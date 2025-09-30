eventClosed

SWC Red Ribbon Benefit Silent Auction 2025

Handmade Steelers Inspired Afghan item
Handmade Steelers Inspired Afghan
$50

Handmade Crocheted Afghan Throw
made by an Anonymous SWC member
---
56"x56"
acrylic yarn
machine wash delicate

Glass Sculpture item
Glass Sculpture
$200

Iris, Twisting Light, 2025
sculpted by Margot Dermody

https://www.margotdermody.com/


Hot sculpt glass, Italian Calacatta Ondulato marble
16.5 x 10 x 4 inches

FMV $800

Glowing loops of violet glass rise from Italian Calacatta Ondulato marble, symbolizing hope, healing, and resilience.

---

Margot Dermody is a Pittsburgh-based multidisciplinary artist working in painting, sculpture, and glass. Her practice revolves around material transformation and play, weaving together intuition, resilience, and reflection. Represented by Mark Rengers Gallery and PxP Contemporary, her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, the Pittsburgh Glass Center, the Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media, and in international exhibitions. She is also a two-time international bestselling co-author, with writing featured in The Creative Lifebook and Radical Freedom.

Pittsburgh Festival Opera
$50

La Gioconda Tickets

Pittsburgh Festival Opera

https://pittsburghfestivalopera.org/

---
Two tickets for PFO’s La Gioconda performance & reception on

December 14, 2025 at 4:00 pm at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland


Based on Victor Hugo’s play about Angelo, the tyrant of Padua, audiences will be mesmerized by the good fortunes of the singer Gioconda amidst the conspiracies, carnivals and intrigue of 18th century Venice.


Pearl + LV lock charm necklace item
Pearl + LV lock charm necklace
$85

Pearl + LV lock charm necklace
designed by Shop Journal
@shop_journal
---
15-18” length

Repurposed authentic designer LV vintage brass lock on a surgical steel hypoallergenic chunky chain. Detachable lobster clasp with a freshwater pearl charm.

*Signed* Broadway Poster- Wicked item
*Signed* Broadway Poster- Wicked
$50

*Signed* Broadway Poster- Wicked
Donated by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
https://broadwaycares.org/
---
18" x 20" framed poster

*Signed* Broadway Poster- Lion King
$50

*Signed* Broadway Poster- Lion King
Donated by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
https://broadwaycares.org/
---
18" x 20" framed poster

Bingo Lovers Package item
Bingo Lovers Package
$30

OUTrageous Bingo Bag

---

Includes two tickets to OUTrageous Bingo, 2 specials packets, 2 daubers, and a Bingo Tote Bag!


Redeemable at our Oct 16, Nov 15, or Dec 13 OUTrageous Bingo Events.

Handwoven Table Runner item
Handwoven Table Runner
$40

Handwoven Table Runner
made by an Anonymous SWC member
---
Blue and Purple Multi Runner 80" x 16" (w/trim)
poly/cotton blend
machine wash delicate

Handwoven Table Runner #2 item
Handwoven Table Runner #2
$40

Handwoven Table Runner
made by an Anonymous SWC member
---
Blue and Purple Multi Runner 80" x 16" (w/trim)
poly/cotton blend
machine wash delicate

Heyhold Restaurant- Chef's Table item
Heyhold Restaurant- Chef's Table
$75

Chef's Table Experience for two guests
donated by Hyehold Restaurant

https://www.hyeholde.com/

---

Settle in behind the scenes as Chef Chris crafts a personalized six-course menu just for you,

showcasing the best of each season’s bounty and the spirit of spontaneity. With only two

reservations possible each evening, this is a truly exclusive experience — a window into the

creativity, passion, and craftsmanship that define Hyeholde’s kitchen.


Enhance your evening with wine pairings thoughtfully selected from the Hyeholde Cellar,

available for purchase.


Please note: While we are happy to accommodate some dietary restrictions, the Chef’s Table

experience is a set menu designed to reflect Chef Chris’s creative vision.


Tea Basket- Citrus Rose item
Tea Basket- Citrus Rose
$20

Tea Basket- Citrus Rose

tumbler by @aymedicinyc

---

Enjoy a relaxing mug of tea with a hot/cold tumbler from Aymedici.

-Loose-leaf Citrus Rose Rooibos tea from Gryphons Tea

-Fillable tea bags

Tea Basket- German Chamomile item
Tea Basket- German Chamomile
$30

Tea Basket- German Chamomile

tumbler by @aymedicinyc


$25 gift certificate to White Whale Bookstore
https://whitewhalebookstore.com/

---

Enjoy a relaxing mug of tea with a hot/cold tumbler from Aymedici while reading a new release from White Whale Bookstore.

-Loose-leaf German Chamomile tea from Gryphons Tea

-Fillable tea bags

-White Whale gift certificate

Starbucks Basket- Green & Red item
Starbucks Basket- Green & Red
$50

Starbucks Gift Basket
---
-Pour Over

-Pennsylvania Mug

-Crocheted Coasters
-French Press
-Light Roast whole bean blend
-Glass travel mug
-VIA Instant Coffee
-Cold drink tumbler w/ straw
-Travel Mug

Starbucks Basket- Flamingo
$50

Starbucks Gift Basket
---
-Pour Over

-Farm Rio cold drink tumbler w/ straw

-Cold Brew Maker
-French Press
-Light Roast whole bean blend
-Ceramic travel mug
-VIA Instant Coffee
-Metal insulator

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh item
Bach Choir of Pittsburgh
$75

Certificate for Four Tickets

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh

www.bachchoirpittsburgh.org

---

Cirque du Cinéma - The New Bach Choir of Pittsburgh Season is here!

For our 2025-2026 season the Bach Choir will present Cirque du Cinéma — an exciting exploration of the interplay between music and film.

-I Was Born for This: Voices of Light (Nov 15 & 16)

-Never Silenced: The Music of Johann Sebastian Bach (Feb 14 & 15)

-Oscar Nods: Choral arrangements of Oscar-nominated songs (May 2 & 3)

Monstera Money Tree item
Monstera Money Tree
$125

Monstera Money Tree
---
Monstera Tree Houseplant
Many, many scratch-off lottery tickets

Dieffenbachia Money Tree item
Dieffenbachia Money Tree
$125

Dieffenbachia Money Tree
---
Dieffenbachia Houseplant
Many, many scratch-off lottery tickets

Eons Vintage Antique item
Eons Vintage Antique
$35

$100 Gift Card

Eons Vintage Antique

@eonsfashion

---

Eons Fashion Antique, located in the vibrant Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA, specializes in vintage clothing and accessories, offering an extensive collection from the 1900s to the 1980s. Renowned for its unique retro wear, the store also engages in a buy-sell approach, catering to both men's and women's fashion enthusiasts.

Handmade Football Bag
$45

Handmade Football Bag

designed by @aymedicinyc

---

Repurposed football with metal zipper and metal chain handles.

Handmade Volleyball Bag
$45

Handmade Volleyball Bag

designed by @aymedicinyc

---

Repurposed volleyball with metal zipper and metal chain handles.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Nutcracker Tickets
$50

Set of two (2) tickets to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 2025-2026 Production of The Nutcracker

---

Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, Terrence S. Orr’s dazzling version of The Nutcracker highlights the city’s beloved landmarks, sports teams and history. Join Marie and the Nutcracker Prince on an unforgettable adventure through sparkling snow into the dreamy Land of Enchantment. Experience favorite dances, memorable scenes, magical costumes, shimmering snowflakes and the iconic Tchaikovsky score as you are swept into the most festive time of the year. Don’t miss your chance to experience it with your loved ones!

Chatham Baroque Bundle item
Chatham Baroque Bundle
$145

Chatham Baroque Bundle

donated by Chatham Baroque

www.chathambaroque.org
---

1 gift certificate redeemable for 2 General Admission subscriptions to the 2025/2026 Season


3 Chatham Baroque CDs

-Bach and Before

-No Holds Barred

-Alla Luce

Dinner & A Show- Opera and Emersons item
Dinner & A Show- Opera and Emersons
$75

Fellow Travelers 11/14 performance, Pittsburgh Opera

donated by Pittsburgh Opera

https://pittsburghopera.org/


$100 Gift Card, Emersons Pittsburgh

https://www.emersonsonmarket.com/

---

Music by Gregory Spears
Libretto by Greg Pierce
Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon


The Red Scare, tinted lavender.

At the height of the McCarthy era, naive college graduate Timothy Laughlin comes to Washington eager to join the crusade against communism. But a chance encounter with a handsome State Department official, Hawkins Fuller, leads to Tim’s first job—and his first relationship with a man.

Under the threat of increased government scrutiny, this complicated and clandestine affair will put both men’s loyalties and convictions to the ultimate test. As the poisonous political climate pollutes their relationship, love becomes a casualty of what it takes to “play the game” in Washington.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 gut-wrenching novel, Fellow Travelers was praised as “a near-perfect example of fast-flowing musical drama” by The New York Times and is already widely considered a contemporary classic.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra item
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
$50

Two Tickets for a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performance

https://pittsburghsymphony.org/

---

Redeem two complimentary tickets to one of these BNY Classic performances:

-Symphonie Fantastique (Oct 10-12)

-Sibelius' Finlandia (Oct 17 & 19)

-Himari Plays Brunch (Nov 28 & 30)

-Shostakovich's Fifth (Dec 5 & 7)

-Sibelius' Second (Jan 16 & 18)

-Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (Feb 13-15)

-Bruckner's Eighth (Feb 20-22)

-Mahler's Resurrection (Mar 13-15)

-Scheherazade (May 29 & 31)

-Appalachian Spring (Jun 19-21)


Dinner & A Show- Chamber Orchestra & bigBuritto item
Dinner & A Show- Chamber Orchestra & bigBuritto
$75

Set of Two (2) tickets to Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh 2025-2026 Season Performance
copgh.org

$100 bigBurrito Restaurant Group gift card

---


Enjoy a night out on the town with dinner at any bigBuritto Restaurant and a mesmerizing performance by Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh.


bigBuritto Restaurants include:

-Alta Via

-Alta Via Pizzeria

-Casbah

-Eleven

-Kaya

-Mad Mex

-Soba

-Umi

Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh
$30

Set of Two (2) tickets to Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh 2025-2026 Season Performance
copgh.org

---


Enjoy a performance from the Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh!

Cara Nicole Yoga Basket item
Cara Nicole Yoga Basket
$45

Private Yoga and Sound Healing Session

@cara.nicole.yoga

with black yoga mat & block

---

Cara Nicole is a career yoga instructor focused on all levels/methods of yoga instruction.


"I love teaching IN HOME private client yoga, I never arrive with props. We use your existing space and furniture."

Cara Nicole Yoga Basket #2 item
Cara Nicole Yoga Basket #2
$45

Private Yoga and Sound Healing Session

@cara.nicole.yoga

with black yoga mat & block

---

Cara Nicole is a career yoga instructor focused on all levels/methods of yoga instruction.


"I love teaching IN HOME private client yoga, I never arrive with props. We use your existing space and furniture."

Cara Nicole Yoga Basket #3 item
Cara Nicole Yoga Basket #3
$45

Private Yoga and Sound Healing Session

@cara.nicole.yoga

with mauve yoga mat & block

---

Cara Nicole is a career yoga instructor focused on all levels/methods of yoga instruction.


"I love teaching IN HOME private client yoga, I never arrive with props. We use your existing space and furniture."

