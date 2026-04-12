M.O.V.E for Mental Health Corp.

Offered by

M.O.V.E for Mental Health Corp.

About this shop

Sweet Affirmations Autism Fundraiser

Sweet Affirmation Gummies (sugar-sanded) item
Sweet Affirmation Gummies (sugar-sanded)
$3

Finding it hard to say something positive about yourself? Enjoy a positive affirmation gummy! Check out your options on the Sweet Affirmations Word Card! Your mental health matters - Be Sweet to You!

0
Sweet Affirmation Sweet n' Sour Gummies item
Sweet Affirmation Sweet n' Sour Gummies
$3

Finding it hard to say something positive about yourself? Enjoy a positive affirmation gummy! Check out your options on the Sweet Affirmations Word Card! Your mental health matters - Be Sweet to You!

0
Sweet Affirmations Gummies (plain) item
Sweet Affirmations Gummies (plain)
$2

Finding it hard to say something positive about yourself? Enjoy a positive affirmation gummy! Check out your options on the Sweet Affirmations Word Card! Your mental health matters - Be Sweet to You!

0
Beignet Balls (3pc) item
Beignet Balls (3pc)
$3

Enjoy popular Louisiana fried squared donut dusted in powered-sugar in a convenient ball for quick snacking less mess!

0
Beignet Balls (6pc) item
Beignet Balls (6pc)
$5

Enjoy popular Louisiana fried squared donut dusted in powered-sugar in a convenient ball for quick snacking less mess!

0
Add a donation for M.O.V.E for Mental Health Corp.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!