Goffstown Main Street Program Inc

Sustainer Sponsorship Opportunities

Premier Sustainer Sponsor
$5,000

Our highest-impact partnership, providing top-level sponsorship benefits across all GMSP 2026 events and initiatives.


Package Includes:

Individual social media spotlight (Facebook & Instagram)

Website showcase with logo and link

Enhanced brand visibility throughout the year

Dedicated Board Liaison

Supporting Sustainer Sponsor
$2,500

Our second-tier partnership, providing sponsorship benefits at select GMSP 2026 events.


Package Includes:

Grouped social media recognition

Website listing with logo and link

Year-round recognition as a GMSP Sustainer Sponsor

Invitation to sponsor appreciation opportunities

