SUWANEE Club Registration

This registration is for FALL SEMESTER ONLY. Exact club dates are: 9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/11. Price includes all project supplies, a t-shirt, and an end of semester celebration.
This registration option is for the entire year of the club program. Fall dates are
9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/11. Spring semester dates will be finalized in January, but we plan to continue to meet on Tuesdays from mid-Feb through the end of April.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing