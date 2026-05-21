Steppin WORKS LLC

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Steppin WORKS LLC

About this event

Steppin' Works SWAG & SEXY 10th Anniversary Weekend

Swag & Sexy FLASH SALE
$100
Available until May 30

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to lock in your spot for the 10th Anniversary Weekend, THIS IS IT.

🗓️ MAY 23 - MAY 30, 2026


Prices jump soon.
Energy will be unmatched.
You deserve to be in the room.

Swag & Sexy EARLY BIRD SALE
$120
Available until Jun 7

🚨 EARLY BIRD ALERT! 🚨
We’re celebrating 10 YEARS of Swag & Sexy Steppin’ — and the Early Bird special is officially OPEN!

🗓️ MAY 23 - JUNE 23, 2026

🎟️ Early Bird: $120

🔥 Includes ALL events + workshop! -- NO RESERVED SEATING

Tag your crew, your partner, your favorite stepper —
Let’s make this anniversary weekend the biggest one yet!

Swag & Sexy VIP RESERVATIONS
$165

VIP TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
If you want the best seat in the house for Saturday’s Main Event & Sunday Brunch — this is your moment.

✔️ All events
✔️ Workshop
✔️ Reserved ONE VIP seating for Saturday night
✔️ Reserved ONE VIP seating for Sunday Brunch
✔️ Weekend Wristband
✔️️ SW Swag Bag
✔️ Hospitality Suite Access

Step into the weekend like royalty

Swag & Sexy WEEKEND PASS
$145

Entry to ALL Swag & Sexy Weekend Events

-- NO RESERVED SEATING

Add a donation for Steppin WORKS LLC

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!