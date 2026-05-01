SWEA San Diego's 45th anniversary celebration!

Your ticket includes a joyful evening celebrating 45 years of SWEA San Diego.

Enjoy a welcome drink, a delicious dinner, and beverages throughout the evening in great company.

The program will feature entertainment, heartfelt moments, and plenty of time to mingle, reconnect, and celebrate together.

As the evening unfolds, expect a bit of allsång (sing-along), laughter, and maybe even some spontaneous dancing—just the way we like it. There will also be a curated silent auction and a few fun surprises along the way.

We can’t wait to celebrate this special milestone with you!