Suzuki Association Of Utah

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Suzuki Association Of Utah

About this event

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Suzuki Association Of Utah's Silent Auction

LED Bow item
LED Bow
$25

Starting bid

Value $185

Available in white, red, pink, yellow, green, or blue.


Brilliant LED illumination, Aerospace-grade carbon fiber, smart rechargeable power, silent performance technology.

Ballet West Tickets--Peter Pan item
Ballet West Tickets--Peter Pan
$25

Starting bid

Value: $75

2 tickets to Ballet West's Peter Pan.

Saturday, Feb 21 at 7:30 pm

Capitol Theatre SLC

Orchestra Right, Row K, seats 121 &124

e-tickets will be transferred to the winner from ArtTIx via email.

https://share.google/0p3mP19CEwPC838ZW

Ballet West Tickets--West Side Story item
Ballet West Tickets--West Side Story
$25

Starting bid

Value: $120

Vouchers good for two tickets to Ballet West's West Side Story

April 10-11, 2026.

Luxury That Travels Well item
Luxury That Travels Well
$25

Starting bid

Value: $135

Michelin-Star Organic Essentials


Straight out of a Michelin 2-star hotel in Park City, this designer gift pack features organic body and hair care favorites—perfect for your trip to San Francisco for SAA next month, weekend escapes, or anyone who loves a touch of hotel-spa magic at home. 


https://feelnicer.com 

$100 TOPGOLF gift card item
$100 TOPGOLF gift card
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100

String Instrument Deep Clean item
String Instrument Deep Clean
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100

String instrument deep clean service generously donated by Adam Day Violins.

Bow Rehair Service item
Bow Rehair Service
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80

Bow rehair service generously donated by Adam Day Violins.

Hybrid Bow item
Hybrid Bow
$25

Starting bid

Value: $350

Hybrid Bow generously donated by Adam Day Violins.

Kneaders Black & White gift basket item
Kneaders Black & White gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Value $50

An assortment of tasty baked goods from Kneaders.

Camera Tripod with flexible legs item
Camera Tripod with flexible legs
$5

Starting bid

Value $15

Camera 10” tripod with ultra-flexible legs

2 Ticket Vouchers -- USUO item
2 Ticket Vouchers -- USUO
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80

2 ticket vouchers ($40 per voucher)

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Eligible for select performances during the 2025-2026 season.

UVU Athletics swag basket item
UVU Athletics swag basket
$25

Starting bid

Value $80

Various fun swag from UVU Athletics

• T-shirt

• Sweater

• Water bottle

• Beer cozy

• Stickers

• Free Brazilian Lemonade from Tucanos

2 Ticket Vouchers -- The Ruth No1 item
2 Ticket Vouchers -- The Ruth No1
$25

Starting bid

Value: $70

Voucher good for 2 complimentary tickets in the Ruth Theaters for any performance during their regular 2026 season

2 Ticket Vouchers -- The Ruth No2 item
2 Ticket Vouchers -- The Ruth No2
$25

Starting bid

Value: $70

Voucher good for 2 complimentary tickets in the Ruth Theaters for any performance during their regular 2026 season

Flutey bear and $15 Tulie gift card item
Flutey bear and $15 Tulie gift card
$10

Starting bid

Value $30

Cute stuffed bear playing the flute and a $15 gift card to Tulie Bakery

Free Voice Lesson w/ Glory Fielding item
Free Voice Lesson w/ Glory Fielding
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

One free 30-minute tryout lesson.

In-person: Provo

or on Zoom

Winter Comfort bundle item
Winter Comfort bundle
$15

Starting bid

Value $50

Three items to provide some warmth and comfort during the cold winter months.

• Luxe Collection Sherpa blanket

• Scented Candle - Marshmallow Fireside

• Meyer’s Daisy Scent hand soap

Lessons or Observations -- Halsey Holt item
Lessons or Observations -- Halsey Holt
$25

Starting bid

Value: up to $270

Either:

3 private lessons and a group class (violin, viola, or piano)

OR:

9 hours teacher observation (observing my teaching)

In person (preferred): Lewiston, UT

or online.

Deadline to redeem is end of 2026--offer must be fulfilled within a 1-month period of time.


435-512-1483
[email protected]

Southwest Symphony--Voices of Freedom item
Southwest Symphony--Voices of Freedom
$25

Starting bid

Value $75

2 Tickets to Southwest Symphony's Voices of Freedom--An American Celebration


Friday, May 1 at 7:30 pm

Desert Hills Auditorium


Join us for a powerful evening as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a rousing celebration of American spirit, heritage, and hope.


Voices of Freedom features works by iconic American composers alongside beloved patriotic favorites that reflect the voices and ideals that shaped our nation-past, present, and future.


CHILDREN UNDER 5 ARE NOT PERMITTED TO SWS CONCERTS

Practice Shoppe Music Reading gift set item
Practice Shoppe Music Reading gift set
$20

Starting bid

Value $55

Two excellent teaching tools to help with learning to read music.


• 12-sided chromatic dice

• Foldable music staff with magnetic note attachments

Cozy Calm Spa Gift Set item
Cozy Calm Spa Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


A soothing blend of soft rosewater and fresh eucalyptus for a calm, spa-inspired escape.


Includes Love Beauty Sparkling Gift Set, Rosewater & Ivy Bubble & Shower Gel with golden heart bath fizzers, and a Vanilla Eucalyptus jar candle from Thompson’s Candle Co.


Suzuki Totes -- I'm very clef-er item
Suzuki Totes -- I'm very clef-er
$5

Starting bid

Value: $20

Suzuki Totes -- abso-flutely fan-tastic item
Suzuki Totes -- abso-flutely fan-tastic
$5

Starting bid

Value: $20

Fancy Notebook and Gift cards item
Fancy Notebook and Gift cards
$15

Starting bid

Value $45

A bundle including a nice spiral-bound notebook and 3 gift cards

• $10 Cafe Rio

• $10 Gourmandise

• $20 Boumant bakery

Posable Flowers No1 item
Posable Flowers No1
$8

Starting bid

Value: $25

16 Flowers


Help your spring recital performance bloom with these instrument flowers!


Wrap them around flute, guitar, harp, stringed instruments, trumpet etc. as students perform in their spring recitals!


*These were a big hit at a Hogle Zoo performance!

Vintage Suzuki Literature item
Vintage Suzuki Literature
$10

Starting bid

Value $30

Three essentials for any Suzuki studio

• Nurtured By Love

• Helping Parents Practice

• Mommy, Can We Practice Now?

Five Hours with a Pianist item
Five Hours with a Pianist
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Up to 5 hrs of live piano music or accompaniment. One or multiple sessions. Mutually agreed-upon date, location and repertoire (Classical, Musical Theater or Contemporary). Must be used within 12 months of purchase.

Piano Tuning No1 item
Piano Tuning No1
$75

Starting bid

Value: $360

Up to 2 hours.

Within Utah and Salt Lake Counties.

Piano Tuning No2 item
Piano Tuning No2
$75

Starting bid

Value: $360

Up to 2 hours.

Within Utah and Salt Lake Counties.

Music Together Classes Ages 0-8 item
Music Together Classes Ages 0-8
$60

Starting bid

Value $225

3 Months


Engaging and fun for the whole family. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and grownups come together to create musical magic.


Treasure the playful journey toward becoming confident music-makers.

Little Strings Class Ages 0-8 item
Little Strings Class Ages 0-8
$60

Starting bid

Value: $225

3 months


Little Strings is a group music class for ages 0-8 and their grownup. Build a foundation of the Violin through play, song, and movement!


Children enjoy hands-on activities and playful learning. Treasure the journey toward their becoming confident, budding musicians.

2 Timpanogos Arts Season Passes No1 item
2 Timpanogos Arts Season Passes No1
$35

Starting bid

Value $200

Two Season Passes for the Timp Arts Theater as well as free tickets to Vivace Youth’s and AF Symphony’s 2026 season!


Important Dates:

• Hello, Dolly! (Musical Theater) - Feb 6 - 21

• AF Symphony Salute to Youth - March 2

• The Fantasticks! (Musical Theater) - Apr 16 - 25

• Vivace Concerto Night - May 13

• AF Symphony Freedom Festival - June 8

• Matilda (Musical Theater) - June 26 - July 18

• The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Musical Theater) - October

2 Timpanogos Arts Season Passes No2 item
2 Timpanogos Arts Season Passes No2
$35

Starting bid

Value $200

Two Season Passes for the Timp Arts Theater as well as free tickets to Vivace Youth’s and AF Symphony’s 2026 season!


Important Dates:

• Hello, Dolly! (Musical Theater) - Feb 6 - 21

• AF Symphony Salute to Youth - March 2

• The Fantasticks! (Musical Theater) - Apr 16 - 25

• Vivace Concerto Night - May 13

• AF Symphony Freedom Festival - June 8

• Matilda (Musical Theater) - June 26 - July 18

• The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Musical Theater) - October

Free haircut, wash & style--Glorified Beauty item
Free haircut, wash & style--Glorified Beauty
$10

Starting bid

Value: $45

1 free haircut, wash & style

In Provo

UCG Tickets--William Kanengiser item
UCG Tickets--William Kanengiser
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80

2 tickets to Utah Classical Guitar's Prestige Series: William Kanengiser.


Founding member of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Performer for the Suzuki Guitar School Volume 9 Recordings.


Gabe Taylor opening. Utah Symphony's first "Salute to Youth" guitar winner and GMS student.

Rescue Your Sewing Project item
Rescue Your Sewing Project
$25

Starting bid

Value: Priceless!!!

Assistance with Sewing Project Completion


That half-finished garment or quilt giving you side-eye? Hit a snag and don’t know what’s next?

Debora Wrathall—Suzuki teacher in SLC and avid sewist—has donated 5 hours of hands-on help to get your sewing project back on track and across the finish line.


Perfect for stalled projects, tricky fit issues, or a confidence boost at the machine!


Contact Debora Wrathall to redeem:

(801) 558-0446

[email protected]

Go Paperless with Confidence! item
Go Paperless with Confidence!
$25

Starting bid

Value: $200

Tablet Setup & Sheet Music Support


Love the idea of using sheet music on a tablet but not sure where to start?


Debora Wrathall, Suzuki teacher in SLC, has donated 2 hours of personalized support to help you set up, organize, and start using digital sheet music with ease.


Great for musicians ready to modernize!


Contact Debora Wrathall to redeem:

(801) 558-0446

[email protected]

Voucher--Salt Lake Film Society No1 item
Voucher--Salt Lake Film Society No1
$25

Starting bid

Value: $150

Salt Lake Film Society


This voucher entitles the holder +1 to one complimentary 12-month Actor level Red Carpet Club membership.


20% off in-venue tickets, @homeArts streams, and concessions. Plus, discounted admission on Red Carpet Club Tuesdays! Limit 2 discounted tickets per screening.


Salt Lake Film Society is the home of independent cinema in the Salt Lake City community. Operating out of Broadway Centre Cinemas and Tower Theatre, we promote diversity in film exhibition and creation. Our programs ensure that the potent ideas and voices of film are accessible to everyone in our community.

Voucher--Salt Lake Film Society No2 item
Voucher--Salt Lake Film Society No2
$25

Starting bid

Value: $150

Salt Lake Film Society


This voucher entitles the holder +1 to one complimentary 12-month Actor level Red Carpet Club membership.


20% off in-venue tickets, @homeArts streams, and concessions. Plus, discounted admission on Red Carpet Club Tuesdays! Limit 2 discounted tickets per screening.


Salt Lake Film Society is the home of independent cinema in the Salt Lake City community. Operating out of Broadway Centre Cinemas and Tower Theatre, we promote diversity in film exhibition and creation. Our programs ensure that the potent ideas and voices of film are accessible to everyone in our community.

Fresh Market Bouquet item
Fresh Market Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Frosted Flower Patch


Fresh market bouquet of locally grown blooms.


Pickup on a mutually agreed-upon date in August or September 2026.

Contact Teri Winter: (801) 721-5542

Pickup location: Kaysville, Utah

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!