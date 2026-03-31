Ballet Concierto De Puerto Rico Inc

Hosted by

Ballet Concierto De Puerto Rico Inc

About this event

Swan's Night Out

Punto Fijo Cafe Teatro

Swan Party
$80

Includes:

Access to the exclusive post-performance reception
• Meet & greet with the guest artists and company
• A celebratory toast and private atmosphere to share and enjoy

Swan Party + Performance
$160


Includes:
• Access to the exclusive post-performance reception
• Ticket to the Sunday performance of Swan Lake at 4pm
• Meet & greet with the artists, photo opportunities, and a complete experience from start to finish.

Tickets are from the production's reserved seating.

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