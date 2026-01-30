Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Spring Plant Sale PRESALE ORDER FORM ANNUALS

Offered by
Height: 8-12″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 8″
Flat of 18
Alternanthera Little Ruby is the perfect mounding ground cover with a compact, spreading habit and deep burgundy foliage, making it a real stand out plant in the garden. This Alternanthera loves humidity, but can also tolerate frost better than most forms.
Height: 12-14″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 8″
Flat of 18
These elegant and tough plants are care-free, and give continuous blooming in the landscape, garden and mixed container. Angelonia performs well under a wide range of conditions. Durable Serenita is a perfect choice for consumers looking for water-wise, heat-loving plants. More compact than Serena. Extremely easy to grow and low maintenance. Grows best in full sun. Heat tolerant. Deer and rabbit resistant.
Height: 12-14″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 8″
Flat of 18
These “elegant and tough” plants are care-free, and give continuous blooming in the landscape, garden and mixed container. Angelonia performs well under a wide range of conditions. Durable Serenita is a perfect choice for consumers looking for water-wise, heat-loving plants. More compact than Serena. Extremely easy to grow and low maintenance. Grows best in full sun. Heat tolerant. Deer and rabbit resistant.
Height: 12-14″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 8″
Flat of 18
These “elegant & tough” plants are care-free, and give continuous blooming in the landscape, garden and mixed container. Angelonia performs well under a wide range of conditions. Durable Serenita is a perfect choice for consumers looking for water-wise, heat-loving plants. More compact than Serena. Extremely easy to grow and low maintenance. Grows best in full sun. Heat tolerant. Deer and rabbit resistant.
Height: 8-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 6-8″
Flat of 18
Begonia Cocktail Mix displays beautiful bronze foliage with a mix of pink, rose, scarlet and white blooms that contrast nicely with the leaf color.
Height: 8-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 6-8″
Flat of 18
Begonia Super Olympia brings excellent pack and outdoor performance, greater uniformity across the series, larger flowers and brighter colors, all without sacrificing great landscape performance.
Height: 10-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Begonia Doublet Rose begonia shows off frilly, double rose-like flowers on a compact, mounding plant. It grows 12 inches tall or wide and thrives in sun or shade.
Height: 10-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Begonia Doublet White begonia shows off frilly, double white rose-like flowers on a compact, mounding plant. It grows 12 inches tall or wide and thrives in sun or shade.
Height: 14-18″
Width: 15-18″
Spacing: 15-18″
Flat of 18
Even when temperatures blaze, Begonia Dragon Wing keeps on pumping out the colour in gardens and planters all season. Thanks to their best-in-class “bullet-proof” performance, fast fill-in and easy-care nature, this dynamic duo is chosen by landscapers and homeowners over and over.
Height: 30-34″
Width: 22″
Spacing: 10-14″
Flat of 18
Begonia Whopper Bronze Leaf Red offers super-sized performance which means maximum enjoyment for customers. This begonia is a big, vigorous plant that will fill out beds and large containers equally well. Truly a 50 MPH drive-by color to brighten up any landscape.
Height: 6-12″
Width: 8-12″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Calibrachoa Calitastic Bright Red blooms in a cascade of bright red trumpet-shaped flowers in a mounding, trailing habit. The Calibrachoa Calitastic series is an early-flowering, sun-loving annual with large, saturated flowers. They perform amazingly well in containers and hanging baskets, spilling over the sides of its container in a cascade of color. Looking similar to a miniature petunia, Calibrachoa is also referred to as “million bells.”
Height: 6-12″
Width: 8-12″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Calibrachoa Calitastic Ballerina blooms in a cascade of pink trumpet-shaped flowers in a mounding, trailing habit. The Calibrachoa Calitastic series is an early-flowering, sun-loving annual with large saturated flowers. They perform amazingly well in containers and hanging baskets, spilling over the sides of its container in a cascade of color. Looking similar to a miniature petunia, Calibrachoa is also referred to as “million bells.”
Height: 6-12″
Width: 8-12″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Calibrachoa Calitastic White blooms in a cascade of white trumpet-shaped flowers in a mounding, trailing habit. The Calibrachoa Calitastic series is an early-flowering, sun-loving annual with large saturated flowers. They perform amazingly well in containers and hanging baskets, spilling over the sides of its container in a cascade of color. Looking similar to a miniature petunia, Calibrachoa is also referred to as “million bells.”
Height: 36-42″
Width: 20-24″
Spacing: 12-18″
Flat of 18
Coleus Kingswood Torch displays stunning magenta foliage is overlaid with burgundy all summer. Spectacular in the spring and doesn’t mind the summer heat! Bold accent for borders, beds, window boxes and containers.
Height: 24-36″
Width: 12-16″
Spacing: 10-16″
Flat of 18
Coleus Gay’s Delight is lime-green with dark purple venation.
Height: 18-20″
Width: 15-18″
Spacing: 15-24″
Flat of 18
Coleus Kong Rose is all about its huge foliage! Unique colour combinations on foliage adds interest to shade landscape beds and containers.
Height: 12-14″
Width: 18-20″
Spacing: 16-18″
Flat of 18
Use Evolvulus Blue Daze to paint your garden beds or containers with its lovely blue blooms. Planted in a sunny spot, this lovely spreader smothers itself with a nonstop wave of ocean-blue flowers atop a mound of pretty blue-green foliage. Bees and butterflies love the nectar-rich blooms and will spend hours in your garden feasting. Although evolvulus is perennial in the southern part of the country, most regions consider it an annual and replace it every year.
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-14″
Flat of 15
Geranium Rocky Mountain Light Pink has beautiful light pink semi-double blooms. Geranium Rocky Mountain series is known for its strong, uniform, vigorous plants with large, round flower heads.
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-14″
Flat of 15
Geranium Rocky Mountain Dark Red has beautiful dark red semi-double blooms. Geranium Rocky Mountain series is known for its strong, uniform, vigorous plants with large, round flower heads.
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-14″
Flat of 15
Performs best in full sun, in fertile, well-drained soils. Average moisture. Drought tolerant, once established. Deadhead regularly.
Continuous Bloom or Rebloomer
Long Blooming
Heat Tolerant
Height: 18-24″
Width: 24-36″
Spacing: 15-22″
Flat of 18
Lantana Anne Marie’s attractive color combination of pink, yellow and orange flowers bloom continuously throughout the spring, summer and fall. A perfect lantana in every sense of the word: easy to grow, heat tolerant, drought tolerant, prolific bloomer, attracts butterflies and hummingbirds
Height: 15-20″
Width: 18-24″
Spacing: 15-20″
Flat of 18
Lantana Landmark Rose Glow displays lavender pink and creamy yellow flower clusters over mounds of dark green leaves.
Height: 10-12″
Width: 10-12″
Spacing: 10″
Flat of 18
Lantana Little Lucky Pot of Gold produces fragrant yellow clusters of flowers from late spring through the summer. This series of dwarf lantana blooms about three weeks prior to other lantanas. It is an amazing butterfly and hummingbird attractant along with being deer and rabbit resistant. The Little Lucky Lantana series are great fillers for container gardens and window boxes that receive direct sunlight due to their sun/heat tolerance
Our Lantana Premier Mix is a mix of lantana displaying a stellar combination of lemon, orange, white, red and yellow.
Flat of 18
Height: 2-4″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 10″
Flat of 15
Lysimachia Goldilocks, commonly referred to as Creeping Jenny, is a low-growing, trailing plant with shiny golden foliage that brightens any garden or container
Height: 12″
Width: 24″
Spacing: 12-16″
Flat of 18
Pentas Graffiti 20/20 series has outstanding outdoor performance so it can be used in landscapes for “60 mile per hour color”. The Graffiti® 20/20 Series has a one week shorter crop time than Graffiti® OG (Original Genetics). Pentas Graffiti 20/20 Mix is a mixture of all nine colors of the series.
10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide
Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.
Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.
10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide
Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.
Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.
10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide
Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.
Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.
10 to 14 in. tall and 12 to 18 in. wide
Flat of 15-
A super hybrid with large vibrant flowers. Continuous bloom from spring into fall until the first hard frost and exceptional garden performance in spite of late spring frosts, rain or summer heat. Superb for containers and hanging baskets. Loved by hummingbirds. An herbaceous perennial in mild winter regions; treat as an annual elsewhere.
Petchoa, a hybrid between petunias and calibrachoas, is purportedly less hairy than its petunia parentage, which allows for it to self-clean, whereas the notoriously hairy foliage and stems of petunias are "sticky" and trap fading blooms, therefore must more frequently be cleaned for a tidy looking plant.
Height: 24-36″
Width: 18-24″
Spacing: 12-16″
Flat of 15
Ruellia Purple Showers also called Mexican Petunias features showy purple trumpet-shaped flowers at the ends of the tall stems. Its serrated narrow leaves remain dark green in color throughout the year.
Height: 10-12″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Salvia Vista Mix has masses of beautiful spikes of boldly colored flowers rising above the foliage from late spring to early fall, which are most effective when planted in groupings.″
Height: 8″
Width: 12-14″
Spacing: 12″
Flat of 18
Scaevola Saph ira Blue, also referred to as Scaevola Fancy, is a quick grower that flowers early and profusely, and it loves heat. Its flowers are long-lasting and fragrant. This plant has large spreading plants, constantly covered with hundreds of dainty, fan-shaped purple-blue flowers.
Height: 18-36″
Width: 18-24″
Spacing: 16-24″
Flat of 15
Strobilanthes Persian Shield has iridescent, colorful leaves of purple, green and silver all season
Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-18″
Flat of 15
Sunpatiens Compact Deep Red has dark red flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.
Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-22″
Flat of 15
SunPatiens Compact Purple has vibrant purple flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.
Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-22″
Flat of 15
SunPatiens Compact White has soft white flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.
Height: 12-32″
Width: 12-26″
Spacing: 12-22″
Flat of 15
SunPatiens Compact Blush Pink has soft pink flowers that are perfect for landscapes and containers. This low-maintenance Impatiens does not need deadheading. It blooms all season long on rich, dark green leaves.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 20-36″
Spacing: 14-30″
Flat of 18
Torenia Summer Wave Bouquet Gold has trumpet-shaped yellow flowers with purple centers which provide waves of color spilling out of baskets and beds.
Partial Sun, Partial Shade, Full Shade
Height: 8-10″
Width: 20-36″
Spacing: 14-30″
Flat of 18
Torenia Summer Wave Bouquet Gold has trumpet-shaped yellow flowers with purple centers which provide waves of color spilling out of baskets and beds.
Partial Sun, Partial Shade, Full Shade
Height: 8-10″
Width: 20-36″
Spacing: 14-30″
Flat of 18
Torenia Summer Wave Large Amethyst has trumpet-shaped rose flowers which provide waves of color spilling out of baskets and beds.
Height: 5-8″
Width: 8-14″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Verbena Vivid Red has vigorously spreading, red clusters with excellent clean, deep green foliage with a trailing habit.
Height: 5-8″
Width: 8-14″
Spacing: 8-10″
Flat of 18
Verbena Vivid White has vigorously spreading, white clusters with excellent clean, deep green foliage with a trailing habit.
Height: 6-8″
Width: 32-36″
Spacing: 12-16″
Flat of 18
Vinca Cora Cascade Mix shows off a color mixture of flowers on trailing dark green foliage that hold their color even when temperatures soar.
Height: 12-14″
Width: 22-24″
Spacing: 12-18″
Flat of 18
Zinnia Profusion Double Mix features all of the intensely vibrant flowers with double petals from the Profusion Double series. These flowers continuously from spring through frost and is easy to grow. It is self-cleaning, disease resistant and grows well in a range of climates, including areas with high night temperatures.
Height: 36-60″
Width: 24-48″
Spacing: 20-24″
1 gallon Ginger Variegated leafy, arching stems create a lush, tropical effect with boldly striped yellow and green foliage. Its large, drooping clusters of white and pink shell-like flowers are sweetly fragrant.
1 Gallon Hibiscus Red is a profuse bloomer, with velvety red flowers that have a creamy-coral reverse, accented by bright gold pollen. This vigorous, upright shrub with glossy, deep green foliage makes an ideal hedge, screen, or background specimen.
1 gallon Hibiscus Yellow is a profuse bloomer, with velvety yellow flowers and a red center. This vigorous, upright shrub with glossy, deep green foliage makes an ideal hedge, screen, or background specimen.
1 gallon Hibiscus Rose is a profuse bloomer, with tropical rose flowers that have a creamy-coral reverse, accented by bright gold pollen. This vigorous, upright shrub with glossy, deep green foliage makes an ideal hedge, screen, or background specimen.
Height: 24-36″
Width: 24-36″
Spacing: 18-28″
3 gallon
Bold and beautiful, Kimberly Queen Fern is easy to grow. The dark green fronds are perfect for adding tropical texture to shaded decks, patios, and other outdoor living areas. It’s particularly striking in large containers as a specimen plant, but also plays well with other shade-loving tropicals and annuals.
