SVMS Sweethearts's Silent Auction (copy)

Basket Includes: 2 $25 Gift Cards - Scream Goat Yard & Tap, 1 $25 Ulta Gift Card, Tree Hut Vitamin C Sugar Scrub, Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes, Being Frenshe Milky Bath Bombs, Being Frenshe Hand Serum, 2 Dry Brushing Body Brushes, 4 Overnight Collagen Face Masks, 6 Pairs Grace and Stella Eye Masks, HU Simple Milk Chocolate Bar, A Year of Self-Care Daily Practices Book, Exfoliating Gloves, Capri Blue Volcano Candle, Assorted Face and Eye Masks, Assorted Senegence Products, $350 Gift Certificate to Renew Texas Family Chiropractic $750 Value

Basket Includes: 2 $25 Gift Cards - Scream Goat Yard & Tap, 1 $25 Ulta Gift Card, Tree Hut Vitamin C Sugar Scrub, Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes, Being Frenshe Milky Bath Bombs, Being Frenshe Hand Serum, 2 Dry Brushing Body Brushes, 4 Overnight Collagen Face Masks, 6 Pairs Grace and Stella Eye Masks, HU Simple Milk Chocolate Bar, A Year of Self-Care Daily Practices Book, Exfoliating Gloves, Capri Blue Volcano Candle, Assorted Face and Eye Masks, Assorted Senegence Products, $350 Gift Certificate to Renew Texas Family Chiropractic $750 Value

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