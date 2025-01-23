Swampscott Fish Tales: a Night of Community Storytelling in Support of Swampscott Tides

This is our special take on the Well Wisher - we appreciate your support for Swampscott Fish Tales and Swampscott Tides. We’ll be proud to include your name in our pre-show video and our printed program and provide two event tickets.
This is our special take on the Well Wisher - we appreciate your support for Swampscott Fish Tales and Swampscott Tides. We’ll be proud to include your name in our pre-show video and our printed program and provide two event tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!