Sweeney Todd Tickets @ The Elite Theater Company in Oxnard, CA
2731 Victoria Ave
Oxnard, CA 93035, USA
General Admission
$12
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Military Pricing
$5
Military ID must be shown at the door.
VIP Tickets
$25
Seating in our VIP Section
