SW After-Prom Boom Stick Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Christmas Special – Single Boom Stick
Snag your red light-up Boom Stick at a special Early Bird price! Featuring the iconic South Webster Jeep logo, this glowing noisemaker is the perfect way to cheer on our basketball teams and light up the stands. Grab one early and show your Jeep spirit loud and proud!
Regular Price – Boom Stick
Keep the Jeep spirit shining all season long! This red light-up Boom Stick featuring the South Webster Jeep logo is the perfect way to cheer on our basketball teams with noise and glow. Whether you're lighting up the bleachers or pumping up the crowd, this fan favorite brings energy to every game. Get yours and show your support in bold Jeep style!
Regular Price – 2 Boom Sticks
Turn up the volume and light up the gym with this 2-pack of red light-up Boom Sticks featuring the South Webster Jeep logo! Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who wants to bring extra energy to the stands, these glowing noisemakers help you cheer on our basketball teams with twice the spirit. Grab your pair and keep the Jeep pride booming all game long! 🔴🖤🏀
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!