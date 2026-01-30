Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens

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Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens

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Sweet Dreams Memorial Gardens Spring Plant Sale PRESALE Single Cups

Pansy Delta Monet Mix item
Pansy Delta Monet Mix
$4

Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Delta Monet Mix is a mixture of blue, pink, purple, red, yellow and white clear and blotch blooms. The Delta series offers extreme uniformity in timing and habit with an outstanding heat tolerance. They also rebound well from extreme weather, are extra early and free flowering, and generally have minimal stretching.

Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Blotch Mix item
Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Blotch Mix
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Blotch Mix is a mix of all the blooms with a blotched face in the Inspire Deluxxe series. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.

Pansy Inspire Plus Yellow Purple Wing item
Pansy Inspire Plus Yellow Purple Wing
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Plus Yellow Purple Wing is a yellow bloom with a dark-blotched center and purple outer petals. The Inspire Plus series is a uniform and compact large-flowered pansy with short stems (no stretching) and good overwintering.


Pansy Premier Blues Mix item
Pansy Premier Blues Mix
$4

Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Premier Blues Mix is a combination of Delta Pure Light Blue, Matrix True Blue, Matrix Purple, and Delta Pure White.

Pansy Premier Yellow Blues Mix item
Pansy Premier Yellow Blues Mix
$4

Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Premier Yellow Blues Mix is a combination of Delta Pure Light Blue, Delta Pure White, Delta Pure Yellow, Matrix True Blue, and Matrix Purple.


Pansy Mammoth Sangria Punch item
Pansy Mammoth Sangria Punch
$4

Height: 4-5″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 5-6″


SINGLE CUP - Pansy Mammoth Sangria Punch produces blooms of shades of yellow, red and rose, with dark blotched centers. The Mammoth series is an extra large flowered pansy with strong plant vigor and branching for fast and easy pot fill, especially under warm and stressful growing conditions.

Pansy Premier Essentials Mix item
Pansy Premier Essentials Mix
$4

Height: 6″
Width: 6-8″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP-Pansy Premier Essentials Mix is a striking, yet simplistic-natured, combination of Delta Pure Rose, Delta Pure Yellow, and Matrix True Blue.


Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Blotch item
Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Blotch
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Blotch has white blooms with a dark purple blotch in the center. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.

Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Violet Wing item
Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Violet Wing
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White Violet Wing has white blooms with purple wings and a dark purple blotch in the center. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.

Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White item
Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe White has elegant white blooms. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.

Inspire Deluxxe Yellow item
Inspire Deluxxe Yellow
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP- Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Yellow has bold yellow blooms. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.

Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Mix item
Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Mix
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″


SINGLE CUP- Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Mix has sweetly scented mix of orange, purple, red, and yellow flowers in a compact, upright form.

Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Red item
Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Red
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″


SINGLE CUP- Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Red has sweetly scented red flowers in a compact, upright form.

Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Yellow item
Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Yellow
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″


SINGLE CUP-Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Yellow has sweetly scented pure yellow flowers in a compact, upright form.

Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Purple Bicolor item
Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Purple Bicolor
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″


SINGLE CUP-Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Purple Bicolor has sweetly scented shades of purple flowers in a compact, upright form.

Inspire Deluxxe Yellow Blotch item
Inspire Deluxxe Yellow Blotch
$4

Height: 7″
Width: 7″
Spacing: 6″


SINGLE CUP Pansy Inspire Deluxxe Yellow Blotch has bold yellow blooms with black blotched center. The Inspire Deluxxe is a uniform series of well branched, giant flowered pansies that are early to flower with a tight flowering window. The biggest difference from other XXL pansies is that Inspire DeluXXe™ flowers early, then produces a second and third bloom immediately.

Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Orange item
Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Orange
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8-10″
Spacing: 6-8″


SINGLE CUP- Cheiranthus Sugar Rush Orange has sweetly scented orange flowers in a compact, upright form.

Dianthus Ideal Select WhiteFire item
Dianthus Ideal Select WhiteFire
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″


SINGLE CUP- Dianthus Ideal Select Whitefire displays white-fringed blooms with a radiant rose center and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.

Dianthus Ideal Select Raspberry item
Dianthus Ideal Select Raspberry
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″


SINGLE CUP- Dianthus Ideal Select Raspberry displays a lovely raspberry-rose bloom with a white fringe and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.

Dianthus Ideal Select Rose item
Dianthus Ideal Select Rose
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″


SINGLE CUP- Dianthus Ideal Select Rose displays a vibrant rose bloom and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.

Dianthus Ideal Select White item
Dianthus Ideal Select White
$4

Height: 8-10″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 8″


SINGLE CUP-Dianthus Ideal Select White displays a bright white bloom and features a short, compact growth habit of 8-10″ in height.

Lamium Beacon Silver item
Lamium Beacon Silver
$4

Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″


SINGLE CUP -Lamium Beacon Silver forms a spreading patch of small silver leaves with a narrow green edge adorned with pink-purple flowers. Vigorous grower but non-invasive. Shear back to 4 to 6″ if it gets leggy or cut back to new leaves at base of plant in midsummer. Can be divided as needed in spring or fall.


1 flat is 15 cups at $55


Lamium Gold Nugget (flat) item
Lamium Gold Nugget (flat)
$4

Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″


SINGLE CUP-Lamium Gold Nuggets’ brilliant gold-green leaves have a striking blaze of white in the center. Rose-purple flowers add further appeal in late spring. forms a spreading patch of small heart-shaped chartreuse yellow and silver leaves. Plants will burn if placed in any direct sun. Trim back in late winter. Stems will root into the ground where they touch, and any new plants that form can be easily moved in spring or fall.


1 flat is 15 cups at $55

Lamium White Nancy (Flat) item
Lamium White Nancy (Flat)
$4

Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″


SINGLE CUP- Lamium White Nancy forms a spreading patch of small silver leaves with a narrow green edge adorned with clusters of pure white flowers. Vigorous grower but non-invasive. Shear back to 4 to 6″ if it gets leggy or cut back to new leaves at base of plant in midsummer. Can be divided as needed in spring or fall.


1 flat is 15 cups at $55

Lamium White Nancy (Cup) item
Lamium White Nancy (Cup)
$4

Height: 6-10″
Width: 12-24″
Spacing: 10-16″


Lamium White Nancy forms a spreading patch of small silver leaves with a narrow green edge adorned with clusters of pure white flowers. Vigorous grower but non-invasive. Shear back to 4 to 6″ if it gets leggy or cut back to new leaves at base of plant in midsummer. Can be divided as needed in spring or fall.


2 cups minimum order- $4 per cup

Snapdragon Snaptastic Mix item
Snapdragon Snaptastic Mix
$4

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″


SINGLE CUP-Snapdragon Snaptastic Mix has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented mixed flowers from the Snaptastic Series.


Flat of 18

Snapdragon Snaptastic Magenta item
Snapdragon Snaptastic Magenta
$4

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″


SINGLE CUPSnapdragon Snaptastic Magenta has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented magenta flowers


Flat of 18

Snapdragon Snaptastic Orange Flame item
Snapdragon Snaptastic Orange Flame
$4

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″



SINGLE CUP Snapdragon Snaptastic Orange Flame has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented orange-shaded flowers.

Snapdragon Snaptastic Pink item
Snapdragon Snaptastic Pink
$4

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″


SINGLE CUP- Snapdragon Snaptastic Pink has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented pink flowers.

Snapdragon Snaptastic Red item
Snapdragon Snaptastic Red
$4

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″


SINGLE CUP Snapdragon Snaptastic Red has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented red flowers.


Flat of 18

Snapdragon Snaptastic Yellow item
Snapdragon Snaptastic Yellow
$4

Height: 14-16″
Width: 14-16″
Spacing: 10-12″


SINGLE CUP Snapdragon Snaptastic Yellow has masses of beautiful spikes of lightly-scented yellow flowers.

Dusty Miller Cirrus item
Dusty Miller Cirrus
$4

Height: 8″
Width: 8″
Spacing: 6-8″


SINGLE CUP- Dusty Miller Cirrus is an exceptional alternative to the traditional Silverdust. Large, round silver leaves are produced on compact plants. Known for excellent weather resistance, Cirrus provides a marvelous accent to other flowering bedding plants.

Dusty Miller SIlverdust item
Dusty Miller SIlverdust
$4

Height: 10-12″
Width: 10″
Spacing: 8″


SINGLE CUPDusty Miller is grown primarily for its stunning, silver-gray foliage.  It is a great addition to a colorful container garden, makes a nice edging for borders and is good to use as a bridge between two clashing colors.  Dusty Miller has finely divided leaflets and white daisy flowers about 1.5” in diameter.

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