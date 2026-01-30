Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Spring Plant Sale PRESALE Single Cups

Height: 6-10″

Width: 12-24″

Spacing: 10-16″





SINGLE CUP-Lamium Gold Nuggets’ brilliant gold-green leaves have a striking blaze of white in the center. Rose-purple flowers add further appeal in late spring. forms a spreading patch of small heart-shaped chartreuse yellow and silver leaves. Plants will burn if placed in any direct sun. Trim back in late winter. Stems will root into the ground where they touch, and any new plants that form can be easily moved in spring or fall.





1 flat is 15 cups at $55