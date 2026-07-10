SCE Society of Women Engineers

Hosted by

SCE Society of Women Engineers

About this event

SWE Bungee Fitness Class

1930 Montgomery St

Savannah, GA 31401, USA

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General Admission
$15

Sign up by July 19th to secure your spot.


Additional Details: Please arrive at least 10 minutes early for check-in and set-up for class. Bring a water bottle and wear supportive athletic clothing. Check out the FAQs for any other questions: https://soarbungeefitness.com/faq#/


Learn more about bungee fitness classes at the SOAR Studio: https://soarbungeefitness.com/

Waitlist
Free

Join the waitlist if tickets have sold out.

Waitlist Admission - See Note Below
$15

PLEASE READ: Only for those who have been contacted from the waitlist.

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