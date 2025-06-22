SWEET 16: Silent Auction

2 Division St Suite 301, New Rochelle, NY 10801, USA
NoMa Getaway
$125
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay at Hotel NoMa* with a food and beverage voucher for the award-winning restaurant NoMa Social*.
2 Hour Massage Envy Gift Voucher for Two
$150
Starting bid
Indulge in total relaxation with two 2-hour massage services from Massage Envy. Whether you use them for yourself or gift one to a loved one, these extended sessions are perfect for deep rejuvenation and self-care. Enjoy customized treatments tailored to melt away stress, release tension, and restore balance.
1 Hour Massage Envy Gift Voucher for Two
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to relaxation and restoration with two 1-hour massage sessions from Massage Envy. These customizable treatments are perfect for easing muscle tension, reducing stress, and enhancing overall well-being.
Dinner for 2 at The Dining Lab
$50
Starting bid
Join us for a 3-course Dinner for 2 at The Dining Lab, Monroe University's Contemporary American fine dining restaurant.
New Beginnings Swag Bag
$40
Starting bid
Show your support in style with this exclusive New Beginnings Swag Bag! This bundle includes a branded duffle bag, a signature t-shirt, and a few surprise goodies that rep the spirit and creativity of our community. Perfect for students, alumni, or supporters who want to carry the mission of New Beginnings wherever they go.
Proceeds help fund scholarships and expand our performing arts programming.
🎨 Recess Gift Set
$30
Starting bid
Unplug, unwind, and get creative with this fun-filled Recess Gift Set! Perfect for families or anyone who loves to play and create, this bundle includes:
$25 Gift Certificate to TP Toys
1 Mini Journal
1 Mini Notebook
1 Adult Coloring Book with Markers
1 Children’s Coloring Book
Kids' Activity Supplies
A stylish Tote Bag to carry it all
Whether you're planning a quiet afternoon or a family art session, this set has something for everyone.
Your bid supports scholarships and arts programming at New Beginnings Center for the Performing Arts.
Private Dinner Date Experience with Chop with Pams!
$100
Starting bid
Bring the restaurant experience to your own home with an intimate private dinner for two, prepared and served by *Chop with Pams*!Enjoy a beautifully curated two- or three-course meal featuring bold flavors, elegant presentation, and warm, personalized service — perfect for a romantic evening or special celebration.
Meal Options:
• Two-Course Meal: Appetizer & Main or Main & Dessert
• Three-Course Meal: Appetizer, Main & Dessert
