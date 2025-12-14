Sustainable Reef's Aquaporium Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor – Limited to 4 Sponsors





• 10’x20’ booth in a high-traffic area

• Demo or education space with signage optional (not provided)

• One hotel night for company representatives

• Logo on website, shared floor TVs, text name (no logo) on flyer

• Two dedicated social media features, announcement & week of event

• Event email inclusion, text only (no logo)

• Dinner and drinks at the Networking Mixer for two representatives