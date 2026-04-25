SVMS Sweethearts's Silent Auction (copy)

Basket Includes:
Pink Bow Easter Tidbit Set, 3 Small Moss Rabbits,
3 Faux Topiaries in Pots,
Cotton Crocheted Pot Holder,
Pink Bunny Deviled Egg Platter,
Easter Bunny Eggs Guest Towel,
Easter Bunny Eggs Lunch and Cocktail Napkins,
$134 Value
Basket Includes:
Pink Bow Easter Tidbit Set, 3 Small Moss Rabbits,
3 Faux Topiaries in Pots,
Cotton Crocheted Pot Holder,
Pink Bunny Deviled Egg Platter,
Easter Bunny Eggs Guest Towel,
Easter Bunny Eggs Lunch and Cocktail Napkins,
$134 Value
The Ultimate Snack and Drink Extravaganza Basket
$25
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
$25 H-E-B Gift Card,
5 Starbucks Tumbler Cups,
H-E-B Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds,
H-E-B Hit the Trail - Trail Mix,
Sour Patch Kids,
Gummy Bears,
Air Heads,
Nerds Gummy Clusters,
4 Starbucks Mocha Frappuccinos,
Starbucks Pink Drink,
Starbucks Paradise Drink,
Cafe Ole Texas Pecan Coffee Cups,
H-E-B Bean Dip,
The Cowboy Cookies,
H-E-B Pretzels,
Beef Jerky,
H-E-B Lime Mineral Water,
H-E-B Mango Mineral Water,
H-E-B Popcorn Kettle Corn,
H-E-B Frito Chips,
H-E-B Drink,
$225 Value
Basket Includes:
$25 H-E-B Gift Card,
5 Starbucks Tumbler Cups,
H-E-B Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds,
H-E-B Hit the Trail - Trail Mix,
Sour Patch Kids,
Gummy Bears,
Air Heads,
Nerds Gummy Clusters,
4 Starbucks Mocha Frappuccinos,
Starbucks Pink Drink,
Starbucks Paradise Drink,
Cafe Ole Texas Pecan Coffee Cups,
H-E-B Bean Dip,
The Cowboy Cookies,
H-E-B Pretzels,
Beef Jerky,
H-E-B Lime Mineral Water,
H-E-B Mango Mineral Water,
H-E-B Popcorn Kettle Corn,
H-E-B Frito Chips,
H-E-B Drink,
$225 Value
Liz DeLeon Photography Package
$25
Starting bid
Choose Your Package:
Family Photo Session,
Seniors and Graduates Photo Session,
Military Events,
Package Includes:
1 hour Session,
2 Outfits and 1 Location,
30 Edited Images,
Private Online Gallery,
Digital Image Release and Printing Rights,
$300 Value
Choose Your Package:
Family Photo Session,
Seniors and Graduates Photo Session,
Military Events,
Package Includes:
1 hour Session,
2 Outfits and 1 Location,
30 Edited Images,
Private Online Gallery,
Digital Image Release and Printing Rights,
$300 Value
Matthew Hunt Studios Package
$25
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Up to 5 Images,
1.5 Hour Session,
$400 Value
Package Includes:
Up to 5 Images,
1.5 Hour Session,
$400 Value
Nacho Average Basket
$25
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
1 Bag of Tortilla Chips,
1 Jar of Salsa (mild),
$60 Ay Chiwawa Gift Card,
$100 Las Palapas Gift Card,
2 Jerky Sticks,
1 Tumbler,
$175 Value
Basket Includes:
1 Bag of Tortilla Chips,
1 Jar of Salsa (mild),
$60 Ay Chiwawa Gift Card,
$100 Las Palapas Gift Card,
2 Jerky Sticks,
1 Tumbler,
$175 Value
Self Care Basket
$25
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
2 $25 Gift Cards - Scream Goat Yard & Tap,
1 $25 Ulta Gift Card,
Tree Hut Vitamin C Sugar Scrub,
Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes,
Being Frenshe Milky Bath Bombs,
Being Frenshe Hand Serum,
2 Dry Brushing Body Brushes,
4 Overnight Collagen Face Masks,
6 Pairs Grace and Stella Eye Masks,
HU Simple Milk Chocolate Bar,
A Year of Self-Care Daily Practices Book,
Exfoliating Gloves,
Capri Blue Volcano Candle,
Assorted Face and Eye Masks,
Assorted Senegence Products,
$350 Gift Certificate to Renew Texas Family Chiropractic
$750 Value
Basket Includes:
2 $25 Gift Cards - Scream Goat Yard & Tap,
1 $25 Ulta Gift Card,
Tree Hut Vitamin C Sugar Scrub,
Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes,
Being Frenshe Milky Bath Bombs,
Being Frenshe Hand Serum,
2 Dry Brushing Body Brushes,
4 Overnight Collagen Face Masks,
6 Pairs Grace and Stella Eye Masks,
HU Simple Milk Chocolate Bar,
A Year of Self-Care Daily Practices Book,
Exfoliating Gloves,
Capri Blue Volcano Candle,
Assorted Face and Eye Masks,
Assorted Senegence Products,
$350 Gift Certificate to Renew Texas Family Chiropractic
$750 Value
Basket Includes:
Makeup Bag,
Makeup Mirror,
Multipack Lashes,
Lash Glue,
Hair Kit (wax stick, 2 slick back brushes, and a comb),
2 Hairspray Bottles,
Spray Bottle.
2 Butt Glues,
Bio Freeze,
Makeup Wipes,
Tide Stain Remover Sticks
Basket Includes:
Makeup Bag,
Makeup Mirror,
Multipack Lashes,
Lash Glue,
Hair Kit (wax stick, 2 slick back brushes, and a comb),
2 Hairspray Bottles,
Spray Bottle.
2 Butt Glues,
Bio Freeze,
Makeup Wipes,
Tide Stain Remover Sticks
Gift Card Basket
$25
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
$25 Sephora Gift Card,
$15 Dominos Gift Card,
$20 Walmart Gift Card,
2 - $10 Chick-fil-a Gift Cards,
$25 On the Grind Gift Card,
$20 Amazon Gift Card,
$10 Hobby Lobby Gift Card,
$25 Starbucks Gift Card,
$25 Bulverde Thrift Store Gift Card,
2-$50 STAGE Theater Gift Card
Rustic Picture Fram Decor,
$300 Value
Basket Includes:
$25 Sephora Gift Card,
$15 Dominos Gift Card,
$20 Walmart Gift Card,
2 - $10 Chick-fil-a Gift Cards,
$25 On the Grind Gift Card,
$20 Amazon Gift Card,
$10 Hobby Lobby Gift Card,
$25 Starbucks Gift Card,
$25 Bulverde Thrift Store Gift Card,
2-$50 STAGE Theater Gift Card
Rustic Picture Fram Decor,
$300 Value
Movie Night Box
$25
Starting bid
Box Includes:
Wooden Decorative Coffee Table Tray,
Butter Microwavable Popcorn,
Movie Theater Box of M&Ms,
$45 AMC Gift Card,
3 - $15 Fandango Gift Cards,
$50 Fandango Gift Card,
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning,
Rainbow Lolipop,
2 Novelty Plastic Popcorn Cups,
Starbursts,
Movie Theater Box of Sour Patch Kids,
Popcorn Kernels,
Assorted Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning,
Airhead Candy,
Chocolate Chip Cookie,
Nerds Gummy Clusters,
Nerds Rope Candy,
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar,
Snickers Bar,
Chocolate Rice Krispy Treat,
Skittles Candy,
Bag of M&Ms,
Chex Mix,
Bag of Microwavable Popcorn,
$250 Value
Box Includes:
Wooden Decorative Coffee Table Tray,
Butter Microwavable Popcorn,
Movie Theater Box of M&Ms,
$45 AMC Gift Card,
3 - $15 Fandango Gift Cards,
$50 Fandango Gift Card,
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning,
Rainbow Lolipop,
2 Novelty Plastic Popcorn Cups,
Starbursts,
Movie Theater Box of Sour Patch Kids,
Popcorn Kernels,
Assorted Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning,
Airhead Candy,
Chocolate Chip Cookie,
Nerds Gummy Clusters,
Nerds Rope Candy,
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar,
Snickers Bar,
Chocolate Rice Krispy Treat,
Skittles Candy,
Bag of M&Ms,
Chex Mix,
Bag of Microwavable Popcorn,
$250 Value
Nostalgic Music Themed Basket
$25
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
"You Rock" Tote Bag,
Vinyl Coasters,
JLab Go Pop True Wireless Ear Buds,
"Cassette" Notebook,
3 Original 45 Records,
Bluetooth Speaker,
"Rock n' Roll" 1000 Piece Puzzle,
Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn,
"Radio" Speaker
Basket Includes:
"You Rock" Tote Bag,
Vinyl Coasters,
JLab Go Pop True Wireless Ear Buds,
"Cassette" Notebook,
3 Original 45 Records,
Bluetooth Speaker,
"Rock n' Roll" 1000 Piece Puzzle,
Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn,
"Radio" Speaker
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