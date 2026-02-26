Sutton Youth Softball's Annual Raffle 2026

(1) Foxwoods Midweek Hotel Overnight





Expiration Date: 03/15/2027

Option #1; walk-in's will not be honored, as a RESERVATION IS NECESSARY.

One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers; Hotel Deluxe room; based on availability; A $100 refundable deposit is required at time of check-in; Excluding Fridays, Saturdays, holidays and/or holiday weekends; Non-Refundable / Non-Exchangeable / Non-Transferable; Must be used in its entirety for same visit / cannot be split; Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, coupon or special offering; Subject to availability.

Please note: The hotel value of $300 is the average hotel rate based on month, season, etc.