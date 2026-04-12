Sweet Affirmations Autism Fundraiser

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Finding it hard to say something positive about yourself? Enjoy a positive affirmation gummy! Check out your options on the Sweet Affirmations Word Card! Your mental health matters - Be Sweet to You!
Finding it hard to say something positive about yourself? Enjoy a positive affirmation gummy! Check out your options on the Sweet Affirmations Word Card! Your mental health matters - Be Sweet to You!
Finding it hard to say something positive about yourself? Enjoy a positive affirmation gummy! Check out your options on the Sweet Affirmations Word Card! Your mental health matters - Be Sweet to You!
Enjoy popular Louisiana fried squared donut dusted in powered-sugar in a convenient ball for quick snacking less mess!
Enjoy popular Louisiana fried squared donut dusted in powered-sugar in a convenient ball for quick snacking less mess!
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