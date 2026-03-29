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SVTUW's Spring Silent Auction

Two‑Night Stay at Earthlight Villa (Weekdays Only) item
Two‑Night Stay at Earthlight Villa (Weekdays Only) item
Two‑Night Stay at Earthlight Villa (Weekdays Only) item
Two‑Night Stay at Earthlight Villa (Weekdays Only)
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a peaceful two‑night escape at the stunning Earthlight Villa, where modern comfort meets breathtaking natural views. Perfect for a relaxing getaway, this stay offers a serene retreat surrounded by Washington’s most beautiful landscapes. Please note: this experience is redeemable for weekday stays only, making it an ideal mid‑week reset.

Two‑Night Stay at Prospector Perch in Suncadia item
Two‑Night Stay at Prospector Perch in Suncadia item
Two‑Night Stay at Prospector Perch in Suncadia item
Two‑Night Stay at Prospector Perch in Suncadia
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing two‑night getaway at Prospector Perch, a beautiful 5‑bedroom retreat in Suncadia that sleeps up to 13 friends and family. Perched atop a bluff overlooking Prospector’s 15th hole, this home offers a tranquil mountain oasis just steps from Swiftwater Cellars. Unwind in the hot tub, enjoy peaceful walks through the pines, and gather around the fire pit for s’mores and stargazing.

Bed & Breakfast Weekend on Lopez Island item
Bed & Breakfast Weekend on Lopez Island
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy, heartwarming getaway for 2 with a two‑night stay in Lexi’s charming home on Lopez Island — a peaceful retreat hosted by none other than our President Hai Lin’s grandma. Before your trip, you’ll have the chance to meet Lexi at Table 1, hear a few stories, and get a feel for the warmth and hospitality she’s known for.

Your weekend includes a home‑cooked dinner and breakfast, lovingly prepared, plus plenty of time to unwind. Spend your days exploring Lopez or simply relaxing, and your evenings soaking in the outdoor hot tub under the quiet island sky.

Lexi has just one requirement for guests: that you’re kind, respectful people — and if you are, you’ll be welcomed like family. It’s a rare, personal experience, the kind of weekend that feels like being invited into someone’s home in the truest sense.

Comprehensive Wealth Management Plan & Financial Review item
Comprehensive Wealth Management Plan & Financial Review
$200

Starting bid

Receive a personalized wealth management plan that includes three one-on-one meetings with a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional. This package covers complete data gathering, in‑depth financial analysis, and a customized financial plan tailored to your goals – covering investments, tax planning, retirement, and more. Perfect for anyone looking to gain clarity, confidence, and a long‑term strategy for their financial future.

Pickleball Lesson for 4! item
Pickleball Lesson for 4!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun and active day outdoors with a private pickleball lesson for four at a local park. Perfect for beginners or casual players, this session covers fundamentals, friendly drills, and plenty of playtime. Great with your friends or your family, it’s an easy way to learn the fastest‑growing sport in America while spending quality time together.

Sailing Lesson for 4! item
Sailing Lesson for 4!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable day on the water with a private sailing lesson for four, led by Grant, our very own Mechanical Lead and an experienced sailor. Learn the basics, catch the wind, and explore the joy of sailing in a relaxed, hands‑on session. Great with your friends or your family, this experience is the perfect mix of adventure, teamwork, and time outdoors.

Ride in the Solar Car! item
Ride in the Solar Car!
$100

Starting bid

Be one of the first to ride in UW’s brand‑new solar car before it heads to competition. Join the team at our testing grounds for an up‑close look at the vehicle and a thrilling preview run powered entirely by the sun. A rare, unforgettable chance to experience innovation in motion.

Los Jefes Level 2 Auto Detail item
Los Jefes Level 2 Auto Detail
$60

Starting bid

Give your car the refresh it deserves with a Level 2 Mobile Auto Detail from Los Jefes, a premium service that comes directly to you. Enjoy a deep interior clean and a polished exterior finish without ever leaving your driveway. Perfect for restoring shine, clearing out dust and grime, and making your vehicle feel brand‑new again. A convenient, high‑quality way to treat your ride to some well‑earned care.

2 Tickets to UW vs Eastern Washington item
2 Tickets to UW vs Eastern Washington
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the Huskies in style with two lower‑bowl corner tickets to the UW vs. Eastern Washington game on September 19. Enjoy an electric game‑day atmosphere up close, with fantastic sightlines, booming energy from the student section, and all the action just yards away. Whether you’re a lifelong Dawg fan or looking for the perfect fall outing, this package delivers an unforgettable Husky Football experience.

2 Tickets to UW vs Utah State item
2 Tickets to UW vs Utah State
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the Huskies in style with two lower‑bowl corner tickets to the UW vs. Utah State game on September 12. Enjoy an electric game‑day atmosphere up close, with fantastic sightlines, booming energy from the student section, and all the action just yards away. Whether you’re a lifelong Dawg fan or looking for the perfect fall outing, this package delivers an unforgettable Husky Football experience.

Sip & Sail Cruise with Free‑Flowing Wine item
Sip & Sail Cruise with Free‑Flowing Wine
$150

Starting bid

Set sail for an unforgettable evening on the water with a private Sip & Sail experience, complete with free‑flowing wine of your choice. Enjoy stunning views, relaxed conversation, and the perfect breeze as you cruise along in comfort. Whether you’re celebrating a special moment or simply savoring time with friends, this outing blends elegance and ease in all the right ways.

$100 Mioposto Gift Card item
$100 Mioposto Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy wood‑fired pizzas, fresh pastas, and cozy neighborhood vibes with a $100 gift card to Mioposto. Perfect for a night out with friends or family, this gift card lets you savor delicious Italian‑inspired dishes made with care. A warm, local favorite for any occasion.

$50 Ivar’s Gift Card item
$50 Ivar’s Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy classic Pacific Northwest seafood with a $50 gift card to Ivar’s. From crispy fish and chips to chowder that Seattle swears by, this gift card is perfect for a cozy meal with friends or family. A delicious way to savor a local favorite.

$200 Gift Card to Von Sauna item
$200 Gift Card to Von Sauna
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating experience with a $200 gift card to Von Sauna in Kirkland! Enjoy their premium saunas and wellness services for the ultimate relaxation. Perfect for a day of self-care!

$150 Sea Creatures Restaurant Group Gift Card item
$150 Sea Creatures Restaurant Group Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with a $150 gift card to any Sea Creatures restaurant. From fresh, creative seafood to warm neighborhood favorites, the Sea Creatures family offers something for every palate. Whether you’re craving a cozy dinner, a celebratory night out, or a new culinary adventure, this gift card lets you choose from some of Seattle’s most beloved spots. A perfect treat for food lovers and explorers alike.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!