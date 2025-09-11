Swearing-In Ceremony

Platinum Sponsor recognition on all pre-campaign marketing and promotional collateral, invitations, flyers and emails.
Stage presence utilizing provided marketing materials.-
Logo posted on website event page.
Reserved Booth table at event (prime location) & 8 invited guests.
Social media recognition including at least 2 event posts.
Sponsor listing on all at-event signage and in the event program.
Featured speaker at upcoming networking event (redeemed within 6 months of event).
Signage recognizing contribution at the event.
Recognition on stage at the event and on the event program.
Featured business recognition in monthly chamber E-Blast.
Prominent sponsor recognition on all pre-campaign marketing and promotional collateral.
Recognized during event program and in the emcee’s welcome announcement.
Sponsorship recognition on our website.
6 complimentary tickets to event.
Sponsorship recognition on event slideshow.
Social media recognition including at least 1 event post.
Sponsor recognition on all pre-campaign marketing.
Recognized during event program.
Social media recognition including at least 1 event post.
4 complimentary tickets to event.
Social media recognition.
Recognized in pre and post event publicity.
Recognized during event program.
Social media recognition.
2 complimentary tickets to event
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing