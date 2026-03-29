SVTUW's Spring Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a peaceful two‑night escape at the stunning Earthlight Villa, where modern comfort meets breathtaking natural views. Perfect for a relaxing getaway, this stay offers a serene retreat surrounded by Washington’s most beautiful landscapes. Please note: this experience is redeemable for weekday stays only, making it an ideal mid‑week reset.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing two‑night getaway at Prospector Perch, a beautiful 5‑bedroom retreat in Suncadia that sleeps up to 13 friends and family. Perched atop a bluff overlooking Prospector’s 15th hole, this home offers a tranquil mountain oasis just steps from Swiftwater Cellars. Unwind in the hot tub, enjoy peaceful walks through the pines, and gather around the fire pit for s’mores and stargazing.
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy, heartwarming getaway for 2 with a two‑night stay in Lexi’s charming home on Lopez Island — a peaceful retreat hosted by none other than our President Hai Lin’s grandma. Before your trip, you’ll have the chance to meet Lexi at Table 1, hear a few stories, and get a feel for the warmth and hospitality she’s known for.
Your weekend includes a home‑cooked dinner and breakfast, lovingly prepared, plus plenty of time to unwind. Spend your days exploring Lopez or simply relaxing, and your evenings soaking in the outdoor hot tub under the quiet island sky.
Lexi has just one requirement for guests: that you’re kind, respectful people — and if you are, you’ll be welcomed like family. It’s a rare, personal experience, the kind of weekend that feels like being invited into someone’s home in the truest sense.
Starting bid
Receive a personalized wealth management plan that includes three one-on-one meetings with a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional. This package covers complete data gathering, in‑depth financial analysis, and a customized financial plan tailored to your goals – covering investments, tax planning, retirement, and more. Perfect for anyone looking to gain clarity, confidence, and a long‑term strategy for their financial future.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and active day outdoors with a private pickleball lesson for four at a local park. Perfect for beginners or casual players, this session covers fundamentals, friendly drills, and plenty of playtime. Great with your friends or your family, it’s an easy way to learn the fastest‑growing sport in America while spending quality time together.
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable day on the water with a private sailing lesson for four, led by Grant, our very own Mechanical Lead and an experienced sailor. Learn the basics, catch the wind, and explore the joy of sailing in a relaxed, hands‑on session. Great with your friends or your family, this experience is the perfect mix of adventure, teamwork, and time outdoors.
Starting bid
Be one of the first to ride in UW’s brand‑new solar car before it heads to competition. Join the team at our testing grounds for an up‑close look at the vehicle and a thrilling preview run powered entirely by the sun. A rare, unforgettable chance to experience innovation in motion.
Starting bid
Give your car the refresh it deserves with a Level 2 Mobile Auto Detail from Los Jefes, a premium service that comes directly to you. Enjoy a deep interior clean and a polished exterior finish without ever leaving your driveway. Perfect for restoring shine, clearing out dust and grime, and making your vehicle feel brand‑new again. A convenient, high‑quality way to treat your ride to some well‑earned care.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Huskies in style with two lower‑bowl corner tickets to the UW vs. Eastern Washington game on September 19. Enjoy an electric game‑day atmosphere up close, with fantastic sightlines, booming energy from the student section, and all the action just yards away. Whether you’re a lifelong Dawg fan or looking for the perfect fall outing, this package delivers an unforgettable Husky Football experience.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Huskies in style with two lower‑bowl corner tickets to the UW vs. Utah State game on September 12. Enjoy an electric game‑day atmosphere up close, with fantastic sightlines, booming energy from the student section, and all the action just yards away. Whether you’re a lifelong Dawg fan or looking for the perfect fall outing, this package delivers an unforgettable Husky Football experience.
Starting bid
Set sail for an unforgettable evening on the water with a private Sip & Sail experience, complete with free‑flowing wine of your choice. Enjoy stunning views, relaxed conversation, and the perfect breeze as you cruise along in comfort. Whether you’re celebrating a special moment or simply savoring time with friends, this outing blends elegance and ease in all the right ways.
Starting bid
Enjoy wood‑fired pizzas, fresh pastas, and cozy neighborhood vibes with a $100 gift card to Mioposto. Perfect for a night out with friends or family, this gift card lets you savor delicious Italian‑inspired dishes made with care. A warm, local favorite for any occasion.
Starting bid
Enjoy classic Pacific Northwest seafood with a $50 gift card to Ivar’s. From crispy fish and chips to chowder that Seattle swears by, this gift card is perfect for a cozy meal with friends or family. A delicious way to savor a local favorite.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating experience with a $200 gift card to Von Sauna in Kirkland! Enjoy their premium saunas and wellness services for the ultimate relaxation. Perfect for a day of self-care!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with a $150 gift card to any Sea Creatures restaurant. From fresh, creative seafood to warm neighborhood favorites, the Sea Creatures family offers something for every palate. Whether you’re craving a cozy dinner, a celebratory night out, or a new culinary adventure, this gift card lets you choose from some of Seattle’s most beloved spots. A perfect treat for food lovers and explorers alike.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!