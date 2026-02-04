Sustainer Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Our highest-impact partnership, providing top-level sponsorship benefits across all GMSP 2026 events and initiatives.
Package Includes:
Individual social media spotlight (Facebook & Instagram)
Website showcase with logo and link
Enhanced brand visibility throughout the year
Dedicated Board Liaison
Our second-tier partnership, providing sponsorship benefits at select GMSP 2026 events.
Package Includes:
Grouped social media recognition
Website listing with logo and link
Year-round recognition as a GMSP Sustainer Sponsor
Invitation to sponsor appreciation opportunities
