Suzuki Association Of Utah's Parent & Teacher Conference Silent Auction

Starting bid
2 tickets to Hale Center Theater play Finding Neverland (playing May 5 – June 14). Value: $140.
Please be aware that these tickets do expire and cannot be used the last 2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions is located on the back.
Starting bid
2 tickets during the 2025 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival (playing July 16 through October 4, 2025). Value $120.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Orchestra of Southern Utah Roy L Halversen Young Artists Concert on April 17th, 7:30 PM located in Cedar City at the Heritage Center. Value $20.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Real Salt Lake vs San Diego. Saturday, March 8th at 7:30 pm. Section 4 Row M seats 1&2.
RSL vs San Diego
Value $60.
Starting bid
1 movie ticket to megaplex theatre & small popcorn. Value $25.
Starting bid
Minky Couture gift basket and blanket. Pick up at SAU Convention. Value $200.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Tuacahn's showing of The Wizard of Oz, any performance between May 16 and Sept 4. Seats are in the seating area 2-3. Value $180.
Starting bid
Professional polycarbonate violin case, generously donated by Adam Day Violins. Value $375.
Starting bid
String instrument deep clean service generously donated by Adam Day Violins. Value $100.
Starting bid
Bow rehair service generously donated by Adam Day Violins. Value $80.
Starting bid
A Semester of Music Together Classes (8 classes). This is for children ages 0-8. Music Together® classes are engaging and fun for the whole family. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and the grownups that love them® come together to create musical magic. This is a $200 value.
Starting bid
A Semester of Little String Classes (8 classes). Little Strings is a group music class for ages 0-8 and their grownup. Build a foundation of the Violin through play, song, and movement! Value $200.
Starting bid
Smart String Practice Gift Certificate. You can find loads of string practice tools and supplies! Value $50.
Starting bid
Music Lovers Bundle:
-Music crewneck size L
-Music tote bag
-Music instrument cleaning cloth
-music tumbler
-music sticker
-I heart music pencils.
$60 value
Starting bid
Music Teacher Bundle:
-Music teacher tote bag
-magnetic staff board and music alphabet magnets
-Practice only on the days you eat pencils.
$50 value
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Practice Shoppe
Starting bid
This is a beautiful hand-painted violin by local artist and Suzuki pianist, Ellie Winter, age 14. To be used as decor. Value $250-300.
Starting bid
Hand-made crochet elephant plushie wiht very soft yarn, suitable for babies. Value $45.
Starting bid
4 giant bath bombs from local company Cosset Bath & Body (located in SLC). Value $40.
Starting bid
Soft plushie blanket, color is wild berry. Value $60.
Starting bid
Kourtnee Co Wreath Bow 20". $60 value
Starting bid
Musical Gadget Gift Basket. Value $25
Starting bid
Utah truffles 1 lb bags. Toffee and mint flavors. Value $22.
Starting bid
Rechargeable practice timer, great for students! Value $15.
Starting bid
Violin Wall Hanger. Value $20.
Starting bid
The Talent Code book. Value $9.
