Hosted by

Sutro Elementary PTA

About this event

Sutro Elementary PTA's Spring Auction - 2026

Pick-up location

235 12th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA

Luxury Weekend Stay at 1 Hotel San Francisco item
Luxury Weekend Stay at 1 Hotel San Francisco
$275

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-night weekend stay in a king waterfront room at the eco-luxury 1 Hotel San Francisco. A premium waterfront experience perfect for a relaxing staycation or special night out.


FMV: $700

Gorjana Gift Card item
Gorjana Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Spoil yourself or a loved one with a Gorjana gift certificate for jewelry of your choice! $150 gift card.


https://www.gorjana.com/


FMV: $150

Full Face Botox Treatment (SELFISHLY Aesthetics & Wellness) item
Full Face Botox Treatment (SELFISHLY Aesthetics & Wellness)
$250

Starting bid

Refresh and rejuvenate your look with a full face Botox treatment from SELFISHLY Aesthetics & Wellness. A premium aesthetic experience designed to smooth fine lines and enhance natural beauty.


FMV: $900

Private Wine Class (20 guests) item
Private Wine Class (20 guests)
$225

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.


Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. 


FMV: $600

Luxurious Stay at the Palace Hotel item
Luxurious Stay at the Palace Hotel
$225

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-night stay in a deluxe king suite at the historic Palace Hotel in San Francisco. A perfect staycation or elegant getaway.


Retail Value: $600

DiamondGlow Facial (Hayes Valley Aesthetics & Wellness) item
DiamondGlow Facial (Hayes Valley Aesthetics & Wellness)
$100

Starting bid

Experience radiant, glowing skin with a DiamondGlow facial at Hayes Valley Aesthetics & Wellness. This advanced treatment exfoliates, extracts, and infuses skin with nourishing serums.


FMV: $350

Signed Golden State Warriors Jersey item
Signed Golden State Warriors Jersey
$125

Starting bid

Own a signed Moses Moody jersey — a must-have collectible for any Warriors fan.


FMV: $300

Family Day at the California Academy of Sciences item
Family Day at the California Academy of Sciences
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a full day of exploration at one of San Francisco’s most iconic museums. This package includes admission for five guests to experience the rainforest dome, aquarium, planetarium, and world-class exhibits all under one living roof. Perfect for families or a fun group outing.


Retail Value: $100

CuriOdyssey Museum Pass item
CuriOdyssey Museum Pass
$30

Starting bid

A great value for weekend outings to visit CuriOdyssey at Coyote Point Science Playground and Zoo. The THREE MONTH pass includes:

  • Free admission and parking for 3 months, 2 adults, and children/grandchildren
  • $8 off guest tickets (up to 4)
  • Free admission to special events

FMV: $109

Sonoma Wine Tasting for Four Jacuzzi Vineyards item
Sonoma Wine Tasting for Four Jacuzzi Vineyards
$50

Starting bid

Reserve tasting for 4 guests with charcuterie and wine discounts.


FMV: $250

Sushi on a boat! item
Sushi on a boat!
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #2 item
Sushi on a boat! - #2
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #3 item
Sushi on a boat! - #3
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #4 item
Sushi on a boat! - #4
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #5 item
Sushi on a boat! - #5
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #5 item
Sushi on a boat! - #5
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #6 item
Sushi on a boat! - #6
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #7 item
Sushi on a boat! - #7
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #8 item
Sushi on a boat! - #8
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph Smolen, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

Sushi on a boat! - #9 item
Sushi on a boat! - #9
$100

Starting bid

Join Kaitlin and Joseph Smolen, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/


Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.


Bids start at $100 PP


FMV: $225 PP

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