The Compassion in Action Project, Inc.

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The Compassion in Action Project, Inc.

About this event

SUWANEE Club Registration

3875 Smithtown Rd

Suwanee, GA 30024, USA

FALL SEMESTER ONLY Club Registration
$125

This registration is for FALL SEMESTER ONLY. Exact club dates are: 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/22, 11/5, 11/19, and 12/3. Price includes all project supplies, weekly snacks, a t-shirt, and an end of semester celebration.

BOTH Fall and Spring Semester Registration
$240

This registration option is for the entire year of the club program. Fall dates are 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/22, 11/5, 11/19, and 12/3. Spring semester dates will be finalized in January, but we plan to continue to meet on Thursdays from mid-Feb through the end of April.

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