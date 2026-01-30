Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Spring Plant Sale PRESALE Single Cups

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Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Delta Monet Mix is a mixture of blue, pink, purple, red, yellow and white clear and blotch blooms. The Delta series offers extreme uniformity in timing and habit with an outstanding heat tolerance. They also rebound well from extreme weather, are extra early and free flowering, and generally have minimal stretching.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Blotch Mix is a mix of all the blooms with a blotched face in the Inspire Deluxxe series. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Plus Yellow Purple Wing is a yellow bloom with a dark-blotched center and purple outer petals. The Inspire Plus series is a uniform and compact large-flowered pansy with short stems (no stretching) and good overwintering.
Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Premier Blues Mix is a combination of Delta Pure Light Blue, Matrix True Blue, Matrix Purple, and Delta Pure White.
Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Premier Yellow Blues Mix is a combination of Delta Pure Light Blue, Delta Pure White, Delta Pure Yellow, Matrix True Blue, and Matrix Purple.
Height: 4-5″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 5-6″
SINGLE CUP - Pansy Mammoth Sangria Punch produces blooms of shades of yellow, red and rose, with dark blotched centers. The Mammoth series is an extra large flowered pansy with strong plant vigor and branching for fast and easy pot fill, especially under warm and stressful growing conditions.
Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP-Pansy Premier Essentials Mix is a striking, yet simplistic-natured, combination of Delta Pure Rose, Delta Pure Yellow, and Matrix True Blue.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Blotch has white blooms with a dark purple blotch in the center. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Violet Wing has white blooms with purple wings and a dark purple blotch in the center. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White has elegant white blooms. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Yellow has bold yellow blooms. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″
SINGLE CUP- Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Mix has sweetly scented mix of orange, purple, red, and yellow flowers in a compact, upright form.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″
SINGLE CUP- Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Red has sweetly scented red flowers in a compact, upright form.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″
SINGLE CUP-Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Yellow has sweetly scented pure yellow flowers in a compact, upright form.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″
SINGLE CUP-Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Purple Bicolor has sweetly scented shades of purple flowers in a compact, upright form.
Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″
SINGLE CUP Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Yellow Blotch has bold yellow blooms with black blotched center. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″
SINGLE CUP- Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Orange has sweetly scented orange flowers in a compact, upright form.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″
SINGLE CUP- Dianthus Ideal Select Whitefire displays white-fringed blooms with a radiant rose center and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″
SINGLE CUP- Dianthus Ideal Select Raspberry displays a lovely raspberry-rose bloom with a white fringe and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″
SINGLE CUP- Dianthus Ideal Select Rose displays a vibrant rose bloom and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.
Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″
SINGLE CUP-Dianthus Ideal Select White displays a bright white bloom and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.
Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″
SINGLE CUP -Lamium Beacon Silver forms a spreading patch of small silver leaves with a narrow green edge adorned with pink-purple flowers. Vigorous grower but non-invasive. Shear back to 4 to 6″ if it gets leggy or cut back to new leaves at base of plant in midsummer. Can be divided as needed in spring or fall.
1 flat is 15 cups at $55
Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″
SINGLE CUP-Lamium Gold Nuggets’ brilliant gold-green leaves have a striking blaze of white in the center. Rose-purple flowers add further appeal in late spring. forms a spreading patch of small heart-shaped chartreuse yellow and silver leaves. Plants will burn if placed in any direct sun. Trim back in late winter. Stems will root into the ground where they touch, and any new plants that form can be easily moved in spring or fall.
1 flat is 15 cups at $55
Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″
SINGLE CUP- Lamium White Nancy forms a spreading patch of small silver leaves with a narrow green edge adorned with clusters of pure white flowers. Vigorous grower but non-invasive. Shear back to 4 to 6″ if it gets leggy or cut back to new leaves at base of plant in midsummer. Can be divided as needed in spring or fall.
1 flat is 15 cups at $55
Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″
Lamium White Nancy forms a spreading patch of small silver leaves with a narrow green edge adorned with clusters of pure white flowers. Vigorous grower but non-invasive. Shear back to 4 to 6″ if it gets leggy or cut back to new leaves at base of plant in midsummer. Can be divided as needed in spring or fall.
2 cups minimum order- $4 per cup
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″
SINGLE CUP-Snapdragon Snaptastic Mix has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented mixed flowers from the Snaptastic Series.
Flat of 18
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″
SINGLE CUPSnapdragon Snaptastic Magenta has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented magenta flowers
Flat of 18
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″
SINGLE CUP Snapdragon Snaptastic Orange Flame has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented orange-shaded flowers.
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″
SINGLE CUP- Snapdragon Snaptastic Pink has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented pink flowers.
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″
SINGLE CUP Snapdragon Snaptastic Red has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented red flowers.
Flat of 18
Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″
SINGLE CUP Snapdragon Snaptastic Yellow has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented yellow flowers.
Height: 8″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 6-8″
SINGLE CUP- Dusty Miller Cirrus is an exceptional alternative to the traditional Silverdust. Large, round silver leaves are produced on compact plants. Known for excellent weather resistance, Cirrus provides a marvelous accent to other flowering bedding plants.
Height: 10-12″
Width: 10″
Spacing: 8″
SINGLE CUPDusty Miller is grown primarily for its stunning, silver-gray foliage. It is a great addition to a colorful container garden, makes a nice edging for borders and is good to use as a bridge between two clashing colors. Dusty Miller has finely divided leaflets and white daisy flowers about 1.5” in diameter.
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