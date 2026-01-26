SVP Charlotte's SEED20 Livestream 2026

When you purchase a virtual ticket to SEED20 OnStage on Tuesday, March 31, you will automatically be registered and your virtual seat(s) secured. You will be provided with the Livestream link within 24 hours of SEED20 OnStage. Each ticket purchases one vote toward the Grand Prize winner, so if you want to share the fun and host a watch party, please purchase a ticket for each person who will vote. We look forward to sharing more about our amazing nonprofits with you as a member of our virtual audience! If you love SEED20, please add a donation to your purchase so we have the resources to continue supporting innovative nonprofit leaders in the greater Charlotte community!