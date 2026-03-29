SVTUW's Spring Silent Auction

Enjoy a cozy, heartwarming getaway for 2 with a two‑night stay in Lexi’s charming home on Lopez Island — a peaceful retreat hosted by none other than our President Hai Lin’s grandma. Before your trip, you’ll have the chance to meet Lexi at Table 1, hear a few stories, and get a feel for the warmth and hospitality she’s known for.

Your weekend includes a home‑cooked dinner and breakfast, lovingly prepared, plus plenty of time to unwind. Spend your days exploring Lopez or simply relaxing, and your evenings soaking in the outdoor hot tub under the quiet island sky.

Lexi has just one requirement for guests: that you’re kind, respectful people — and if you are, you’ll be welcomed like family. It’s a rare, personal experience, the kind of weekend that feels like being invited into someone’s home in the truest sense.