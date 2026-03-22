Laughs with Leslie FUNDRAISER for SWAC! hosted by ARPG Council

Thanks to the Arkansas Problem Gambling Council, every $5 donation enters you to win TWO tickets to see Leslie Jones LIVE on April 18th at Saracen Casino Resort Event Center!

✨ One donation = one entry

✨ More donations = more chances to win

✨ One lucky supporter takes home the laughs!

⏰ Last day to enter: April 3, 2026 at 11:59 PM

🎉 Winner will be randomly selected and contacted for ticket pickup

Don’t miss your chance to laugh and make an impact—enter today! 🎟️



