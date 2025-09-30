SWC Red Ribbon Benefit Silent Auction 2025

Chef's Table Experience for two guests

donated by Hyehold Restaurant

https://www.hyeholde.com/

---

Settle in behind the scenes as Chef Chris crafts a personalized six-course menu just for you,

showcasing the best of each season’s bounty and the spirit of spontaneity. With only two

reservations possible each evening, this is a truly exclusive experience — a window into the

creativity, passion, and craftsmanship that define Hyeholde’s kitchen.





Enhance your evening with wine pairings thoughtfully selected from the Hyeholde Cellar,

available for purchase.





Please note: While we are happy to accommodate some dietary restrictions, the Chef’s Table

experience is a set menu designed to reflect Chef Chris’s creative vision.



