SWE 2026 End of Year Raffle

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Get ready for ooey-gooey goodness! This basket features a sleek Solo Stove tabletop fire pit, a fully stocked s’mores kit with all the classic fixings, and roasting sticks for perfectly toasted treats. It’s everything you need to make every night a s’more-tastic celebration!. Valued at $80.
Wrap yourself in comfort with the ultimate relaxation bundle! This basket includes a soft blanket, cozy socks, a soothing candle, face mask, nourishing lotion, a loose tea blend, and a mug which is everything you need to unwind, recharge, and enjoy a peaceful night in. Valued at $100.
Everything you need to stay stylish and organized in one adorable set! This bundle features a trendy mini backpack purse, a custom notebook with pen, a cute keychain, plus a small wallet and must-have self-care essentials like hand lotion and lip balm. Perfect for everyday adventures with a touch of charm! Valued at $75.
Snack in style and toast to good times! This basket features a gorgeous charcuterie board set, wine, two wine glasses, crispy crackers, and sweet jam. Perfect for creating a picture-perfect spread and unforgettable moments. Valued at $100. Must be 21 to win.
Sponsored by Biggby Coffee, this basket is the ultimate treat for any coffee lover! Enjoy your favorite drinks in a reusable coffee mug, sip your way through Biggby gift certificates, and indulge in a variety of tasty snacks and sweet treats. Complete with a notepad and pen, it’s perfect for cozy mornings or on-the-go coffee runs! Valued at $50.
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