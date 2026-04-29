Sustainable Classrooms' Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A hand-carved djembe drum made from wood, hide, cord, and fabric, with a village scene depicted on the fabric. The maraca, made from a dried gourd, is wrapped with woven string and plastic beads.
Artist Name: Yasser FOFANA
Origin: Lomé, Togo
Check out the link in our event's description to see a video of the artist, Fofana, playing the djembe drums he crafted in his shop. The YouTube video's description will include a Q & A with Fofana.
Starting bid
Hand-carved wooden elephant.
Bought in Togo's largest market called the Assigamé (big market) in Lomé, Togo.
Starting bid
2 street paintings created by artists in Lomé, Togo.
Starting bid
A hand-carved wooden game. Played around the world and in Togo is called Walet. Bought in Kpalimé, Togo - one of Togo's most creative and artistic communities.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $1,750.
"Owned and operated by Scotty Daletas, a year-round Alaskan resident based in Soldotna, we take pride in being a locally rooted guide service dedicated to providing authentic Alaska fishing trips. We believe your Alaska fishing trip deserves expert local guides who know these waters firsthand. As full-time Alaska residents, we are committed to supporting the local economy in Soldotna, Sterling, Kenai, Kasilof, Homer, and Seward, while also advocating for the sustainability of our fishery.
Scotty Daletas serves on the State of Alaska Fish and Game Advisory Council for Kenai and Soldotna, holding one of the three Kenai River guide seats on the board to help protect and preserve our fisheries. Our mission is to provide world-class Alaska fishing trips while ensuring the future of this incredible resource for generations to come."
Website: https://www.kenairiverguideservice.com/
Starting bid
Value: $1,749.00
Item Description:
10 Speed, Norco 3 Fat Tire Bike
About Missoula Bike Source
Missoula Bike Source is a trusted local bike shop offering top-tier bikes, expert maintenance, and exceptional customer service. Their knowledgeable staff ensures every rider finds the perfect fit for their riding style and goals.
Contact:
Missoula Bike Source
📍 1805 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
📞 (406) 721-6525
🌐 missoulabikesource.com
📧 [email protected]
Starting bid
Value: $350
Experience the charm of St. Regis, Montana and the breathtaking beauty of the Route of the Hiawatha with this carefully curated package—perfect for road-trippers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves all things Montana!
This bundle includes a Huckleberry Lovers Kit, a $25 gift certificate to the St. Regis Gift Shop, five $10 certificates to The Winki’s Diner, and two weekday trail + shuttle passes for the world-famous Route of the Hiawatha—an unforgettable bike trail adventure through scenic mountain tunnels and trestles.
Recently added! - A two night stay at Albert's Landing in Kingston Idaho (31 miles West of Lookout Pass). This stay includes a kayak or paddle board rental to float the river and shuttle. Deadline to book: Oct. 31st, 2026.
Starting bid
Experience a relaxing retreat in Missoula with this exclusive package, which includes:
One-Night Stay at Hilton Garden Inn Missoula
Enjoy a comfortable night's stay in a well-appointed room at the Hilton Garden Inn, conveniently located near Missoula International Airport and downtown. The hotel offers modern amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a welcoming atmosphere to ensure a pleasant stay.
Starting bid
Item Description: Elevate your home bar with this curated liquor basket from Grizzly Liquor, featuring a premium selection of spirits perfect for any occasion. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet evening, this basket offers a variety of high-quality bottles that will impress any connoisseur.
Starting bid
Item Description:
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind private shopping experience at Refined Grey in Missoula! This exclusive package includes:
- Private party after store hours for you and your group
- 20% off storewide during the event
- Sips and sweets provided for all guests
- Minimum of 7 guests required
-Griz Sweater
- $60 Gift Certificate
Perfect for a girls' night, birthday celebration, or a fun evening out!
🌐 https://refinedgrey.com/
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with this Buff City Soap basket, filled with handcrafted, plant-based products.
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed lineup of Montana Grizzly and Missoula PaddleHeads games with this incredible ticket package! Whether you're cheering on the Griz in multiple sports or enjoying a fun summer evening at the ballpark, this bundle is perfect for sports lovers.
Included Tickets:
🏀 Men's Basketball – 4 season tickets
🏀 Women's Basketball – 4 season tickets
⚽ Soccer – 4 season tickets
🏐 Volleyball – 4 season tickets
🥎 Softball – 4 season tickets
⚾ Missoula PaddleHeads (2026 Season) – 4 1st Base Side Seats for a single game
Starting bid
Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast who enjoys a crisp glass of wine after a day on the river! This Fly Fishing & Wine Pairing Package combines high-quality fishing gear from a trusted local outfitter with a refreshing bottle of wine.
Starting bid
Celebrate Montana’s rich artistic spirit with this beautifully curated Montana Artisan Collection, donated by The Artist Shop in downtown Missoula. Each piece in this bundle showcases the talent and creativity of local artists, making it a truly one-of-a-kind set—perfect for art lovers, gift-givers, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted beauty.
Starting bid
Pink Grizzly has generously donated a $100 gift card to their shop in Missoula. We have added a giant ceramic pot and bag of soil to get you started on your gardening efforts this Spring!
Starting bid
Beautiful handcrafted hats from Nepal donated by Fred and Sharon Lundhal, owners of Music for the Eyes in Langley, Whidbey Island (Washington State). These hats are widely used for saunas to keep your head cool while enjoying the sauna longer.
Starting bid
Locally made in Frenchtown, MT by Fusion Metal Works, donated by Title Services Inc
Starting bid
Locally made in Frenchtown, MT by Fusion Metal Works, donated by Title Services Inc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!