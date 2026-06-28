A brown oval encloses the words "RETREAT HOUSE" with a cross forming the "T" and a house shape forming the "H", while a light blue dove flies above and to the right of the oval, with "Sustaining Circle" written in cursive below.
Retreat House Spirituality Center, Inc.

Offered by

Retreat House Spirituality Center, Inc.

About the memberships

Sustaining Circle

Sustaining Circle (Monthly)
$110

Renews monthly

For active spiritual directors, coaches, guides, and contemplative practitioners—as well as those who feel called to sustain the ongoing spiritual formation, hospitality, and daily life of Retreat House.

Sustaining Circle members help ensure that Retreat House remains a vibrant home for spiritual companioning, contemplative practice, healing, and meaningful connection. Many members regularly meet with directees, clients, or small groups at Retreat House and are active participants in the wider life of the community.

A typical Sustaining Circle member utilizes Retreat House approximately 3–5 times per month for spiritual direction, companioning, or related practices. Practitioners meeting with clients at Retreat House are responsible for maintaining their own professional liability insurance.


Sustaining Circle members receive:

  • A Retreat House access code for approved use of the house
  • Community Partner listing on the Retreat House website (optional)
  • Unlimited use of Retreat House for one-on-one sessions, subject to room availability
  • Two complimentary private self-guided retreat days each year to tend your own spiritual life through rest, reflection, and contemplative practice
  • Discounted rates for additional room reservations, group gatherings, and special events
  • Opportunities to contribute articles, reflections, or other featured content for the Retreat House website and newsletter
  • Invitations to practitioner gatherings, continuing education opportunities, and community conversations
  • Priority communication regarding Retreat House initiatives, programs, and partnership opportunities
Sustaining Circle (Annual)
$1,200

Valid until August 5, 2027

For active spiritual directors, coaches, guides, and contemplative practitioners—as well as those who feel called to sustain the ongoing spiritual formation, hospitality, and daily life of Retreat House.

Sustaining Circle members help ensure that Retreat House remains a vibrant home for spiritual companioning, contemplative practice, healing, and meaningful connection. Many members regularly meet with directees, clients, or small groups at Retreat House and are active participants in the wider life of the community.

A typical Sustaining Circle member utilizes Retreat House approximately 3–5 times per month for spiritual direction, companioning, or related practices. Practitioners meeting with clients at Retreat House are responsible for maintaining their own professional liability insurance.


Sustaining Circle members receive:

  • A Retreat House access code for approved use of the house
  • Community Partner listing on the Retreat House website (optional)
  • Unlimited use of Retreat House for one-on-one sessions, subject to room availability
  • Two complimentary private self-guided retreat days each year to tend your own spiritual life through rest, reflection, and contemplative practice
  • Discounted rates for additional room reservations, group gatherings, and special events
  • Opportunities to contribute articles, reflections, or other featured content for the Retreat House website and newsletter
  • Invitations to practitioner gatherings, continuing education opportunities, and community conversations
  • Priority communication regarding Retreat House initiatives, programs, and partnership opportunities

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!