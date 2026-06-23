SUWANEE Club Registration

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This registration is for FALL SEMESTER ONLY. Exact club dates are: 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/22, 11/5, 11/19, and 12/3. Price includes all project supplies, weekly snacks, a t-shirt, and an end of semester celebration.
This registration option is for the entire year of the club program. Fall dates are 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/22, 11/5, 11/19, and 12/3. Spring semester dates will be finalized in January, but we plan to continue to meet on Thursdays from mid-Feb through the end of April.
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