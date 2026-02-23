Sustainable Princeton Store

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Pack of 12 cards with blank insides. 3 unique designs all hand-drawn by Becca Goldman. Available for pickup [FREE] at the Sustainable Princeton office or for shipping [PURCHASE SHIPPING SEPARATELY BELOW].
One packet of mixed seeds, ready to grow a variety of low-maintenance native flowers and grasses that serve our native wildlife. Available for pickup [FREE] at the Sustainable Princeton office or for shipping [PURCHASE SHIPPING SEPARATELY BELOW].
A blend of 36 different species including:
Virginia Wild Rye
Little Bluestem
Purpletop
Indiangrass
Partridge Pea
Purple Love Grass
Big Bluestem
Purple Coneflower
Common Sneezeweed
Wild Bergamot
Gray Goldenrod
Smooth Aster
Lanceleaf Tickseed
Purple Joe-Pye
Coastal Plain Joe-Pye Weed
Foxglove Beardtongue
New England Aster
New York Ironweed
Common Yarrow
Showy Tick-trefoil
attlesnake Master
Dense Blazing Star
Hoary Mountain Mint
Slender Mountain Mint
Black-Eyed Susan
Cutleaf Coneflower
Early Goldenrod
Golden Alexander
Swamp Milkweed
Wingstem
Blue Wild Indigo
Orange Coneflower
Swamp Milkweed
Common Milkweed
False Sunflower
Butterfly Weed
FOR STATIONERY AND SEEDS: If you would like to ship your order, add this postage! If you have multiple addresses in your order, please add one per address.
If you plan to pick up your order from the Sustainable Princeton office for free, do not add this to your cart.
Build a leaf corral to turn leaves and other lawn debris into nutrient-rich compost. This DIY kit includes all construction materials and instructions.
*NOTE: This item is for pickup at the SP office only and cannot be shipped.
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