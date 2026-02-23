Sustainable Princeton

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Sustainable Princeton

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Sustainable Princeton Store

Pack of 12 cards item
Pack of 12 cards
$25

Pack of 12 cards with blank insides. 3 unique designs all hand-drawn by Becca Goldman. Available for pickup [FREE] at the Sustainable Princeton office or for shipping [PURCHASE SHIPPING SEPARATELY BELOW].

Native Pollinator Meadow Seed Mix Packet item
Native Pollinator Meadow Seed Mix Packet
$5

One packet of mixed seeds, ready to grow a variety of low-maintenance native flowers and grasses that serve our native wildlife. Available for pickup [FREE] at the Sustainable Princeton office or for shipping [PURCHASE SHIPPING SEPARATELY BELOW].

A blend of 36 different species including:

Virginia Wild Rye

Little Bluestem

Purpletop

Indiangrass

Partridge Pea

Purple Love Grass

Big Bluestem

Purple Coneflower

Common Sneezeweed

Wild Bergamot

Gray Goldenrod

Smooth Aster

Lanceleaf Tickseed

Purple Joe-Pye

Coastal Plain Joe-Pye Weed

Foxglove Beardtongue

New England Aster

New York Ironweed

Common Yarrow

Showy Tick-trefoil
attlesnake Master

Dense Blazing Star

Hoary Mountain Mint

Slender Mountain Mint

Black-Eyed Susan

Cutleaf Coneflower

Early Goldenrod

Golden Alexander

Swamp Milkweed

Wingstem

Blue Wild Indigo

Orange Coneflower

Swamp Milkweed

Common Milkweed

False Sunflower

Butterfly Weed

Postage for shipped orders item
Postage for shipped orders
$5

FOR STATIONERY AND SEEDS: If you would like to ship your order, add this postage! If you have multiple addresses in your order, please add one per address.


If you plan to pick up your order from the Sustainable Princeton office for free, do not add this to your cart.

Build-Your-Own Leaf Corral Kit item
Build-Your-Own Leaf Corral Kit
$20

Build a leaf corral to turn leaves and other lawn debris into nutrient-rich compost. This DIY kit includes all construction materials and instructions.


*NOTE: This item is for pickup at the SP office only and cannot be shipped.

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