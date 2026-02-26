Sutton Youth Softball

Hosted by

Sutton Youth Softball

About this raffle

Sutton Youth Softball's Annual Raffle 2026

Basket #1: Family Fun!
$10
  • (4) 2 Hour passes to Level 99
  • (2) Climbing passes + gear @ RockSpot
  • $50 Gift card to R1 Karting



Basket #2: Softball Summer Camp!
$10
  • (1) Week of 2026 summer camp at Planet Fastpitch in Uxbridge, MA
  • July 27-30th or August 3-6th
Basket #3: Support Local Faves!
$10
  • $40 Gift Card to Brickstone Kitchen
  • (4) West End Creamery mini golf passes
  • (2) Art class vouchers to River Mill Studio


Basket #4: Self Love!
$10
  • Facial @ Truth Organic Spa in Grafton, MA
  • (5) Class passes to Hot Power Yoga Center in Worcester, MA


Basket #5: KJaxx Sports!
$10
  • (1) Hour semi-private softball lesson for 2 athletes
  • 2 KJaxx T-shirts (one per athlete)


Basket #6: Sports!
$10
  • (1) Hour in the batting cages @ 61 Batting Cages in Whitinsville, MA
  • Official Connor Wong autographed baseball
  • Official 2025/2026 Celtics team autographed basketball


Basket #7: Foxwoods Overnight!
$10
  • (1) Foxwoods Midweek Hotel Overnight


Expiration Date: 03/15/2027

Option #1; walk-in's will not be honored, as a RESERVATION IS NECESSARY.
One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers; Hotel Deluxe room; based on availability; A $100 refundable deposit is required at time of check-in; Excluding Fridays, Saturdays, holidays and/or holiday weekends; Non-Refundable / Non-Exchangeable / Non-Transferable; Must be used in its entirety for same visit / cannot be split; Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, coupon or special offering; Subject to availability.
Please note: The hotel value of $300 is the average hotel rate based on month, season, etc.

Basket #8: Newport Overnight!
$10
  • (1) Overnight at the Newport Marriott in Newport, RI


Basket #9: WCC Splash Party!
$10
  • 1.5 Hour “Splash Party” at the Whitin Community Center

This "splash party" gives guest 1 hour and 15 minutes in the pool, followed by a 15 minute changing period and then 1 hour in the party room. Parties also get two party attendants to help with whatever they may need. The party host would be responsible for all food and paper good items as WCC does not provide any of those items. 


Basket #10: Bounce House!
$10
  • $200 Off any bounce house rental with Busy Bee Jumpers



Basket #11: Woo Sox Tickets!
$10
  • (4) Reserved Tickets to any Woo Sox game before June 1, 2026
Add a donation for Sutton Youth Softball

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!