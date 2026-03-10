Suzuki Academy Of Columbia

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Suzuki Academy Of Columbia

About this raffle

Suzuki Academy Of Columbia's Fundraising Raffle 2026

One chance to win!
$5

One ticket enters you into a drawing of prizes and adventures!

5 chances to win! (Most Popular)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

🎁 Basket Raffle: Ticket bundles can be used for all basket items

15 chances to win! (Best Value ⭐)
$50
This includes 15 tickets

🎁 Basket Raffle: Ticket bundles can be used for all basket items

40 chances to win! (Super Supporter)
$100
This includes 40 tickets

🎁 Basket Raffle: Ticket bundles can be used for all basket items

🎻 Violin Raffle (Premium Item)
$20

Vintage 1972 Suzuki 101RR Violin – Nagoya, Japan
Recently cleaned and polished, with brand new strings and a freshly re-haired Glasser bow. Full-size (4/4) instrument—great for an adult learner or as a secondary/outdoor instrument for more advanced students.

Fun Fact: This violin was made in Nagoya by the Suzuki Violin Company, founded in the late 1800s by Masakichi Suzuki, father of Dr. Shinichi Suzuki.

Estimated value: $400


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