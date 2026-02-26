Sutton Youth Softball's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Expiration Date: 03/15/2027
Option #1; walk-in's will not be honored, as a RESERVATION IS NECESSARY.
One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers; Hotel Deluxe room; based on availability; A $100 refundable deposit is required at time of check-in; Excluding Fridays, Saturdays, holidays and/or holiday weekends; Non-Refundable / Non-Exchangeable / Non-Transferable; Must be used in its entirety for same visit / cannot be split; Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, coupon or special offering; Subject to availability.
Please note: The hotel value of $300 is the average hotel rate based on month, season, etc.
This "splash party" gives guest 1 hour and 15 minutes in the pool, followed by a 15 minute changing period and then 1 hour in the party room. Parties also get two party attendants to help with whatever they may need. The party host would be responsible for all food and paper good items as WCC does not provide any of those items.
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