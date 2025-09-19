Sutter Club Foundation

Hosted by

Sutter Club Foundation

About this event

Sutter Club Foundation - 9.19.25 FUNDRAISING EVENT

1220 9th St

Sacramento, CA 95814, USA

Heads or Tails Game 1 Bead
$50
Heads or Tails Game- 3 Bead
$100
Live Auction Item #1
$1,000

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates & Espresso Martini's for table.

Live Auction Item #2
$1,500

Home Run Getaway

Live Auction Item #3
$1,800

Hamilton Jewelers $1000 Gift Certificate and Chopard Men's and Ladies wallets.

Live Auction Item #4
$1,900

Pappy Van Winkle

Live Auction Item #5
$4,200

Legends, Links & Carmel House.

Live Auction Item #6
$250

River Fox Train.

Live Auction Item #8
$5,000

Paradise Found in Nuevo Vallarta.

Live Auction Item #10
$2,000

Prairie Legend Pheasant Hunt.

Live Auction Item #11
$6,500

Private Farm-To-Fork Dinner for 10.

Live Auction Item #12
$2,200

Instant Wine Collection

Live Auction Item #13
$3,000

Sacramento Kings Tickets.

Live Auction Item #14
$2,000

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

FUND-A-NEED
$10,000
FUND-A-NEED
$5,000
FUND-A-NEED
$2,500
FUND-A-NEED
$1,000
FUND-A-NEED
$500
FUND-A-NEED
$250
Add a donation for Sutter Club Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!