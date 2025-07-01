Sweeney Todd Tickets @ The Elite Theater Company in Oxnard, CA

2731 Victoria Ave

Oxnard, CA 93035, USA

General Admission
$12
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Military Pricing
$5
Military ID must be shown at the door.
VIP Tickets
$25
Seating in our VIP Section

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing