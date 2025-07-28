Sutton for Sheriff Launch Zone @ Patriots Glen Fundraiser

300 Patriots Way

Elkton, MD 21921, USA

General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Sponsor Event
$1,000

Your company banner is displayed on building all day, with recognition on all bay tables and ability to have offer swag for attendees with your logo in all bays

Registration Table Sponsor
$300

Your company sign on registration table, as well as your swag on registration table.

Bay Sponsor
$200

Your company signs on a sponsored bay, with the ability to have swag on the tables in the sponsored bay.

Golf Ball Bucket Sponsor
$50

Your company logo will be

displayed on golf ball buckets

on the day of the event.

Add a donation for Chris Sutton for Cecil County Sherrif 2026

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!