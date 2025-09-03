Spring Valley High School Boys Cross Country and Track and Field

Offered by

Spring Valley High School Boys Cross Country and Track and Field

About this shop

SVHS Cross Country Swag Shop 2025

Spirit Blanket - Cozy & soft! item
Spirit Blanket - Cozy & soft!
$35

These blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush. This thick plush throw blanket is a soft, cozy and long lasting gift and displays your Viking Pride!


Size is 50" x 60".

Starlight Tumbler item
Starlight Tumbler
$8

Okay, imagine the cup with only the sticker, and not the white background (I'm a mom, not a miracle worker)...but filled with HOT CHOCOLATE (as if it will be hot at Starlight LOL We'll have water too). You can take the tumbler home, and reuse as needed! 16 oz size, so can hold lots of your favorite beverages for many events to come!

XC/TF Decal item
XC/TF Decal
$3

3"x3" waterproof logo decal - perfect for laptops, water bottles, even your car window!

Track & Field Keychain item
Track & Field Keychain
$5

Made with a flexible wristband, this can be added to your car keys, backpack, and more!

Add a donation for Spring Valley High School Boys Cross Country and Track and Field

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!