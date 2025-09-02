Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Fall Plant Sale PRESALE SHRUBS & TREES

5 gallon- The Anna Apple Tree is a standout choice for southern orchards, especially in warmer climates like California. This hardy apple variety offers deliciously crisp apples with a rosy blush, making it a favorite for homegrown fruit lovers. Developed in Israel in the 1950s by Abba Stein, the Anna Apple is fruitful in areas with low chill hours, delivering a bountiful early harvest in June and July.

The Anna Apple produces large fruit with a yellow-green skin overlaid with a soft rosy-red blush. Its firm, juicy flesh is creamy white, offering a sweet, crunchy, and mildly tart flavor that is perfect for a variety of culinary uses. Whether enjoyed fresh off the tree, baked into pies, or incorporated into savory dishes, Anna apples provide a versatile and delightful taste experience. This tree is highly productive and often begins bearing fruit in its first year, making it an ideal addition to home gardens and mini orchards.

How to Grow the Anna Apple Tree

The Anna Apple Tree thrives in full sun and well-drained soil. It’s cold hardy down to -10°F, making it adaptable to a range of environments within USDA Zones 5-9. This variety blooms early and benefits from having a compatible pollination partner nearby to maximize fruit production—see recommendations below for ideal pollinators.

Regular pruning in late winter or early spring will help maintain its shape and encourage healthy growth. The Anna Apple Tree is low-maintenance, resistant to many common apple diseases, and its fruit stores well for up to two months when refrigerated, allowing you to enjoy fresh, homegrown apples long after harvest.

Enhance your orchard with the Anna Apple Tree, a reliable and productive choice that brings the taste of fresh, homegrown apples to your garden year after year.