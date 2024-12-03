Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce San Fransisco & Silicon Valley
Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce San Fransisco & Silicon Valley's Silent Auction
Skip the Lines with SAS Fast Track!
Bid on a SAS Fast Track card and enjoy a seamless travel experience across Scandinavia. This exclusive card grants you access to priority lanes at security checks in major airports throughout the region, saving you valuable time and ensuring a smoother journey. Perfect for frequent travelers or anyone who values convenience.
Don’t miss your chance to elevate your travel experience!
Orrefors City Candle - Warm Amber and Oakmoss
Experience the soothing blend of warm amber and oakmoss with this luxurious candle, offering a harmonious mix of scents including lemon zest, fir needle, green oakmoss, warm amber, sweet vanilla, and smooth sandalwood.
Housed in the iconic City Double Old Fashioned glass by designer Martti Rytkönen, this candle not only exudes elegance but also transforms into a timeless drinking vessel once the wax burns down. The glass’s signature asymmetric criss-cross cuts make it a true standout from the renowned City collection.
Beautifully presented in an exclusive gift box, this candle is a perfect blend of luxury, utility, and style.
Value of 75$
Four General Admission Passes to the Fine Arts Museums of Sa
Delight in culture and creativity with four General Admission Guest Passes to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, granting access to the de Young Museum or Legion of Honor during regular hours. These passes may also be applied toward discounted admission to special exhibitions (excluding Bouquets to Art).
With no expiration date, this $80 value offers the perfect opportunity to explore world-class art and exhibitions at your convenience. A generous donation from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco!
Value 80$
Gift Card at Elizabeth's Flowers
Enjoy $100 to spend at Elizabeth’s Flowers, one of San Francisco’s top florists. Choose from their gorgeous Christmas ornaments or treat yourself to a breathtaking bouquet—because you deserve a little luxury this year! 🌸🎄
Value 100$
Exclusive Wine Tasting for 4 at West Wines
Indulge in a private wine tasting experience for four at West Wines, renowned for its exceptional Napa Valley wines. Explore a selection of premium wines while enjoying breathtaking views of the valley in an intimate and relaxed setting. As a bonus, take home a fine bottle of wine to continue the experience!
This exclusive package is perfect for wine enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a memorable day out with friends. Discover the art of winemaking and savor the flavors of Napa Valley in style!
Value of 205$
Four Tickets to Stockhome’s Exclusive Christmas Table
Enjoy an unforgettable holiday experience with four tickets to Stockhome’s Christmas Table the 22nd of December. Delight in a festive evening filled with traditional Swedish holiday flavors, expertly prepared in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
This exclusive dining experience offers a taste of Sweden’s beloved Christmas cuisine, perfect for sharing with loved ones or colleagues. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the season in style!
Value 90$ per ticket so a total value of 360$
Timeless Portrait Experience by Bradford Portraits
Capture a moment to treasure forever with a stunning portrait session at Bradford Portraits, valued at $3,000. Renowned for their artistry and excellence, Bradford Portraits creates elegant and timeless keepsakes that celebrate life’s special milestones.
This exclusive offering includes a custom-designed session and a museum-quality portrait, ensuring a masterpiece that will be cherished for generations. Don’t miss the chance to create an heirloom for your family!
Value 3000$
Exclusive Portrait Experience by Bradford Portraits
Indulge in a luxury portrait session at Bradford Portraits, valued at $5,000. Renowned for their exceptional artistry, Bradford Portraits captures the essence of your most cherished moments in a timeless, museum-quality portrait.
This prestigious offering includes a personalized session and a custom-designed portrait that will be a masterpiece to be treasured for generations. Seize the opportunity to immortalize your legacy with this exclusive experience!
Value 5000$
