Swan's Night Out

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About this event
Includes:
Access to the exclusive post-performance reception
• Meet & greet with the guest artists and company
• A celebratory toast and private atmosphere to share and enjoy
Includes:
• Access to the exclusive post-performance reception
• Ticket to the Sunday performance of Swan Lake at 4pm
• Meet & greet with the artists, photo opportunities, and a complete experience from start to finish.
Tickets are from the production's reserved seating.
$
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