you win outside Missoula, we can ship the membership card or provide the activation code virtually (shipping costs not included).
#43 onX Elite Membership (1 Year) item
#43 onX Elite Membership (1 Year)
Value: $99.99 Website: www.onxmaps.com The onX Hunt Elite Membership is the most comprehensive mapping tool for hunters. This 1-year membership includes detailed maps for all 50 states, Elite-exclusive Map Tools, Pro Deals, Expert Resources, and Application Research Tools. It works seamlessly on iOS, Android, and desktop, ensuring you have the best data wherever you hunt. Elite vs. Premium Memberships: Premium: Maps for one state Premium Two-State: Maps for two states Elite: Maps for all 50 states, plus exclusive hunting tools & discounts Note: Winners outside Missoula can opt for shipping or virtual activation (shipping costs not included).
#44 Downtown Missoula Shopping Spree Package item
#44 Downtown Missoula Shopping Spree Package
Total Value: $177.50 Experience the best of downtown Missoula with this incredible shopping and dining package! Whether you're looking to shop at local businesses, grab a sweet treat, or show off your Missoula pride, this bundle has you covered. Package Includes: $50 gift card – Redeemable at participating Downtown Missoula businesses 10 free single cone certificates – Enjoy delicious handcrafted ice cream from Big Dipper Ice Cream, a local favorite Two Missoula Events t-shirts – Show off your love for the Garden City with stylish event-themed apparel This package is perfect for locals and visitors alike who want to explore and support downtown Missoula’s vibrant businesses. Website & Contact Information: Downtown Missoula Partnership: www.missouladowntown.com Big Dipper Ice Cream: www.bigdippericecream.com Missoula Events: www.missoulaevents.net
#45 Betty’s Divine Accessories Bundle item
#45 Betty’s Divine Accessories Bundle
Total Value: $150.00 Add a touch of unique style to your wardrobe with this curated accessories bundle from Betty’s Divine—Missoula’s favorite indie boutique. Featuring a mix of trendy and vintage-inspired pieces, this collection is perfect for fashion lovers looking to express their individuality. Bundle Includes: Earrings – Stylish and versatile to complement any outfit Necklace – A chic piece to elevate your jewelry collection Vintage shoelaces – Add a retro touch to your favorite sneakers or boots Three scrunchies – Fun and functional hair accessories for everyday wear Checkered bucket hat – A bold, on-trend statement piece Whether you're accessorizing a new outfit or refreshing your wardrobe, this Betty’s Divine bundle is a must-have for lovers of unique fashion. About Betty’s Divine Located in the heart of downtown Missoula, Betty’s Divine is a locally owned boutique known for its carefully curated selection of clothing, accessories, and vintage finds. With a focus on creativity, individuality, and sustainability, the shop offers an eclectic mix of modern and retro styles, making it a beloved destination for fashion enthusiasts. Contact Information: 📍 Address: 509 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 Phone: (406) 721-4777 🌐 Website: www.bettysdivine.com
#46 Sweet Treats & Thrift Finds item
#46 Sweet Treats & Thrift Finds
Total Value: $82.00 Start your day with a mix of inspiration, relaxation, and a taste of Montana with this unique and delightful bundle featuring thoughtful items from Loose Moose and a delicious treat from Wheat Montana. Bundle Includes: ☕ Montana World Affairs Water Bottle – Stay hydrated in style with this sleek and durable bottle, perfect for work, travel, or outdoor adventures. 📖 6-Minute Morning Stretching Book – Ease into your day with simple, effective stretches designed to boost flexibility, energy, and mindfulness. ❄️ Customizable Snow Globe – Add a personal touch to your décor with this snow globe that lets you swap out the picture inside, making it a great keepsake or gift. 🌍 100 Jobs in the Environment Book – Explore career paths that make a difference in sustainability, conservation, and beyond with this insightful guide. 🐵 Wooden Monkey Sunglasses Holder – A quirky and practical way to store your sunglasses—this handcrafted wooden monkey face adds a fun touch to any desk or shelf. 🥐 Wheat Montana Bakery Certificate – Treat yourself to a dozen of Wheat Montana’s legendary ½ lb caramel or cinnamon rolls, freshly baked and full of buttery goodness. About the Donors: Loose Moose is a downtown Missoula treasure trove of unique gifts, books, and locally inspired finds. Whether you’re looking for something quirky, practical, or heartwarming, this shop has something for everyone. Wheat Montana on Reserve Street is famous for its hearty baked goods, including its iconic ½ lb caramel and cinnamon rolls that have become a Montana favorite. Contact Information: 📍 Loose Moose: 223 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802 📞 Phone: (406) 317-1070 📍 Wheat Montana: 2520 Reserve St, Missoula, MT 59808 📞 Phone: (406) 327-0900 🌐 Website: www.wheatmontana.com
#47 Elk Painting Print item
#47 Elk Painting Print
Value: $179.00 Add a touch of nature and elegance to your home with this beautiful elk painting print, donated by Wagner’s Furniture. This stunning print captures the majesty of Montana’s wildlife, bringing a piece of the outdoors into your living space. Perfect for wildlife enthusiasts or anyone who loves to incorporate natural beauty into their décor, this print will make a striking statement in any room. About Wagner’s Furniture: Wagner’s Furniture is a locally-owned Missoula business known for offering a wide variety of high-quality furniture and home décor. With a reputation for exceptional customer service and a carefully curated collection, Wagner’s is a go-to destination for home furnishings. Contact Information: 📍 Wagner’s Furniture: 1705 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59808 📞 Phone: (406) 728-2662 🌐 Website: www.wagnersfurniture.com
#48 Amish Quilt item
#48 Amish Quilt
Value: Priceless This stunning Amish quilt features an intricate and unique design with an Eskimo in the center, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship that the Amish are renowned for. With its detailed stitching and vibrant colors, this quilt is not just a piece of bedding but a true work of art. The quilt's cultural and artistic value, combined with its warmth and functionality, makes it a timeless heirloom. Whether displayed on a bed, hung on a wall, or passed down through generations, this one-of-a-kind piece is a treasure that will be appreciated for years to come. About Amish Quilts: Amish quilts are known for their meticulous handwork, bold patterns, and the use of high-quality materials. These quilts often reflect the Amish community’s rich heritage and commitment to craftsmanship, creating heirlooms that stand the test of time.
#49 Butterfly Banner & Fine Wine Bundle item
#49 Butterfly Banner & Fine Wine Bundle
Value: $100 This elegant pairing brings together the beauty of nature and the richness of fine wine, making it a perfect addition to any home. Butterfly Banner – A stunning decorative piece from Butterfly Herbs, known for its unique and artistic selection of gifts, teas, and home goods. This banner adds a touch of natural elegance to any space. 2020 "Skull in Chain" Wine – A bold and intriguing vintage, donated by Orange Street Food Farm, perfect for a cozy night in or a special occasion. This bundle is ideal for wine lovers and art enthusiasts alike! Butterfly Herbs Since 1972, Butterfly Herbs has been a beloved Missoula shop offering bulk teas, spices, coffee, fine gifts, and specialty items. 📍 Address: 232 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802 📞 Phone: (406) 728-8780 🌐 Website: www.butterflyherbs.com Orange Street Food Farm A locally owned and operated grocery store, Orange Street Food Farm is known for its great selection, friendly service, and commitment to the Missoula community. 📍 Address: 701 S Orange St, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 Phone: (406) 543-3188
#50 Northern Nomad Media Photography Session item
#50 Northern Nomad Media Photography Session
Value: $300 Capture life’s special moments with a 1-hour professional photography session from Northern Nomad Media! Whether you're celebrating an engagement, graduation, maternity, or simply want stunning portraits of your family or pets, this session is perfect for any occasion. 📸 Session Details: Valid for any type of photography session (engagement, graduation, maternity, pets, and more!) Must be used in the Coeur d'Alene area Can be regifted or transferred Valid for 1 year from the date of the auction About Northern Nomad Media Founded by E.T. Michael, Northern Nomad Media specializes in capturing beautiful, timeless images that tell your unique story. Whether it's a candid moment or a carefully composed shot, this session will leave you with lasting memories. 🌐 Website: https://etmichael.myportfolio.com/
#51 Peak Wellness & Nutrition Package item
#51 Peak Wellness & Nutrition Package
Value: $139.00 Jumpstart your wellness journey with this Peak Wellness & Nutrition Package, perfect for anyone looking to feel stronger, healthier, and more energized. Whether you're getting back into a fitness routine or leveling up your current one, this bundle has you covered. Package Includes: 🏋️‍♀️ 1-Month Membership to The PEAK Health & Wellness Center – Access top-tier fitness facilities, group classes, and expert trainers in a motivating environment. Perfect for trying out the gym or switching up your routine. 🥤 Arbonne Protein Shake Mix (Vanilla) – A plant-based, vegan protein powder that’s great for post-workout recovery or a healthy meal replacement. Delicious and nutritious! About The PEAK Health & Wellness Center One of Missoula’s premier fitness centers, The PEAK offers modern equipment, group classes, personal training, and a community-driven atmosphere to help you meet your health goals. 📍 Address: 5000 Blue Mountain Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 📞 Phone: (406) 251-3344 🌐 Website: www.peakmissoula.com
#52 Fly Fishing & Wine Package item
#52 Fly Fishing & Wine Package
Value: $121.99 Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast who enjoys a crisp glass of wine after a day on the river! This Fly Fishing & Wine Pairing Package combines high-quality fishing gear from a trusted local outfitter with a refreshing bottle of Sauvignon Blanc to top off the experience. Package Includes: 🎣 Blackfoot River Outfitters Bundle 1 Blackfoot River Outfitters Hat 2 Boxes of Flies 1 Orange Neck Gaitor (perfect for sun and wind protection) 🍷 The Angler Sauvignon Blanc (2021) Donated by Orange Street Food Farm A bright, citrusy wine with tropical notes—great for post-adventure sipping! About Blackfoot River Outfitters A locally owned Missoula fly shop and guide service, Blackfoot River Outfitters has been outfitting anglers since 1984. Known for expert service and a deep knowledge of Montana’s waters, they’re a go-to for gear, trips, and local river wisdom. 📍 Address: 275 N Russell St, Missoula, MT 59801 📞 Phone: (406) 542-7411 🌐 Website: www.blackfootriver.com
#53 Montana Artisan Collection item
#53 Montana Artisan Collection
Value: Priceless Celebrate Montana’s rich artistic spirit with this beautifully curated Montana Artisan Collection, donated by The Artist Shop in downtown Missoula. Each piece in this bundle showcases the talent and creativity of local artists, making it a truly one-of-a-kind set—perfect for art lovers, gift-givers, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted beauty. Collection Includes: 🪵 Hand-Carved Wooden Bowl – A functional work of art, rustic and elegant 💎 Handcrafted Earrings & Necklace – Unique jewelry pieces made by Montana artists 💌 Three Sets of Montana Art Cards – Featuring scenic and nature-inspired designs 📦 Two Small Decorative Storage Boxes – Lovely for keepsakes, jewelry, or décor About The Artist Shop: Located in the heart of downtown Missoula, The Artist Shop is a cooperatively run gallery representing over 50 local and regional artists. From ceramics and woodwork to jewelry and fine art, the shop has been a hub for Missoula’s creative community for over four decades. 📍 Address: 127 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802 📞 Phone: (406) 549-7411 🌐 Website: www.artistshopmissoula.com
#54 Summer Essentials Basket item
#54 Summer Essentials Basket
Value: $150.00 Get ready to soak up the sun with this Summer Essentials Basket — a perfectly curated collection of warm-weather must-haves! Whether you're headed to the lake, beach, park, or just relaxing in the backyard, this bundle has everything you need to stay cool, protected, and comfortable. Basket Includes: 🧊 Insulated Cooler – Keep your drinks and snacks chilled all day 🩴 Flip Flops – Easy, breezy summer footwear 💦 Personal Water Mister – Refreshing mist to beat the heat 🌞 Two Bottles of Sunscreen – Stay sun-safe during outdoor fun 💧 Wet Comb – Ideal for post-swim hair care 🏕️ Outdoor Blanket – Great for picnics, concerts, or lounging 🕯️ Summer Scented Candle – Bring those beachy vibes home
#55 Handcrafted Montana Treasures by Callahan Creations item
#55 Handcrafted Montana Treasures by Callahan Creations
Value: Priceless This one-of-a-kind collection from Callahan Creations celebrates the beauty of Montana through handmade, flower-inspired artistry. Each item is crafted with care and creativity, using real blooms picked from around Red Lodge, Montana, making this bundle a meaningful and truly unique gift or personal keepsake. Package Includes: 🌼 Montana Coaster Set – Made with real flowers handpicked around Red Lodge 💍 Ring Holder – A charming place to keep your favorite jewelry 📖 Griz Bookmark – For the University of Montana fan who loves to read 🍷 Wine Stopper – Elegant and functional 🎵 Record Bowl – A funky, upcycled piece made from a vintage vinyl record 🌸 2 Pairs of Earrings – Delicately made from dried flowers 👕 Flower-Printed Shirt – Soft and stylish with a natural touch About Callahan Creations: Callahan Creations is a local artisan business dedicated to preserving the beauty of Montana’s natural elements through handcrafted goods. From jewelry to home décor, each piece is infused with rustic charm and floral inspiration. This beautiful collection is priceless in its detail, originality, and love for Montana. Perfect for nature lovers, art enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates handmade treasures. 🌐 https://www.instagram.com/acallahancreation/

