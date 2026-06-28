For active spiritual directors, coaches, guides, and contemplative practitioners—as well as those who feel called to sustain the ongoing spiritual formation, hospitality, and daily life of Retreat House.



Sustaining Circle members help ensure that Retreat House remains a vibrant home for spiritual companioning, contemplative practice, healing, and meaningful connection. Many members regularly meet with directees, clients, or small groups at Retreat House and are active participants in the wider life of the community.



A typical Sustaining Circle member utilizes Retreat House approximately 3–5 times per month for spiritual direction, companioning, or related practices. Practitioners meeting with clients at Retreat House are responsible for maintaining their own professional liability insurance.





Sustaining Circle members receive: