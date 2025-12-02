Sustaining Membership Drive 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This monthly membership sponsors arts programming for 12 people at a community event.
Membership benefits include:
Monthly digital art piece created by a local artist (for you to print at home).
Renews monthly
The paintbrush monthly membership sponsors cultural and art mentorship for youth.
Membership benefits include:
Monthly digital art piece created by a local artist (for you to print at home).
Early access shopping for limited edition WCO merch drops.
Renews monthly
The stencil monthly membership sponsors an art retreat for one ‘ōpio.
Membership benefits include:
Monthly digital art piece created by a local artist (for you to print at home).
Early access shopping for limited edition WCO merch drops.
Priority registration for community arts programming.
Renews monthly
The spray paint monthly membership sponsors 4 mauli ola services at community events.
Membership benefits include:
Each month you will receive a digital art piece created by a local artist (to print at home).
Early access shopping for limited edition WCO merch drops.
Priority registration for community arts programming.
Invitation for you and a friend to come to our annual member art workshop.
Valid for one year
This annual membership sponsors arts programming for 12 people at a community event.
Monthly digital art piece created by a local artist (for you to print at home).
