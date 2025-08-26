SWD Conference MCL 2026 Room Raffle

Single Ticket Entry for a chance to win a two day and one night stay at The Orleans Hotel & Casino for the Marine Corps League's Southwest Division's Conference 2026. Winning Ticket has no cash value. Must check in and stay at the hotel on the dates mentioned. No shows will forfeit the cost of the room paid by FMF.
Three Ticket Entry for a chance to win a two day and one night stay at The Orleans Hotel & Casino for the Marine Corps League's Southwest Division's Conference 2026. Winning Ticket has no cash value. Must check in and stay at the hotel on the dates mentioned. No shows will forfeit the cost of the room paid by FMF.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing