Steppin' Works SWAG & SEXY 10th Anniversary Weekend

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About this event
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to lock in your spot for the 10th Anniversary Weekend, THIS IS IT.
🗓️ MAY 23 - MAY 30, 2026
Prices jump soon.
Energy will be unmatched.
You deserve to be in the room.
🚨 EARLY BIRD ALERT! 🚨
We’re celebrating 10 YEARS of Swag & Sexy Steppin’ — and the Early Bird special is officially OPEN!
🗓️ MAY 23 - JUNE 23, 2026
🎟️ Early Bird: $120
🔥 Includes ALL events + workshop! -- NO RESERVED SEATING
Tag your crew, your partner, your favorite stepper —
Let’s make this anniversary weekend the biggest one yet!
✨ VIP TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! ✨
If you want the best seat in the house for Saturday’s Main Event & Sunday Brunch — this is your moment.
✔️ All events
✔️ Workshop
✔️ Reserved ONE VIP seating for Saturday night
✔️ Reserved ONE VIP seating for Sunday Brunch
✔️ Weekend Wristband
✔️️ SW Swag Bag
✔️ Hospitality Suite Access
Step into the weekend like royalty
Entry to ALL Swag & Sexy Weekend Events
-- NO RESERVED SEATING
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!