Suzuki Association Of Utah's Silent Auction

Value $75

2 Tickets to Southwest Symphony's Voices of Freedom--An American Celebration





Friday, May 1 at 7:30 pm

Desert Hills Auditorium





Join us for a powerful evening as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a rousing celebration of American spirit, heritage, and hope.





Voices of Freedom features works by iconic American composers alongside beloved patriotic favorites that reflect the voices and ideals that shaped our nation-past, present, and future.



CHILDREN UNDER 5 ARE NOT PERMITTED TO SWS CONCERTS