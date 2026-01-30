Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Spring Plant Sale PRESALE ORDER FORM ANNUALS

10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide





Flat of 15-

A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.





Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.