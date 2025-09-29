SW After-Prom Boom Stick Fundraiser

Regular Price – 2 Boom Sticks

Turn up the volume and light up the gym with this 2-pack of red light-up Boom Sticks featuring the South Webster Jeep logo! Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who wants to bring extra energy to the stands, these glowing noisemakers help you cheer on our basketball teams with twice the spirit. Grab your pair and keep the Jeep pride booming all game long! 🔴🖤🏀