Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Fall Plant Sale PRESALE SHRUBS & TREES

$
Stonewall Jackson Native Azalea is an upright native deciduous shrub that is part of the Confederate General Series that is noted for its larger fragrant flowers. Stonewall Jackson has large ruffled light yellow-orange flowers that bloom in spring as new growth emerges and dark green foliage with no fall color. Best grown in part sun and rich, moist, acidic well-drained soils. Improved heat tolerance and mildew resistance.
Piedmont azalea reaches a mature height between 6 to 15 feet, about one-third higher than wide. There is great variability within this species. Flower colors may vary from white to deep pink, depending on the seed parentage in the geographic area. The fragrant blossoms appear in early spring before the leaves emerge. Floral stamens protrude outward two to three times beyond the length of the tubular petals. The lightly fragrant flowers invite numerous butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees into the early spring garden.
It is found in deciduous woodlands where it receives ample sunlight in early spring, and stays mostly shaded through the summer months. It prefers a moist, organically rich, well-drained, and acidic soil. Fertilize shrub(s) lightly and add pine straw or pine bark mulch to conserve soil moisture.
3 gallon Light pink blooms that offer a splash of dark pink in the center, this variety adds a designer touch to any landscape. As a compact grower bearing huge quantities of flowers, Autumn Chiffon works well in foundation plantings.
3 gallon One of the most popular varieties, Autumn Embers’ deep orange-red blooms make a colorful statement in any landscape.
3 gallon Autumn Ivory is a compact grower that bursts with huge quantities of bright white flowers spring, summer, and fall. Its dwarf size makes Autumn Ivory one the best Encore Azaleas for containers and foundation plantings.
3 gallon Amidst the white-and purple-striped blooms an occasional, completely purple bloom will appear. Combined with its beautiful dark green foliage, Autumn Twist’s unique color pattern makes it a festive and fast-growing addition to any garden.
3 gallon A robust upright variety with deep green foliage and large, rich purple blooms, Autumn Royalty was voted Azalea of the Year by the American Rhododendron Society.
3 gallon Autumn Lilac’s brilliant lavender blooms are accented with darker purple freckles and stand out beautifully against its evergreen foliage. Autumn Lilac was bred for its cold hardy tendencies and selected for its rounded growth habit.
3 gallon Large, dense, fragrant, delightful blue flower panicles on a tidy, compact plant. Provides continuous summer color well into fall. A prolific bloomer without deadheading - perfect carefree summer blooming specimen for warm, sunny, small gardens and containers. Thick stems provide better winter hardiness for a dwarf form. Deciduous.
LIGHT: Full sun
WATER: Water when top 3 inches of soil is dry.
SIZE: Quickly reaches 2 ft. tall, 2 to 3 ft. wide.
3 gallon Pugster® butterfly bushes are the first to offer large, dense blooms on a small frame for maximum impact in the landscape. Continuous blooming habit means that you'll enjoy the taffy-pink flowers of Pugster Pink® from summer through frost without deadheading. Perhaps best of all, the thick, heavy stems of Pugster butterfly bushes ensure better hardiness and winter survival in cold areas than other dwarf butterfly bushes.
3 gallon- Buddleja davidii ‘White Profusion’ is probably the most popular of the white cultivars and still regarded as one of the best. Accorded the RHS Award of Garden Merit (record 681) in 1993, the award was reaffirmed in 2010 at the conclusion of the 2008-2010 Buddleja cultivar trials at Wisley. The arching stems bear large 30-35cm long, dense panicles of pure white flowers.
Eventual height: 6-8ft
Spread:6-8ft
3 gallon Taylor's Perfection is a splendid Williamsii hybrid Camellia producing a profusion of exquisite, large, semi-double flowers with soft pink petals sometimes outlined in a darker pink that surround occasional pink petaloids and yellow anthers with cream filaments. The beautiful flowers stand out nicely in contrast against a background of dark green leathery leaves.
3 gallon
Deep red buds open to magnificent peony-like, rosy-red flowers with a delightful fragrance. The mid-season blooms create a dazzling contrast against the glossy, dark green foliage, brightening lightly shaded settings. Stunning in woodland borders and foundation plantings, or as a hedge. An old favorite for milder regions of the U.S. Evergreen.
LIGHT: Filtered sun, Full shade, Partial shade
WATER: Water when top 3 inches of soil is dry.
SIZE: Reaches 6 to 8 ft. tall and wide; slowly grows larger with age.
3 gallon- Truly stunning cerise pink semi-double bloom with golden stamens and a slight fragrance. An outstanding cut flower. Dense semi-weeping habit and glossy, dark green foliage produces an exceptional evergreen for foundation planting and backgrounds. A mid-season bloomer.
LIGHT: Filtered sun, Full shade, Partial shade, Partial sun
WATER: Water when top 3 inches of soil is dry.
SIZE: Moderate growing; reaches 8 to 10 ft. tall and wide.
3 gallon- The double white flowers are edged in a rich rosy pink and are produced in profusion early in the season. Leslie Ann is a vigorous upright growing evergreen shrub to small tree that makes a wonderful specimen, screen, or large hedge. Its adaptability to a wide range of growing conditions from sun to light shade as well as being more tolerant of soil types than the Camellia Japonica types, and few disease or pest problems has made this a choice landscape and garden specimen as well as a 2015 Louisiana Super Plant selection.
1 gallon- Bred by Darrel Apps, Happy Returns Daylily is a vigorous reblooming miniature selection. Radiant, 2¾ inch lemon-yellow flowers are held above the foliage throughout the season, adding interest to any border or mass planting. An excellent choice to add reliable, bright flowers in any tough site.
1 gallon- Ruby Stella Daylily is a repeat bloomer, with raspberry red blooms that have a yellow throat. Its mature height of 12-18" makes the Ruby Stella a great choice for border plantings. This perennial is easy to grow and provides plenty of color all summer.
1 gallon
Beautiful mounds of dramatic foliage that will be a standout in the shade garden. Luminescent blue-green fronds with dark central ribs fade to silver at the edges. The short stature and spreading form is excellent for use as foreground foliage and ideal for containers. Selected as the 2004 Perennial Plant of the Year. An herbaceous perennial.
LIGHT: Full shade, Partial shade
WATER: Keep soil consistently moist.
SIZE: Moderate growing; reaches 18 to 24 in. tall and wide.
1 gallon A bold and beautiful choice for shady borders and woodland gardens. A stunning dwarf fern with a flush of young papery fronds that emerge a copper-red color, then mature to a deep green. Spreads by underground stems. An herbaceous perennial.
LIGHT: Full shade
WATER: Keep soil moist, but not soggy.
SIZE: Slow growing; forms foliage clump 18 to 24 in. tall, 18 in. wide.
3 gallon
Prolific, large, sweetly fragrant, velvety white blooms and lustrous evergreen foliage on a rounded shrub that forms a beautiful natural hedge, screen, or container accent. Patio tree forms are especially effective in formal designs. A superb flower for corsages, wedding bouquets, or an elegant centerpiece of petals floating in a bowl of water.
LIGHT: Full sun, Partial sun
WATER: Keep soil moist, but never soggy.
SIZE: Moderate growing; reaches 5 ft. tall, 3 ft. wide in natural form.
3 gallon
Petite white flowers with a lovely classic gardenia scent, on lush, finely textured, glossy evergreen foliage. The superior rootstock gives it excellent resistance to nematodes as well as the ability to thrive in poor soils and easily take up soil nutrients. Place near entrances, courtyards, or outdoor living spaces to best enjoy the fragrance.
LIGHT: Full sun, Partial sun
WATER: Keep soil moist, but never soggy.
SIZE: Moderate growing; reaches 6 to 12 in. tall, spreading 24 to 36 in. wide.
1 gallon A large hosta with giant, heavily puckered, cool glaucous blue, rounded, cupped leaves. Showy scapes of white, bell-shaped flowers rise above the foliage in the summer. An excellent background for shade gardens. Thrives under tree canopies and covers up exposed legs of aging shrubs. Thick leaves resist slug damage. An herbaceous perennial.
LIGHT: Filtered sun, Full shade, Partial shade
WATER: Keep soil consistently moist but not soggy.
SIZE: Slow growing; forms foliage clump 2 ft. tall, 3 to 4 ft. wide.
1 gallon This variegated hosta has slightly twisted leaves that feature white centers and green margins. Creates a wonderful edging in shaded gardens and borders. Lovely lavender flower stalks with white scapes rise above the foliage clumps throughout summer. An herbaceous perennial.
LIGHT: Full shade, Partial shade
WATER: Keep soil consistently moist but not soggy.
SIZE: Quickly reaches 14 to 16 in. tall, spreading 12 to 24 in. wide.
1 gallon Among the showiest of hostas with its attractive, wide, lightly cupped foliage. Satiny green leaves are surrounded by creamy white margins. Large, funnel-shaped flowers are dark lavender. A sun tolerant selection. Ideal for adding exuberant color to shady gardens. The thick foliage resists slug damage. An herbaceous perennial.
LIGHT: Filtered sun, Partial shade
WATER: Keep soil consistently moist but not soggy.
SIZE: Moderate growing; forms dense clump 12 to 18 in. tall, 24 to 36 in. wide.
1 gallon Bright golden leaves with wide, deep green margins and prominent veining provide the appearance of stained glass. Large, fragrant, pale lavender flowers complement the dramatic foliage. Bold color for foundation and woodland beds in full or dappled shade. An herbaceous perennial. 2006 Hosta of the Year.
LIGHT: Filtered sun, Full shade, Partial shade
WATER: Keep soil consistently moist but not soggy.
SIZE: Moderate growing; forms foliage clump 15 in. tall, 36 to 48 in. wide.
3 gallon When Endless Summer hydrangea was introduced in 2004, it changed the way people thought about hydrangeas. After all, it was the first "reblooming" hydrangea in that it bloomed on old wood as all bigleaf hydrangeas do but was also capable of blooming on new wood as well, lengthening the display of fresh flowers to months instead of just weeks. Though hydrangeas have come a long way since then, Endless Summer remains a classic, with light blue or light pink blooms in summer.
What makes Endless Summer different than other bigleaf hydrangeas?
Details:
Name: Hydrangea macrophylla 'Bailmer' USPP15,298
Hardiness: USDA zones 4-9
Height x width: 3-5'
Light: Full to part sun
3 gallon This unique panicle hydrangea revolutionized landscaping across North America. Huge, football-shaped flowers open in an elegant celadon green that looks fresh and clean in summer's heat. The blooms age to an array of pink, red, and burgundy which persists through frost for months of irresistible flowers. You can use 'Limelight' hydrangea just about any way you can imagine: as a showy flowering hedge, to screen off air conditioners, as an attention-getting specimen, in containers, flower gardens, or anywhere around your home. A long-time favorite of professional florists, it also makes an excellent cut flower, fresh or dried.
3 gallon This is the hydrangea most people picture when they think of one. Nikko Blue has rounded blooms that show up early in the summer and keep going. The plant itself stays dense and fills out nicely. You get a lot of structure without needing to trim it all the time. It fits well along a path, near a porch, or as a soft border.
Color you can work with: One of the well-known things about Nikko Blue is the way its bloom color reacts to soil. If your soil is acidic, the flowers will show up blue. More alkaline? They’ll lean pink. If you’re somewhere in between, you might get a mix. You don’t need to change the plant—just the soil chemistry. That flexibility is handy if you’re trying to match or balance nearby plants.
3 gallon Oakleaf hydrangea is a flowering deciduous shrub with long-lasting flower panicles that emerge white but gradually transition to purplish pink on sturdy stems. Its distinctive leaves have lobes like those of an oak tree ("quercifolia" means "oakleaf" in Latin). It grows from 4 to 8 feet tall.
3 gallon Summer Crush® is an addition to the beloved Endless Summer® collection of re-blooming hydrangeas. It has a profusion of big raspberry bright red or neon purple blooms. It is proven to be wilt-resistant and compact, growing with dark green, glossy leaves. You can plant it in your landscape or in a container on your patio. The Summer Crush® Hydrangea is adored by many and picturesque all season long!
3 gallon If you’ve looked in envy at beautiful Japanese Maples but thought you lived in too cold an area, think again. Even in eastern Canada you will see the glorious Bloodgood Japanese Maple thriving, hardy to minus 30. A whole zone tougher than its relatives, this red-leafed maple has delicate fingered leaves that emerge red, turn a rich burgundy all summer than end with crimson shades in fall. Making a small, upright tree, this special Japanese Maple will thrive in shade as well as cold and be a delight at all seasons.
• Hardy to minus 30 – the toughest Japanese Maple available
• Perfect small tree form
• Burgundy leaves all summer long
• Thrives in sun in cooler regions
• Easy to grow choice
Whether you grow it because you live in a colder region, or because you want a trouble-free Japanese maple to grace your yard, this burgundy beauty will soon grow into a small tree of great delicacy, perfect for any restful corner of your garden or a special eastern-themed design too.
may sub with Sangokaku depending upon availability
3 gallon- Long regarded as one of the best lace-leaf Japanese maples available, the Crimson Queen Japanese Maple is a beautiful small weeping tree that matures into a wide dome about ten feet tall and the same across. Its delicious dark-red foliage holds its color throughout the summer better than other red-leaf varieties. In fall it turns a richer red to brighten your garden as the seasons turn.
• Perfect small weeping form
• Best red color of all the Japanese Maples
• Shade tolerant and can be grown in a large container too
• Easily grown with minimal care needed
• Wonderful garden accent in any garden style
The Crimson Queen Japanese Maple will thrive in the shade of larger trees, or on the north side of your home, bringing grace and color from spring to fall. Remarkable for keeping its brilliant red all summer and never fading to muddy green, this is the pick of the crop for weeping form, compact habit and leaf color too.
3 gallon- Planting flowering shrubs as hedges along property boundaries and walkways enhances landscapes and gardens with flowers, fragrance and foliage. It also gives gardens structure and a professional look. Miss Kim Lilac grows smaller than many other lilacs, making it an ideal choice for growing as a flowering hedge. In the springtime, its clusters of lavender-blue flowers perfume the garden air and attract hummingbirds and butterflies. The flower clusters are also favorites for cut-flower arrangements. Miss Kim's dark green leaves turn burgundy in the fall. This smaller lilac bush grows just 4-9 ft. tall with a 5-7 ft. spread. Deer tend to pass it by.
3 gallon - A large evergreen shrub or small tree with a broad upright form that is densely branched and covered with finely toothed, dark green foliage. Tiny flower clusters have a delightful apricot-like fragrance. Works well for formal or informal hedges and screens, or as a landscape specimen. Plant near walks and entrances to enjoy the fragrance.
3 gallon- Fiery red new growth rises from the lustrous evergreen foliage then ages to a deep green. Profuse, broad, drooping clusters of white flowers cool the flames, creating a breathtaking spring show. An ideal shrub for use in a foundation planting or landscape groupings, and an excellent companion shrub for azaleas.
LIGHT: Filtered sun, Partial shade, Partial sun
WATER: Keep soil moist, but not soggy.
SIZE: Slow growing; reaches 6 to 10 ft. tall and wide.
3 gallon Pink Drift® is low-growing with distinctive, mounded flowers. Deep pink flowers with a soft, faded center bloom in abundance throughout the season. This disease resistant plant is easy to care for and combines well with other plants.
Zones: 4–11 | Exposure: Full sun | Habit: 1½’ h x 3’ w
3 gallon- An easy-care nature and effortless beauty lend to the success of Red Drift®. The petite, red flowers prove to be an elegant addition to any garden, especially when able to naturally drape over a rock wall or edge.
Zones: 4–11 | Exposure: Full sun | Habit: 1½’ h x 2½’ w
3 gallon- White Drift® has pure white, fully double flowers that are perfectly shaped like miniature roses. These impressive white blooms will brighten gardens of all shapes and styles. This variety can have slight coloration of Sweet Drift®.
Zones: 4–11 | Exposure: Full sun | Habit: 1½’ h x 2½’ w
3 gallon- Peach Drift® is one of the most floriferous dwarf shrubs available. Soft peach blooms cover the plant from mid-spring to the first hard freeze of late fall. Peach Drift® pairs well with existing perennials in any landscape and exhibits strong disease resistance.
Zones: 4–11 | Exposure: Full sun | Habit: 1½’ h x 2’ w
7 gallon- Chinese snowball viburnum is a large woody shrub native to China with hydrangea-like blooms, oval leaves, and rounded, vase-like growth. Chinese snowball viburnum is a semi-evergreen or deciduous plant depending on the region, and it grows best in locations with full sun, well-drained and slightly acidic soil, and temperatures between minus 5 degrees and 90 degrees. With the largest flowers of the viburnum species, gardeners can expect this plant's blooms to reach 6 to 8 inches across.
Mature size 6–10 feet tall and wide
5 gallon- The Anna Apple Tree is a standout choice for southern orchards, especially in warmer climates like California. This hardy apple variety offers deliciously crisp apples with a rosy blush, making it a favorite for homegrown fruit lovers. Developed in Israel in the 1950s by Abba Stein, the Anna Apple is fruitful in areas with low chill hours, delivering a bountiful early harvest in June and July.
The Anna Apple produces large fruit with a yellow-green skin overlaid with a soft rosy-red blush. Its firm, juicy flesh is creamy white, offering a sweet, crunchy, and mildly tart flavor that is perfect for a variety of culinary uses. Whether enjoyed fresh off the tree, baked into pies, or incorporated into savory dishes, Anna apples provide a versatile and delightful taste experience. This tree is highly productive and often begins bearing fruit in its first year, making it an ideal addition to home gardens and mini orchards.
The Anna Apple Tree thrives in full sun and well-drained soil. It’s cold hardy down to -10°F, making it adaptable to a range of environments within USDA Zones 5-9. This variety blooms early and benefits from having a compatible pollination partner nearby to maximize fruit production—see recommendations below for ideal pollinators.
Regular pruning in late winter or early spring will help maintain its shape and encourage healthy growth. The Anna Apple Tree is low-maintenance, resistant to many common apple diseases, and its fruit stores well for up to two months when refrigerated, allowing you to enjoy fresh, homegrown apples long after harvest.
Enhance your orchard with the Anna Apple Tree, a reliable and productive choice that brings the taste of fresh, homegrown apples to your garden year after year.
5 gallon- Sweet as sugar, literally. Ayers is an old Southern heirloom often referred to as the “sugar pear”, originating from a chance seedling in Kansas in 1880. These pears have high sugar content, making them a delicious mid-summer treat.
The fruits are stunning on the tree — a pleasing rounded shape, with a deep buttery yellow skin, blushed with red. We love this pear for its smooth, melting flesh and incomparable flavor of pear nectar. Among the outstanding dessert pears available today. Ayers can be eaten fresh or cooked, with the same “Mmm” result.
Plant the Ayers Pear tree in full sun in an area with well-draining soil. This European pear requires only 300 chill hours, far fewer than most other pear trees. The Ayers pear is a great choice for Southern Gardens.
Easy to grow, it is resistant to fire blight. It’s self-pollinating but bears a significantly larger crop with another European pear variety nearby. Ayers Pears ripen in late July – early August.
5 gallon- Florida King’ Peach is an excellent choice for home gardeners in the south. This vigorous fruit tree is widely planted across the gulf coast and produces abundant crops of high-quality peaches. The clingstone fruit is large and firm with a smooth texture.
Its skin is yellow, which blushes with red when it ripens. ‘Florida King’ peaches typically ripen in May to early June and have a delicious, sweet flavor. Grow your own fresh peaches for fresh eating, cobblers, pies, tea, and other tasty treats!
When planting, choose a location that allows peach trees to spread up to 20 feet. They will need hot weather during their growing season, well-drained soil, and regular fertilizer. To maintain their size and encourage new growth, they require heavy pruning. Peach trees begin to bear fruit at approximately three years of age and will reach peak productivity at 8 to 12 years.
5 gallon- Early ripening, must have fruit tree for southern gardeners. Ready to harvest in early June in many locations, the Bruce Plum Tree rewards gardeners with a richly colored, red plum. Sweet and mellow, the flesh is a deep yellowy orange and the sweet-tart ruby red skin combine to make this a perfect taste sensation. You will be delighted with this plum and look forward to its early season ripening each year.
Hardy in zones 5 through 9, this heat loving beauty is perfect for fresh eating but cooks up well in preserves and cobblers. The Bruce Plum Tree has good disease resistance making it an easy tree for fruit growers who are new to orchard growing and a tried and true variety for the expert gardener.
Early each spring, your Bruce Plum will put on a flush of lovely, bright white spring blossoms decorating your landscape with their delicate appearance.
The tree is a compact size, growing from 10 to 20 feet high at maturity and 12 to 15 feet wide, depending on your pruning regimen. These sun loving trees love well drained soil and a good pollination partner to produce an annual bumper crop.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing