Sustainers - 2025 NCL Capo Coast Fashion Show Fundraiser

5 for $100 Promo Champagne or Lemonade w/ Entry Into Drawing
$100
Purchase your specially priced 5-pack of champagne or lemonade ticket and get 5 entries to be the lucky winner to choose one of the following incredible experiences:
• 5-night Costa Rica Paradise Getaway
• 3-night stay in Modena, Italy with a Ferrari test drive, Ferrari museum visit, and balsamic cellar visit with lunch
• Passport to Europe- your choice of a 5-night stay in Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna or Rome
• 3-night Tropical Oasis (Belize or Cancun) or Arctic Sanctuary (ski Jackson Hole or Lake Tahoe)
• 7-night Tuscany Culinary Experience with Winery and Olive Oil Tour and Tasting
• 4-night Unearthing Mexico in Cancun, Los Cabos or Puerto Vallarta
• Promenade tickets for 2 to 2025 US Open Tennis Championships- New York
• Tropical Oases or Arctic Sanctuaries: Choose your experience in Kauai, Cancun, Jackson Hole, or Lake Tahoe
Purchase your specially priced 5-pack of champagne or lemonade ticket and get 5 entries to be the lucky winner to choose one of the following incredible experiences:
• 5-night Costa Rica Paradise Getaway
• 3-night stay in Modena, Italy with a Ferrari test drive, Ferrari museum visit, and balsamic cellar visit with lunch
• Passport to Europe- your choice of a 5-night stay in Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna or Rome
• 3-night Tropical Oasis (Belize or Cancun) or Arctic Sanctuary (ski Jackson Hole or Lake Tahoe)
• 7-night Tuscany Culinary Experience with Winery and Olive Oil Tour and Tasting
• 4-night Unearthing Mexico in Cancun, Los Cabos or Puerto Vallarta
• Promenade tickets for 2 to 2025 US Open Tennis Championships- New York
• Tropical Oases or Arctic Sanctuaries: Choose your experience in Kauai, Cancun, Jackson Hole, or Lake Tahoe
1 Ticket -Champagne or Lemonade w/ Entry Into Drawing
$25
Purchase your champagne or lemonade ticket and get entered to be the lucky winner to choose one of the following incredible experiences:
• 5-night Costa Rica Paradise Getaway
• 3-night stay in Modena, Italy with a Ferrari test drive, Ferrari museum visit, and balsamic cellar visit with lunch
• Passport to Europe- your choice of a 5-night stay in Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna or Rome
• 3-night Tropical Oasis (Belize or Cancun) or Arctic Sanctuary (ski Jackson Hole or Lake Tahoe)
• 7-night Tuscany Culinary Experience with Winery and Olive Oil Tour and Tasting
• 4-night Unearthing Mexico in Cancun, Los Cabos or Puerto Vallarta
• Promenade tickets for 2 to 2025 US Open Tennis Championships- New York
• Tropical Oases or Arctic Sanctuaries: Choose your experience in Kauai, Cancun, Jackson Hole, or Lake Tahoe
Purchase your champagne or lemonade ticket and get entered to be the lucky winner to choose one of the following incredible experiences:
• 5-night Costa Rica Paradise Getaway
• 3-night stay in Modena, Italy with a Ferrari test drive, Ferrari museum visit, and balsamic cellar visit with lunch
• Passport to Europe- your choice of a 5-night stay in Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna or Rome
• 3-night Tropical Oasis (Belize or Cancun) or Arctic Sanctuary (ski Jackson Hole or Lake Tahoe)
• 7-night Tuscany Culinary Experience with Winery and Olive Oil Tour and Tasting
• 4-night Unearthing Mexico in Cancun, Los Cabos or Puerto Vallarta
• Promenade tickets for 2 to 2025 US Open Tennis Championships- New York
• Tropical Oases or Arctic Sanctuaries: Choose your experience in Kauai, Cancun, Jackson Hole, or Lake Tahoe
Wine Pull
$25
Purchase your ticket to pick a cork and see what wonderful varietal you will score. Everyone wins!
Purchase your ticket to pick a cork and see what wonderful varietal you will score. Everyone wins!
Henna Tattoo
$10
Come to the Magical Henna Tattoo tent to immerse yourself in the feel of Morocco and receive your custom tattoo.
Come to the Magical Henna Tattoo tent to immerse yourself in the feel of Morocco and receive your custom tattoo.