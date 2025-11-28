SVA-PAH Associate Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
Associate members must be 18+.
Associate membership is a one-time fee, which allows you to come to any SVA-PAH events (when permitted by the venue).
You'll receive a SVA-PAH pin and a small version of the colors, but will not have voting rights.
This type of membership is perfect for people who may not have the time to commit to attend all our meetings and events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!