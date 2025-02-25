Sustainers - 2025 NCL Capo Coast Fashion Show Fundraiser

Purchase your specially priced 5-pack of champagne or lemonade ticket and get 5 entries to be the lucky winner to choose one of the following incredible experiences: • 5-night Costa Rica Paradise Getaway • 3-night stay in Modena, Italy with a Ferrari test drive, Ferrari museum visit, and balsamic cellar visit with lunch • Passport to Europe- your choice of a 5-night stay in Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna or Rome • 3-night Tropical Oasis (Belize or Cancun) or Arctic Sanctuary (ski Jackson Hole or Lake Tahoe) • 7-night Tuscany Culinary Experience with Winery and Olive Oil Tour and Tasting • 4-night Unearthing Mexico in Cancun, Los Cabos or Puerto Vallarta • Promenade tickets for 2 to 2025 US Open Tennis Championships- New York • Tropical Oases or Arctic Sanctuaries: Choose your experience in Kauai, Cancun, Jackson Hole, or Lake Tahoe

Purchase your specially priced 5-pack of champagne or lemonade ticket and get 5 entries to be the lucky winner to choose one of the following incredible experiences: • 5-night Costa Rica Paradise Getaway • 3-night stay in Modena, Italy with a Ferrari test drive, Ferrari museum visit, and balsamic cellar visit with lunch • Passport to Europe- your choice of a 5-night stay in Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna or Rome • 3-night Tropical Oasis (Belize or Cancun) or Arctic Sanctuary (ski Jackson Hole or Lake Tahoe) • 7-night Tuscany Culinary Experience with Winery and Olive Oil Tour and Tasting • 4-night Unearthing Mexico in Cancun, Los Cabos or Puerto Vallarta • Promenade tickets for 2 to 2025 US Open Tennis Championships- New York • Tropical Oases or Arctic Sanctuaries: Choose your experience in Kauai, Cancun, Jackson Hole, or Lake Tahoe

seeMoreDetailsMobile