Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Spring Plant Sale PRESALE ORDER FORM ANNUALS

Alternanthera Little Ruby item
Alternanthera Little Ruby
$45

Height: 8-12″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 8″


Flat of 18

Alternanthera Little Ruby is the perfect mounding ground cover with a compact, spreading habit and deep burgundy foliage, making it a real stand out plant in the garden. This Alternanthera loves humidity, but can also tolerate frost better than most forms.

Angelonia Serenita Mix item
Angelonia Serenita Mix
$45

Height: 12-14″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 8″


Flat of 18

These elegant and tough plants are care-free, and give continuous blooming in the landscape, garden and mixed container. Angelonia performs well under a wide range of conditions. Durable Serenita is a perfect choice for consumers looking for water-wise, heat-loving plants. More compact than Serena. Extremely easy to grow and low maintenance. Grows best in full sun. Heat tolerant. Deer and rabbit resistant.

Angelonia Serenita Pink item
Angelonia Serenita Pink
$45

Height: 12-14″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 8″

Flat of 18

These “elegant and tough” plants are care-free, and give continuous blooming in the landscape, garden and mixed container. Angelonia performs well under a wide range of conditions. Durable Serenita is a perfect choice for consumers looking for water-wise, heat-loving plants. More compact than Serena. Extremely easy to grow and low maintenance. Grows best in full sun. Heat tolerant. Deer and rabbit resistant.


Angelonia Serenita White item
Angelonia Serenita White
$45

Height: 12-14″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 8″

Flat of 18

These “elegant & tough” plants are care-free, and give continuous blooming in the landscape, garden and mixed container. Angelonia performs well under a wide range of conditions. Durable Serenita is a perfect choice for consumers looking for water-wise, heat-loving plants. More compact than Serena. Extremely easy to grow and low maintenance. Grows best in full sun. Heat tolerant. Deer and rabbit resistant.

Begonia Cocktail Mix item
Begonia Cocktail Mix
$35

Height: 8-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 6-8″

Flat of 18

Begonia Cocktail Mix displays beautiful bronze foliage with a mix of pink, rose, scarlet and white blooms that contrast nicely with the leaf color.

Begonia Super Olympia Mix item
Begonia Super Olympia Mix
$35

Height: 8-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 6-8″

Flat of 18

Begonia Super Olympia brings excellent pack and outdoor performance, greater uniformity across the series, larger flowers and brighter colors, all without sacrificing great landscape performance.

Begonia Doublet Rose item
Begonia Doublet Rose
$45

Height: 10-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Begonia Doublet Rose begonia shows off frilly, double rose-like flowers on a compact, mounding plant. It grows 12 inches tall or wide and thrives in sun or shade.

Begonia Doublet White item
Begonia Doublet White
$45

Height: 10-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Begonia Doublet White begonia shows off frilly, double white rose-like flowers on a compact, mounding plant. It grows 12 inches tall or wide and thrives in sun or shade.

Begonia Dragon Wing Red item
Begonia Dragon Wing Red
$45


Height: 14-18″
Width: 15-18″
Spacing: 15-18″


Flat of 18


Even when temperatures blaze, Begonia Dragon Wing keeps on pumping out the colour in gardens and planters all season. Thanks to their best-in-class “bullet-proof” performance, fast fill-in and easy-care nature, this dynamic duo is chosen by landscapers and homeowners over and over.

Begonia Whopper Bronze Leaf Red item
Begonia Whopper Bronze Leaf Red
$45

Height: 30-34″
Width: 22″
Spacing: 10-14″


Flat of 18

Begonia Whopper Bronze Leaf Red offers super-sized performance which means maximum enjoyment for customers. This begonia is a big, vigorous plant that will fill out beds and large containers equally well. Truly a 50 MPH drive-by color to brighten up any landscape.

Calibrachoa Calitastic Bright Red item
Calibrachoa Calitastic Bright Red
$45

Height: 6-12″
Width: 8-12″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Calibrachoa Calitastic Bright Red blooms in a cascade of bright red trumpet-shaped flowers in a mounding, trailing habit. The Calibrachoa Calitastic series is an early-flowering, sun-loving annual with large, saturated flowers. They perform amazingly well in containers and hanging baskets, spilling over the sides of its container in a cascade of color. Looking similar to a miniature petunia, Calibrachoa is also referred to as “million bells.”

Calibrachoa Calitastic Ballerina item
Calibrachoa Calitastic Ballerina
$45

Height: 6-12″
Width: 8-12″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Calibrachoa Calitastic Ballerina blooms in a cascade of pink trumpet-shaped flowers in a mounding, trailing habit. The Calibrachoa Calitastic series is an early-flowering, sun-loving annual with large saturated flowers. They perform amazingly well in containers and hanging baskets, spilling over the sides of its container in a cascade of color. Looking similar to a miniature petunia, Calibrachoa is also referred to as “million bells.”

Calibrachoa Calitastic White item
Calibrachoa Calitastic White
$45

Height: 6-12″
Width: 8-12″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Calibrachoa Calitastic White blooms in a cascade of white trumpet-shaped flowers in a mounding, trailing habit. The Calibrachoa Calitastic series is an early-flowering, sun-loving annual with large saturated flowers. They perform amazingly well in containers and hanging baskets, spilling over the sides of its container in a cascade of color. Looking similar to a miniature petunia, Calibrachoa is also referred to as “million bells.”

Coleus Kingswood Torch item
Coleus Kingswood Torch
$40

Height: 36-42″
Width: 20-24″
Spacing: 12-18″

Flat of 18

Coleus Kingswood Torch displays stunning magenta foliage is overlaid with burgundy all summer. Spectacular in the spring and doesn’t mind the summer heat! Bold accent for borders, beds, window boxes and containers.


Coleus Gay’s Delight item
Coleus Gay’s Delight
$40

Height: 24-36″
Width: 12-16″
Spacing: 10-16″

Flat of 18

Coleus Gay’s Delight is lime-green with dark purple venation.

Coleus Kong Rose item
Coleus Kong Rose
$40

Height: 18-20″
Width: 15-18″
Spacing: 15-24″

Flat of 18

Coleus Kong Rose is all about its huge foliage! Unique colour combinations on foliage adds interest to shade landscape beds and containers.

Evolvulus Blue Daze item
Evolvulus Blue Daze
$40

Height: 12-14″
Width: 18-20″
Spacing: 16-18″

Flat of 18

Use Evolvulus Blue Daze to paint your garden beds or containers with its lovely blue blooms. Planted in a sunny spot, this lovely spreader smothers itself with a nonstop wave of ocean-blue flowers atop a mound of pretty blue-green foliage. Bees and butterflies love the nectar-rich blooms and will spend hours in your garden feasting. Although evolvulus is perennial in the southern part of the country, most regions consider it an annual and replace it every year.

Geranium Rocky Mountain Light Pink item
Geranium Rocky Mountain Light Pink
$60

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-14″

Flat of 15

Geranium Rocky Mountain Light Pink has beautiful light pink semi-double blooms. Geranium Rocky Mountain series is known for its strong, uniform, vigorous plants with large, round flower heads.

Geranium Rocky Mountain Dark Red item
Geranium Rocky Mountain Dark Red
$60

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-14″

Flat of 15

Geranium Rocky Mountain Dark Red has beautiful dark red semi-double blooms. Geranium Rocky Mountain series is known for its strong, uniform, vigorous plants with large, round flower heads.

Geranium Americana White item
Geranium Americana White
$60

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-14″

Flat of 15


Performs best in full sun, in fertile, well-drained soils. Average moisture. Drought tolerant, once established. Deadhead regularly.

Continuous Bloom or Rebloomer

Long Blooming

Heat Tolerant

Lantana Anne Marie item
Lantana Anne Marie
$45

Height: 18-24″
Width: 24-36″
Spacing: 15-22″


Flat of 18

Lantana Anne Marie’s attractive color combination of pink, yellow and orange flowers bloom continuously throughout the spring, summer and fall. A perfect lantana in every sense of the word: easy to grow, heat tolerant, drought tolerant, prolific bloomer, attracts butterflies and hummingbirds

Lantana Landmark Rose Glow item
Lantana Landmark Rose Glow
$45

Height: 15-20″
Width: 18-24″
Spacing: 15-20″

Flat of 18

Lantana Landmark Rose Glow displays lavender pink and creamy yellow flower clusters over mounds of dark green leaves.

Lantana Little Lucky Pot of Gold item
Lantana Little Lucky Pot of Gold
$45

Height: 10-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 10″

Flat of 18

Lantana Little Lucky Pot of Gold produces fragrant yellow clusters of flowers from late spring through the summer. This series of dwarf lantana blooms about three weeks prior to other lantanas. It is an amazing butterfly and hummingbird attractant along with being deer and rabbit resistant. The Little Lucky Lantana series are great fillers for container gardens and window boxes that receive direct sunlight due to their sun/heat tolerance

Lantana Premier Mix item
Lantana Premier Mix
$45

Our Lantana Premier Mix is a mix of lantana displaying a stellar combination of lemon, orange, white, red and yellow.


Flat of 18

Lysimachia Goldilocks item
Lysimachia Goldilocks
$60

Height: 2-4″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 10″


Flat of 15

Lysimachia Goldilocks, commonly referred to as Creeping Jenny, is a low-growing, trailing plant with shiny golden foliage that brightens any garden or container

Pentas Graffiti Mix item
Pentas Graffiti Mix
$45

Height: 12″
Width: 24″
Spacing: 12-16″


Flat of 18

Pentas Graffiti 20/20 series has outstanding outdoor performance so it can be used in landscapes for “60 mile per hour color”. The Graffiti® 20/20 Series has a one week shorter crop time than Graffiti® OG (Original Genetics). Pentas Graffiti 20/20 Mix is a mixture of all nine colors of the series.

PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM PURPLE DAWN item
PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM PURPLE DAWN
$60

10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide


Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.


Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.

PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM BORDEAUX item
PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM BORDEAUX
$60

10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide


Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.


Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.

PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM PEARL WHITE item
PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM PEARL WHITE
$60

10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide


Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.


Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.

PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM SUNRAY PINK item
PETCHOA SUPERCAL PREMIUM SUNRAY PINK
$60

10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide


Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.


Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.

RUELLIA PURPLE SHOWERS aka Mexican Petunias item
RUELLIA PURPLE SHOWERS aka Mexican Petunias
$60

Height: 24-36″
Width: 18-24″
Spacing: 12-16″


Flat of 15

Ruellia Purple Showers also called Mexican Petunias features showy purple trumpet-shaped flowers at the ends of the tall stems. Its serrated narrow leaves remain dark green in color throughout the year.

Salvia VIsta Mix item
Salvia VIsta Mix
$32

Height: 10-12″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8-10″


Flat of 18

Salvia Vista Mix has masses of beautiful spikes of boldly colored flowers rising above the foliage from late spring to early fall, which are most effective when planted in groupings.″

Scaevola Saphira Blue item
Scaevola Saphira Blue
$45

Height: 8″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 12″


Flat of 18

Scaevola Saph ira Blue, also referred to as Scaevola Fancy, is a quick grower that flowers early and profusely, and it loves heat. Its flowers are long-lasting and fragrant. This plant has large spreading plants, constantly covered with hundreds of dainty, fan-shaped purple-blue flowers.

Strobilanthes Persian Shield item
Strobilanthes Persian Shield
$60

Height: 18-36″
Width: 18-24″
Spacing: 16-24″


Flat of 15

Strobilanthes Persian Shield has iridescent, colorful leaves of purple, green and silver all season

Sunpatiens Compact Deep Red item
Sunpatiens Compact Deep Red
$60

Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-18″


Flat of 15

Sunpatiens Compact Deep Red has dark red flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.

SunPatiens Compact Purple item
SunPatiens Compact Purple
$60

Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-22″


Flat of 15

SunPatiens Compact Purple has vibrant purple flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.

SunPatiens Compact White item
SunPatiens Compact White
$60

Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-22″


Flat of 15

SunPatiens Compact White has soft white flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.

SunPatiens Compact Blush Pink item
SunPatiens Compact Blush Pink
$60

Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-22″


Flat of 15

SunPatiens Compact Blush Pink has soft pink flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.


Torenia Summer Wave Bouquet Gold item
Torenia Summer Wave Bouquet Gold
$45

Height: 8-10″
Width: 20-36″
Spacing: 14-30″


Flat of 18

Torenia Summer Wave Bouquet Gold has trumpet-shaped yellow flowers with purple centers which provide waves of color spilling out of baskets and beds.

Partial Sun, Partial Shade, Full Shade

TORENIA SUMMER WAVE BOUQUET WHITE item
TORENIA SUMMER WAVE BOUQUET WHITE
$45

Height: 8-10″
Width: 20-36″
Spacing: 14-30″


Flat of 18

Torenia Summer Wave Bouquet Gold has trumpet-shaped yellow flowers with purple centers which provide waves of color spilling out of baskets and beds.

Partial Sun, Partial Shade, Full Shade

Torenia Summer Wave Large Amethyst item
Torenia Summer Wave Large Amethyst
$45

Height: 8-10″
Width: 20-36″
Spacing: 14-30″


Flat of 18

Torenia Summer Wave Large Amethyst has trumpet-shaped rose flowers which provide waves of color spilling out of baskets and beds.

Verbena Vivid Red item
Verbena Vivid Red
$45

Height: 5-8″
Width: 8-14″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Verbena Vivid Red has vigorously spreading, red clusters with excellent clean, deep green foliage with a trailing habit.

Verbena Vivid White item
Verbena Vivid White
$45

Height: 5-8″
Width: 8-14″
Spacing: 8-10″

Flat of 18

Verbena Vivid White has vigorously spreading, white clusters with excellent clean, deep green foliage with a trailing habit.

Vinca Cora Cascade Mix item
Vinca Cora Cascade Mix
$32

Height: 6-8″
Width: 32-36″
Spacing: 12-16″

Flat of 18

Vinca Cora Cascade Mix shows off a color mixture of flowers on trailing dark green foliage that hold their color even when temperatures soar.

Zinnia Profusion Double Mix item
Zinnia Profusion Double Mix
$32

Height: 12-14″
Width: 22-24″
Spacing: 12-18″


Flat of 18

Zinnia Profusion Double Mix features all of the intensely vibrant flowers with double petals from the Profusion Double series. These flowers continuously from spring through frost and is easy to grow. It is self-cleaning, disease resistant and grows well in a range of climates, including areas with high night temperatures.

Ginger Variegated item
Ginger Variegated
$20

Height: 36-60″
Width: 24-48″
Spacing: 20-24″

1 gallon Ginger Variegated leafy, arching stems create a lush, tropical effect with boldly striped yellow and green foliage. Its large, drooping clusters of white and pink shell-like flowers are sweetly fragrant.

HIBISCUS RED 1GAL item
HIBISCUS RED 1GAL
$20

1 Gallon Hibiscus Red is a profuse bloomer, with velvety red flowers that have a creamy-coral reverse, accented by bright gold pollen. This vigorous, upright shrub with glossy, deep green foliage makes an ideal hedge, screen, or background specimen.

Hibiscus Yellow 1 gallon item
Hibiscus Yellow 1 gallon
$20

1 gallon Hibiscus Yellow is a profuse bloomer, with velvety yellow flowers and a red center. This vigorous, upright shrub with glossy, deep green foliage makes an ideal hedge, screen, or background specimen.

Hibiscus Rose 1 gallon item
Hibiscus Rose 1 gallon
$20

1 gallon Hibiscus Rose is a profuse bloomer, with tropical rose flowers that have a creamy-coral reverse, accented by bright gold pollen. This vigorous, upright shrub with glossy, deep green foliage makes an ideal hedge, screen, or background specimen.

KIMBERLY QUEEN FERN 3GAL item
KIMBERLY QUEEN FERN 3GAL
$32

Height: 24-36″
Width: 24-36″
Spacing: 18-28″


3 gallon

Bold and beautiful, Kimberly Queen Fern is easy to grow. The dark green fronds are perfect for adding tropical texture to shaded decks, patios, and other outdoor living areas. It’s particularly striking in large containers as a specimen plant, but also plays well with other shade-loving tropicals and annuals.

