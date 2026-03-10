Suzuki Academy Of Columbia's Fundraising Raffle 2026

Vintage 1972 Suzuki 101RR Violin – Nagoya, Japan

Recently cleaned and polished, with brand new strings and a freshly re-haired Glasser bow. Full-size (4/4) instrument—great for an adult learner or as a secondary/outdoor instrument for more advanced students.

Fun Fact: This violin was made in Nagoya by the Suzuki Violin Company, founded in the late 1800s by Masakichi Suzuki, father of Dr. Shinichi Suzuki.

Estimated value: $400



