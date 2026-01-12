Suzuki Association Of Utah's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $185
Available in white, red, pink, yellow, green, or blue.
Brilliant LED illumination, Aerospace-grade carbon fiber, smart rechargeable power, silent performance technology.
Starting bid
Value: $75
2 tickets to Ballet West's Peter Pan.
Saturday, Feb 21 at 7:30 pm
Capitol Theatre SLC
Orchestra Right, Row K, seats 121 &124
e-tickets will be transferred to the winner from ArtTIx via email.
Starting bid
Value: $120
Vouchers good for two tickets to Ballet West's West Side Story
April 10-11, 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $135
Michelin-Star Organic Essentials
Straight out of a Michelin 2-star hotel in Park City, this designer gift pack features organic body and hair care favorites—perfect for your trip to San Francisco for SAA next month, weekend escapes, or anyone who loves a touch of hotel-spa magic at home.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Starting bid
Value: $100
String instrument deep clean service generously donated by Adam Day Violins.
Starting bid
Value: $80
Bow rehair service generously donated by Adam Day Violins.
Starting bid
Value: $350
Hybrid Bow generously donated by Adam Day Violins.
Starting bid
Value $50
An assortment of tasty baked goods from Kneaders.
Starting bid
Value $15
Camera 10” tripod with ultra-flexible legs
Starting bid
Value: $80
2 ticket vouchers ($40 per voucher)
Utah Symphony | Utah Opera
Eligible for select performances during the 2025-2026 season.
Starting bid
Value $80
Various fun swag from UVU Athletics
• T-shirt
• Sweater
• Water bottle
• Beer cozy
• Stickers
• Free Brazilian Lemonade from Tucanos
Starting bid
Value: $70
Voucher good for 2 complimentary tickets in the Ruth Theaters for any performance during their regular 2026 season
Starting bid
Value: $70
Voucher good for 2 complimentary tickets in the Ruth Theaters for any performance during their regular 2026 season
Starting bid
Value $30
Cute stuffed bear playing the flute and a $15 gift card to Tulie Bakery
Starting bid
Value: $30
One free 30-minute tryout lesson.
In-person: Provo
or on Zoom
Starting bid
Value $50
Three items to provide some warmth and comfort during the cold winter months.
• Luxe Collection Sherpa blanket
• Scented Candle - Marshmallow Fireside
• Meyer’s Daisy Scent hand soap
Starting bid
Value: up to $270
Either:
3 private lessons and a group class (violin, viola, or piano)
OR:
9 hours teacher observation (observing my teaching)
In person (preferred): Lewiston, UT
or online.
Deadline to redeem is end of 2026--offer must be fulfilled within a 1-month period of time.
435-512-1483
[email protected]
Starting bid
Value $75
2 Tickets to Southwest Symphony's Voices of Freedom--An American Celebration
Friday, May 1 at 7:30 pm
Desert Hills Auditorium
Join us for a powerful evening as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a rousing celebration of American spirit, heritage, and hope.
Voices of Freedom features works by iconic American composers alongside beloved patriotic favorites that reflect the voices and ideals that shaped our nation-past, present, and future.
CHILDREN UNDER 5 ARE NOT PERMITTED TO SWS CONCERTS
Starting bid
Value $55
Two excellent teaching tools to help with learning to read music.
• 12-sided chromatic dice
• Foldable music staff with magnetic note attachments
Starting bid
Value $25
A soothing blend of soft rosewater and fresh eucalyptus for a calm, spa-inspired escape.
Includes Love Beauty Sparkling Gift Set, Rosewater & Ivy Bubble & Shower Gel with golden heart bath fizzers, and a Vanilla Eucalyptus jar candle from Thompson’s Candle Co.
Starting bid
Value: $20
Starting bid
Value: $20
Starting bid
Value $45
A bundle including a nice spiral-bound notebook and 3 gift cards
• $10 Cafe Rio
• $10 Gourmandise
• $20 Boumant bakery
Starting bid
Value: $25
16 Flowers
Help your spring recital performance bloom with these instrument flowers!
Wrap them around flute, guitar, harp, stringed instruments, trumpet etc. as students perform in their spring recitals!
*These were a big hit at a Hogle Zoo performance!
Starting bid
Value $30
Three essentials for any Suzuki studio
• Nurtured By Love
• Helping Parents Practice
• Mommy, Can We Practice Now?
Starting bid
Value: $250
Up to 5 hrs of live piano music or accompaniment. One or multiple sessions. Mutually agreed-upon date, location and repertoire (Classical, Musical Theater or Contemporary). Must be used within 12 months of purchase.
Starting bid
Value: $360
Up to 2 hours.
Within Utah and Salt Lake Counties.
Starting bid
Value: $360
Up to 2 hours.
Within Utah and Salt Lake Counties.
Starting bid
Value $225
3 Months
Engaging and fun for the whole family. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and grownups come together to create musical magic.
Treasure the playful journey toward becoming confident music-makers.
Starting bid
Value: $225
3 months
Little Strings is a group music class for ages 0-8 and their grownup. Build a foundation of the Violin through play, song, and movement!
Children enjoy hands-on activities and playful learning. Treasure the journey toward their becoming confident, budding musicians.
Starting bid
Value $200
Two Season Passes for the Timp Arts Theater as well as free tickets to Vivace Youth’s and AF Symphony’s 2026 season!
Important Dates:
• Hello, Dolly! (Musical Theater) - Feb 6 - 21
• AF Symphony Salute to Youth - March 2
• The Fantasticks! (Musical Theater) - Apr 16 - 25
• Vivace Concerto Night - May 13
• AF Symphony Freedom Festival - June 8
• Matilda (Musical Theater) - June 26 - July 18
• The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Musical Theater) - October
Starting bid
Value $200
Two Season Passes for the Timp Arts Theater as well as free tickets to Vivace Youth’s and AF Symphony’s 2026 season!
Important Dates:
• Hello, Dolly! (Musical Theater) - Feb 6 - 21
• AF Symphony Salute to Youth - March 2
• The Fantasticks! (Musical Theater) - Apr 16 - 25
• Vivace Concerto Night - May 13
• AF Symphony Freedom Festival - June 8
• Matilda (Musical Theater) - June 26 - July 18
• The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Musical Theater) - October
Starting bid
Value: $45
1 free haircut, wash & style
In Provo
Starting bid
Value: $80
2 tickets to Utah Classical Guitar's Prestige Series: William Kanengiser.
Founding member of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Performer for the Suzuki Guitar School Volume 9 Recordings.
Gabe Taylor opening. Utah Symphony's first "Salute to Youth" guitar winner and GMS student.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless!!!
Assistance with Sewing Project Completion
That half-finished garment or quilt giving you side-eye? Hit a snag and don’t know what’s next?
Debora Wrathall—Suzuki teacher in SLC and avid sewist—has donated 5 hours of hands-on help to get your sewing project back on track and across the finish line.
Perfect for stalled projects, tricky fit issues, or a confidence boost at the machine!
Contact Debora Wrathall to redeem:
(801) 558-0446
Starting bid
Value: $200
Tablet Setup & Sheet Music Support
Love the idea of using sheet music on a tablet but not sure where to start?
Debora Wrathall, Suzuki teacher in SLC, has donated 2 hours of personalized support to help you set up, organize, and start using digital sheet music with ease.
Great for musicians ready to modernize!
Contact Debora Wrathall to redeem:
(801) 558-0446
Starting bid
Value: $150
Salt Lake Film Society
This voucher entitles the holder +1 to one complimentary 12-month Actor level Red Carpet Club membership.
20% off in-venue tickets, @homeArts streams, and concessions. Plus, discounted admission on Red Carpet Club Tuesdays! Limit 2 discounted tickets per screening.
Salt Lake Film Society is the home of independent cinema in the Salt Lake City community. Operating out of Broadway Centre Cinemas and Tower Theatre, we promote diversity in film exhibition and creation. Our programs ensure that the potent ideas and voices of film are accessible to everyone in our community.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Salt Lake Film Society
This voucher entitles the holder +1 to one complimentary 12-month Actor level Red Carpet Club membership.
20% off in-venue tickets, @homeArts streams, and concessions. Plus, discounted admission on Red Carpet Club Tuesdays! Limit 2 discounted tickets per screening.
Salt Lake Film Society is the home of independent cinema in the Salt Lake City community. Operating out of Broadway Centre Cinemas and Tower Theatre, we promote diversity in film exhibition and creation. Our programs ensure that the potent ideas and voices of film are accessible to everyone in our community.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Frosted Flower Patch
Fresh market bouquet of locally grown blooms.
Pickup on a mutually agreed-upon date in August or September 2026.
Contact Teri Winter: (801) 721-5542
Pickup location: Kaysville, Utah
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!