Sustainable Classrooms' Silent Auction 2026

Value: $1,750.

Max 5 people, June 15th to Aug 20th. 1-day Salmon trip with Kenai Drift Anglers

Does not include fishing license and gratuities.

Must pick dates no later than November 15th, 2026 .

Travel and Lodging is covered by winner.

"Owned and operated by Scotty Daletas, a year-round Alaskan resident based in Soldotna, we take pride in being a locally rooted guide service dedicated to providing authentic Alaska fishing trips. We believe your Alaska fishing trip deserves expert local guides who know these waters firsthand. As full-time Alaska residents, we are committed to supporting the local economy in Soldotna, Sterling, Kenai, Kasilof, Homer, and Seward, while also advocating for the sustainability of our fishery.





Scotty Daletas serves on the State of Alaska Fish and Game Advisory Council for Kenai and Soldotna, holding one of the three Kenai River guide seats on the board to help protect and preserve our fisheries. Our mission is to provide world-class Alaska fishing trips while ensuring the future of this incredible resource for generations to come."





Website: https://www.kenairiverguideservice.com/



