Sutro Elementary PTA's Spring Auction - 2026

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Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night weekend stay in a king waterfront room at the eco-luxury 1 Hotel San Francisco. A premium waterfront experience perfect for a relaxing staycation or special night out.
FMV: $700
Starting bid
Spoil yourself or a loved one with a Gorjana gift certificate for jewelry of your choice! $150 gift card.
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Refresh and rejuvenate your look with a full face Botox treatment from SELFISHLY Aesthetics & Wellness. A premium aesthetic experience designed to smooth fine lines and enhance natural beauty.
FMV: $900
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
FMV: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay in a deluxe king suite at the historic Palace Hotel in San Francisco. A perfect staycation or elegant getaway.
Retail Value: $600
Starting bid
Experience radiant, glowing skin with a DiamondGlow facial at Hayes Valley Aesthetics & Wellness. This advanced treatment exfoliates, extracts, and infuses skin with nourishing serums.
FMV: $350
Starting bid
Own a signed Moses Moody jersey — a must-have collectible for any Warriors fan.
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day of exploration at one of San Francisco’s most iconic museums. This package includes admission for five guests to experience the rainforest dome, aquarium, planetarium, and world-class exhibits all under one living roof. Perfect for families or a fun group outing.
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
A great value for weekend outings to visit CuriOdyssey at Coyote Point Science Playground and Zoo. The THREE MONTH pass includes:
FMV: $109
Starting bid
Reserve tasting for 4 guests with charcuterie and wine discounts.
FMV: $250
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph Smolen, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
Starting bid
Join Kaitlin and Joseph Smolen, parents to Calliope in 4th grade and Rafael in 1st grade for an evening on a chef-catered boat with a sushi meal in San Francisco Bay. Maximum 10 people. https://www.daijiyachtclub.com/
Date: September 19, 2026 5-7pm.
Bids start at $100 PP
FMV: $225 PP
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