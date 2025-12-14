Sustainable Reef

Hosted by

Sustainable Reef

About this event

Sustainable Reef's Aquaporium Sponsorship

501 S College St

Charlotte, NC 28202, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

2 left!

Platinum Sponsor - Limited to 2 Sponsors

  • 20’x20’ front-row booth with prime placement
  • Demo or education space with 'Sustainable Reef Educator' signage
  • Shared 65” display screen in Sponsor Lounge
  • Two hotel nights for company representatives
  • Dedicated volunteer support, storage and shipping
  • Top logo placement on flyers, signage, and floor maps, and email
  • Premium exposure across website, email, and social media
  • Prime placement for raffle, VIP, and giveaways
  • Recognition in press releases and event recap
  • Monthly feature posts (3 months pre-event) and weekly highlights in the final month
  • Dinner and drinks at the Networking Mixer (Tupelo Honey) for two representatives
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

2 left!

Gold Sponsor – Limited to 4 Sponsors


• 10’x20’ booth in a high-traffic area

• Demo or education space with signage optional (not provided)

• One hotel night for company representatives

• Logo on website, shared floor TVs, text name (no logo) on flyer

• Two dedicated social media features, announcement & week of event

• Event email inclusion, text only (no logo)

• Dinner and drinks at the Networking Mixer for two representatives

Silver Sponsorship
$750

2 left!

Silver Sponsor – Limited to 6 Sponsors


• 10’x10’ booth in premium exhibition area

• Basic volunteer setup support

• Logo on sponsor webpage

• Text name (no logo) on select signage and floor map

• Shared social media feature and group acknowledgment

• Dinner and drinks at the Networking Mixer for one representative

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!