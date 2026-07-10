SWE Bungee Fitness Class

Sign up by July 19th to secure your spot.





Additional Details: Please arrive at least 10 minutes early for check-in and set-up for class. Bring a water bottle and wear supportive athletic clothing. Check out the FAQs for any other questions: https://soarbungeefitness.com/faq#/





Learn more about bungee fitness classes at the SOAR Studio: https://soarbungeefitness.com/